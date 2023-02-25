BETHEL – To the surprise of no one in North Pitt's gym, the ball was in Zamareya Jones' hands on the final possession of the game. To the surprise of everyone except North Pitt's coaching staff and teammates, she had the assist – not the points – on the game-winning basket.
Jones drove to the basket to lure Southwest Onslow's defenders, then passed to Tanisia Jenkins, who laid the ball into the basket shortly before the buzzer sounded to lift the Panthers to a 63-61 victory in overtime over the Stallions in the third round of the NCHSAA girls 2A basketball playoffs Saturday night.
North Pitt (26-2), the No. 2 seed in the East, advanced to face Northeastern, a 78-45 winner over Fairmont, in the fourth round. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in Bethel.
It might take that long for everyone associated with North Pitt to process what they saw Saturday.
With the Panthers ahead 61-59 with 40.9 seconds to play, the Stallions, with the ball fresh off a timeout, threw the ball away.
Jones got the ball up the floor and was trying to dribble away the clock, but Southwest Onslow brought a double team to the corner. The Stallions' Yamorie Hardison stole the ball, drove down the floor, laid it up and in and was fouled by Jones in the process. Hardison missed the potential go-ahead free throw.
With 17.2 seconds to go, the ball got to Jones, who drove down the floor to the basket, where she found Jenkins open on the right block. Jenkins calmly finished the layup just before the buzzer sounded.
"I was looking to score, but the (Southwest Onslow) girls collapsed (on me)," Jones said, "My teammate was open, so I gave it to her. I trust her, and she made the shot."
"It was big time," North Pitt coach Antwon Pittman said. "We trust all our team to make the plays. That is why we practice. We were just ready for that."
"It was a dogfight," Jenkins said, summarizing what was a physical game. "We always know that 'Z' can look to us and we have her back."
Pittman loved the fact that Jones, given her prodigious point totals, provided the assist on the winning basket.
"That's what we talked about when I took the job," Pittman said. "Being an all-around player. We knew she could score, but can you be a point guard? That's what they want to see at the next level."
Jones finished with 42 points, five rebounds and five assists, including the final pass of the game to Jenkins. Jenkins tallied 12 points and five rebounds. Olivia Johnson pulled down six rebounds to go with her six points.
At the end of regulation, with the score tied at 57-57, Jones got the ball with 7.6 seconds to go and got around three Southwest Onslow defenders, only to watch the short baseline jumper bounce off the rim, forcing overtime.
Less than a minute into overtime, the Panthers' defense drew a charge on the Stallions' Armani Reid. It was the fifth personal for Southwest Onslow's 5-foot-9 senior standout, who finished with 32 points and nine rebounds.
"She's an excellent player," Pittman said. "She's tough, and I knew once she fouled out we had a better chance, but I knew that (Hardison) was going to be prepared, because (Southwest Onslow) Coach (Chris) Williams just has his teams prepared, so we just had to keep going."
Hardison accounted for 19 points as Southwest Onslow, the No. 7 seed in the East and champions of the East Central 2A Conference, ended its season with a 23-2 record.
Pittman also feels like his team's non-conference schedule, which included playing in the John Wall Invitational in Raleigh and losing to D.H. Conley and Apex Friendship, both of whom qualified for the Class 4A playoffs, helped his team prepare for game like what North Pitt endured Saturday.
"It's just great for women's basketball in the area," Pittman said as he reflected on the game. "Two teams going toe to toe, going back and forth, two stars."
But the result was why Jones, when asked how she felt, answered with one word: "Happiness."
3A
Panther Creek 67, D.H. Conley 45
The Vikings’ season came to an end on Saturday night in the third round in a convincing road loss.
The game got away from the visitors early and they never recovered. Panther Creek led 42-24 at halftime.
D.H. Conley finished the season 26-4.
4A
Terry Sanford 66, South Central 58
The Falcons’ ride in the 4A postseason was halted by Terry Sanford on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (23-5) boasted four double-digit scorers in the win, led by a game-high 20 points from Breonna Roaf.
South Central finished the season 21-6.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
2A
Farmville Central 86, East Carolina 32
The Jaguars continued to stomp their way through the 2A East side of the bracket on Saturday with another blowout result.
The difference between the two teams was even more glaring after the first two quarters, as Farmville Central (27-1) led 50-12 at the intermission.
The top-seeded Jaguars will take on No. 8 South Granville, which eliminated Greene Central on Saturday, in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round.
South Granville 62, Greene Central 57
The Rams fell a game short of having one more shot at Farmville Central in the quarterfinals on Saturday, losing a tight affair against host South Granville.
GC led 47-43 heading into the fourth quarter but could not hang on to the lead as South Granville rode a 12-0 run to assure itself of a machup against Farmville Central in the fourth round.
Amir Holmes scored 20 points to lead Greene Central.