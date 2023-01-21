FARMVILLE — As the frantic final few minutes of Friday’s girls’ basketball matchup between visiting SouthWest Edgecombe and Farmville Central wound down, nothing had been decided, as the teams were knotted at 57.
The Jaguars forced a jump ball in the offensive end in the closing seconds, and the possession arrow favored the hosts.
An inbound pass found Madison Denham in the paint, and the freshman’s shot rolled off the right side of the rim. While the visiting Cougars had dominated the glass throughout the night, it was Farmville Central securing the most important rebound of the night in the form of Nakevia Phillips.
The junior quickly went back up for a score with two seconds remaining, and time ran out before SouthWest Edgecombe could even inbound the ball, closing out a thrilling 59-57 win for the Jags.
“We got whooped on the boards all night, but we sucked it up and got the most important rebound at the end,” Farmville Central head coach Johnnie Joyner said.
A wild fourth quarter saw the visitors overcome a seven-point deficit to take the lead heading into the final minute of play.
Jamya Saddler, who scored a game-high 24 points, had her most important two points of the night with 49 seconds left, as she scored on the inside to level the score at 56.
With 19 seconds remaining, Jer’Lisah Pridgen put the away side up a point by going 1-of-2 at the foul line.
On the other end, Kalyn Baker drove hard to the basket, drawing a foul and hitting the first free throw to tie the game at 57 before missing the second.
A loose ball off the rebound eventually led to a tie up and a jump ball, setting up Phillips’ game-winning score.
In the battle for second place in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference standings, Farmville Central got off to a strong start, leading 18-12 after one quarter of play.
While the teams traded baskets for much of the frame, a 9-3 run in the middle of the quarter proved to be the difference, as Saddler book-ended the run with buckets.
Saddler also ended the first quarter with a bang, beating the buzzer on a lay in off a three-quarter-court baseball pass from Janisja Carmon.
The tide turned in the second quarter, as the Cougars opened on a 13-3 run on their way to taking a 29-25 halftime lead.
Out of the half, the seesawing of the momentum continued, as the Jaguars used a pair of 7-0 runs to retake the lead and head into the fourth with a seven-point advantage.
First, a seven-point burst early in the quarter put Farmville Central up one at 32-31, as Saddler contributed a pair of inside scores around a deep 3-pointer by Baker.
Another 7-0 run came over the final 1:41 of the third, as Kamiyah Wooten scored five points in the span of 17 seconds behind a trey of her own.
Saddler scored the final of her 10 points to cap the quarter and send the home side into the final frame ahead 46-39.
Farmville Central (10-6, 5-2) continued to lead by seven at 51-44 nearing the midway portions of the fourth.
Then, the Cougars went on the longest run of the night, scoring the game’s next 10 points to surge back into the lead for the first time since the early portions of the second half.
A three-point play from Saddler put an end to the run, as the teams traded scores in a hectic final two-plus minutes before Phillips dropped in the game-winner just before the buzzer.
“That win was real big for us. We were down from our loss last week and my team needed that,” Joyner said. “A game like this will really lift their spirits up. I can tell just by going into the locker room just now, it’s a whole different atmosphere.”
Farmville Central continues EPC play Tuesday with a trip to Ayden-Grifton.
Boys’ Game Farmville Central 89 SouthWest Edgecombe 41
Farmville Central’s high-flying offense did not take a night off, as it soared to a win over SWE.
The 89 points is the Jags’ lowest point total in their last four games, as the team is averaging 100 points per game over that stretch.
Friday’s EPC clash saw the home side holding a narrow 8-5 lead in the early going. Farmville Central then went on a 21-0 run and never looked back on its way to the 48-point win.
The Jags needed just 4:25 of game time to break the game open, as Jah Short and Brandon Knight both connected on 3-pointers during the swing.
Short also added the first of many dunks on the night for the hosts, while JD Daniels and Alex Moye both chipped in four points apiece during the run.
A balanced Farmville Central (17-1, 7-0) scoring attack was led by Short with 18 points, while Daniels followed with 15, and MJ Williams and Moye both added 10 apiece.
Aaron Anderson temporarily stopped the bleeding for SouthWest with a bucket just before the buzzer, but the Jaguars led 29-7 after the first quarter.
The 22-point lead was expanded to 29 heading into the locker room, as Knight and Williams both connected on 3s in the quarter.
Nearing the midpoint of the third quarter, Anderson threw down an emphatic dunk on an alley-oop, which seemed to provide more of a spark for the Jags’ side than the visiting side.
Short added a pair of slams off alley-oop passes from Williams just 28 seconds apart as a part of a 16-2 run to end the third.
A 3 from Chris Rhodes began the run, while Short’s bucket on the inside with 2:08 left in the quarter kick-started the running clock. Farmville Central took a 73-30 lead to the fourth.
Using a 10-3 run to start the final quarter, the Jaguars took their largest lead of the night at 83-33 with 3:57 to play, as Landen Barnes accounted for six of the points during that stretch.
Barnes and O’Maurie Phillips both joined in on the dunk party in the closing minutes to help finish off the resounding win.
Girls’ Basketball North Pitt 68 Greene Central 21
North Pitt remained unbeaten in EPC 2A play with a rout of Greene Central Friday on the road.
Zamareya Jones finished one assist shy of a triple-double to lead the Panthers to victory, scoring a game-high 25 points along with 13 steals and nine assists.
Finishing one rebound shy of a double-double was Zykhela Staton, who grabbed nine boards and scored 21 points.
North Pitt (16-2, 7-0) returns to the court next Friday for a home game against SouthWest Edgecombe.
Middle Schools Girls’ Basketball Hope 44, C.M. Eppes 20
Hope secured a win Thursday behind a 26-point night from Jazmine Farrington.
Alaya Clemons added a double-digit performance for the Mustangs, finishing with 13 points.
Hope returns to action Thursday when it hosts Aycock.
G.R. Whitfield, 38 Chicod 0
Whitfield shut out Chicod Thursday night to keep its undefeated season alive.
Whitfield (10-0) will travel to face Wellcome on Jan. 26.
Boys’ Basketball Hope 57, C.M. Eppes 21
The Mustangs finished off a doubleheader sweep of C.M. Eppes on Thursday.
Shammah Cabell led Hope with 11 points, as Jaleek Parsons, Gavin Vause and Kasyn Chase chipped in eight points apiece.
Hope will play host to Aycock Thursday.
Chicod 29, G.R. Whitfield 25
Whitfield came just shy of recording its first win of the season Thursday.
Whitfield (0-10) will look for win No. 1 on Thursday when it hits the road to play Wellcome.