BETHEL – To the surprise of no one in North Pitt's gym, the ball was in Zamareya Jones' hands on the final possession of the game. To the surprise of everyone except North Pitt's coaching staff and teammates, she had the assist – not the points – on the game-winning basket.

Jones drove to the basket to lure Southwest Onslow's defenders, then passed to Tanisia Jenkins, who laid the ball into the basket shortly before the buzzer sounded to lift the Panthers to a 63-61 victory in overtime over the Stallions in the third round of the NCHSAA girls 2A basketball playoffs Saturday night.