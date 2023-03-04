GARNER – Although it took more than 11 minutes of action Saturday for Zamareya Jones to score her first points, North Pitt's girls' basketball team was trailing by only five.
But Seaforth kept making plays on the other end, used its superior height to grab rebounds and never let the Panthers get back into the game as their season ended with a 52-41 loss to the Hawks in the Girls 2A Eastern Regional championship at South Garner High School.
"We just didn't execute." North Pitt coach Antwon Pittman said. "We got layups at the basket that we missed. Miscues and unforced errors. That put us in a hole early.
"Hats off to (Seaforth). They're a well-coached team. They're supposed to take advantage of those miscues."
Seaforth (27-3), a school located in Chatham County that opened its doors in the fall of 2021, did.
Jones' first points, a 25-foot 3-pointer with 4:51 remaining in the first half, cut North Pitt's deficit to five, and she hit another 3-pointer barely 30 seconds later to trim Seaforth’s lead to 17-13.
The Hawks didn't blink.
The Panthers hurt their own cause with 16 turnovers in the first three quarters.
"Just didn't get it going today," Pittman said. "It was a really physical game. We just couldn't get it rolling today."
Additionally, the Hawks were aware of Jones and her ability to singlehandedly take over a game.
"We stressed all week to know where (Jones) is at all times," Seaforth coach Charles Byrd said. "When she comes on the floor, find her, get her stopped. If the ball leaves her hand, know where she's at at all times. We put a major emphasis on her. We watched a ton of film on her, so the emphasis in practice was to know where (Jones) is."
When Seaforth set up its 2-3 zone, the guards at the top would often touch hands as they got into their defensive set as Jones crossed the half-court line, almost to convey a message that it was not going to let her split them and drive the lane for layups or draw defenders to pass to open teammates for easy baskets.
"That was the emphasis," Byrd said. "Get her stopped. Force the ball out of her hands. The less it's in her hands, the better it is for us."
Though Jones got warmed up and scored 13 points before intermission, Seaforth was ahead 30-20, then scored nine of the first 11 points of the second half to put the game out of reach.
The Hawks will face Salisbury, a 43-37 victor over East Burke, for the 2A state title next Saturday.
Seaforth had four players finish the game in double figures. Gabby White paced the Hawks with 16 points, eight rebounds and a pair of steals. Hannah Ajayi chipped in 12 points and five rebounds, while Katherine Leonard and Peyton Collins added 10 each.
Jones finished with 30 points, four steals and a pair of blocks. Zykhela Staton added five points and four rebounds for the Panthers, and Tanisia Jenkins battled the taller Hawks to pull down six boards.
The game was the last in a North Pitt uniform for seniors Staton, Jenkins and Olivia Johnson – Pittman's daughter.
"It was great to experience this with her," Pittman said of Johnson, emphasizing that the trio is a "hard-working group."
While the loss ends the Panthers' season with a 27-3 mark, it leaves Pittman already eager to get to work for next season.