A balanced scoring attack led the John Paul II boys’ basketball team to a 84-25 rout of visiting Father Capodanno Monday night in a non-conference game.
The Saints got scoring contributions from 11 different players, as they rode a high-scoring first half to the dominant win.
In the opening quarter, the home side stormed out to a 22-4 lead to start the game, eventually leading 30-11 after one quarter of play.
“The guys came ready to play and we moved the ball well,” John Paul II head coach Ralph Biggs said. “We got out running some fast breaks and the guys all played well.”
After the teams traded buckets to start the night, John Paul II (6-5) scored the next 12 points to take control of the game.
Five players chipped in during the run, as Brody Mitchell and Nike Wiggins both drilled 3-pointers, with Jamal Biggs, Faron Cureton and Quinn McCaffrey all adding scores on the inside.
A pair of free throws by the Grunts snapped the lengthy scoring run, but JP2 continued to pull away with a quick eight-point run in the span of 32 seconds.
TT Moore accounted for five of the eight points behind a 3-pointer, one of six opening-quarter treys for the Saints.
The final two treys for JP2 came in the final minute of the quarter from the hot hand of Ayan Diji, who accounted for half of the made 3s in the frame on his way to a team-high 11 points.
Diji was one of three Saints to finish the night in double figures, followed by a pair of 10-point games by Wiggins and Knight.
John Paul II pushed its lead to 40 in the second quarter before eventually taking a 52-14 advantage into halftime.
The Saints used a 19-0 run to open the quarter to put the game out of reach, as they held the visitors to just one made field goal in the frame.
Gabe Lewis keyed the home side’s strong play, scoring all seven of his points in the quarter.
Halftime did not slow down John Paul II’s momentum, as it outscored Father Capodanno 22-2 in the third quarter to build its lead to 74-16 heading to the fourth.
Wiggins led the scoring behind a pair of 3-pointers, while Biggs, Cureton and McCaffrey all scored four points apiece in the third quarter.
After a Grunts bucket at the 5:18 mark, the hosts went on a 15-0 run to close out the quarter.
The Saints took their largest lead of the game at 84-19 before Ryan Wooten scored the game’s final six points to bring the final score to 84-25.
Wooten paced Father Capodanno with 18 of its 25 points in the defeat.
John Paul II is back on the court Wednesday on the road against Rocky Mount Academy.
Girls’ Game John Paul II 64 Father Capodanno 7
John Paul II dominated from start to finish on its way to a resounding 64-7 win over Father Capodanno Monday night.
The Saints set the tone in the first quarter, blanking the visitors while scoring 19 points of their own.
Ramsey Cureton paced the strong start with six points, while DeeDee Koesters and Chrissy Cox added four points apiece in the quarter.
After the home side scored the first five points of the second quarter, the Grunts got on the board with a bucket at the 6:15 mark.
John Paul II (8-2) then closed the first half on a 17-0 run to take a 41-2 lead into the locker room.
Leading the way was Ariana Atkinson, who scored six of her 10 points in the second quarter, as she finished tied for a game-high in points with Ke’ziya Clemmons.
Adding to the scoring efforts were Cureton and Simone Rogers with nine points apiece, and eight points from both Cox and Koesters.
Just like they did in quarter No. 1, the Saints shut out Father Capodanno in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 53-2 after three quarters of play, as Cureton and Cox both hit 3-pointers in the frame.
John Paul II outscored the away side 12-5 in the fourth to cap the 58-point victory.
Wrestling Vikings go 2-1
D.H. Conley went 2-1 at a quad meet in Manteo Thursday, facing the host Redskins, First Flight and Pasquotank.
The Vikings picked up wins over Manteo (43-35) and Pasquotank (54-24), while dropping a 56-18 decision against the Nighthawks.
Going 3-0 on the day for D.H. Conley were Andrew Bullard and Colton McClung at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively.
With the 2-1 record at the meet, Conley moved to 19-6 on the year. DHC returns to the mat Wednesday at South Central, where it will wrestle the Falcons and New Bern.