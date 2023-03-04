North Pitt vs. Washington

North Pitt's Zykhela Staton drives for a layup in a game earlier this season. North Pitt lost to Seaforth in Saturday's 2A East semifinal round.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

GARNER – Although it took more than 11 minutes of action Saturday for Zamareya Jones to score her first points, North Pitt's girls' basketball team was trailing by only five.

But Seaforth kept making plays on the other end, used its superior height to grab rebounds and never let the Panthers get back into the game as their season ended with a 52-41 loss to the Hawks in the Girls 2A Eastern Regional championship at South Garner High School.