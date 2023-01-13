Seven of the area’s eight schools will be in action on the hardwood tonight, as the slate of games features a pair of heavyweight conference bouts.
On the boys’ side, in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference, Farmville Central and Greene Central will meet for the first time this season as the lone remaining undefeated teams in conference play.
Another battle of unbeatens in conference play will take place when South Central hosts D.H. Conley in a girls’ battle for first place in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference.
Here is a closer look at tonight’s games:
D.H. Conley at South Central, 6:30/8 p.m.
The Vikings make the short trip west to take on the Falcons in what will be a battle for first place in the girls’ game.
In a matchup of two of the top teams in the region, both South Central and Conley come into the matchup a perfect 5-0 in BCC action.
On the season as a whole, the teams are a combined 27-5, abd both come in riding three-game winning streaks.
Coming into the game, South Central’s young starting lineup, which features just one senior, has been led by breakout freshman Brook Evans. She is averaging a double-double on the year with 15.1 points per game and 11.8 rebounds.
For Conley, the Silver sisters of Kylah (senior) and Britni (freshman) have been double-double machines in their own right.
The boys’ game will also be a battle for the top spot in the conference, as both the Vikings and Falcons come in at 4-1 in conference play.
D.H. Conley will look to bounce back from its first conference loss of the season Tuesday at the hands of New Bern. South Central defeated the Bears as part of a four-game winning streak it enters the game on.
Cooper Marcum has been the hot hand for the Vikes all season, while Jamir Wright paces a balanced Falcons attack with 14.4 points per game.
The teams will not meet again until the regular season finale at Conley on Feb. 10.
Farmville Central at Greene Central, 6/7:30 p.m.
All eyes will be on the nightcap in Snow Hill, as the Rams noys will host the Jaguars in a battle for first in the EPC.
After starting the year 4-2, Greene Central has won 10 straight, and Farmville Central comes in at 13-1, with its lone loss coming to Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) in the title game at the John Wall Holiday Invitational.
Jah Short leads a prolific Farmville Central offense with 21.4 points per game.
For Greene Central, Kendrick Harper has been a force in the paint this winter, leading the team with 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds a game.
The Jags have won nine in a row in the series after the Rams won all three meetings during the 2017-18 season.
In the opener of the doubleheader, the up-and-coming Rams girls’ team will host a Farmville Central squad riding a three-game winning streak.
Greene Central enters the matchup winners of five of its last six games, as it has bounced back from a 1-9 start to the season.
Havelock at J.H. Rose, 6:30/8 p.m.
J.H. Rose hosts the Rams as both its girls’ and boys’ teams will be looking to get back on track after back-to-back losses.
In the girls’ game, the Rampants try to find their way back to .500 in conference play against Havelock squad coming off its first BCC win of the year.
The boys’ game is a matchup of the bottom two teams in the conference standings, as J.H. Rose sits at 1-4 in league play and the Rams come in at 0-5.
Havelock’s boys have lost four consecutive games to drop to 1-14 on the year.
Justin Grimes has been a bright spot for the Rampants all season, as the sophomore averages 19.5 points per game.
West Craven at North Pitt, 6/7:30 p.m.
In the girls’ game, the Panthers will look to remain unbeaten in EPC play and to push their winning streak to seven.
West Craven comes into the matchup trending in an opposite direction, as it has lost five in a row after beginning the year 6-2.
Junior Zamareya Jones continues to lead North Pitt’s faced paced offense, as she is averaging 25.1 points per game and dishing out an average of 6.4 assists a game.
The North Pitt boys try to return to .500 in conference play at 3-3 with a win over the lone team without an EPC victory so far this season.
After starting 2-10, the Panthers are hoping to build on their recent strong play. They are winners of two of their last three games.
John Paul II at Wayne Country Day, 6/7:30 p.m.
The Saints will face a tough battle in both legs of tonight’s doubleheader in Goldsboro.
In the girls’ game, the Chargers lead the NCISAA Coastal Plain Conference at 4-0, while JP2 sits in second at 3-2.
In the last meeting back on Nov. 29 in Greenville, Wayne Country Day came out on top, 48-41, its lone close win during its 14-0 start to the year.
On the boys’ side, the Chargers are fresh off a hard-fought loss to Greenfield in a battle for first in the conference but still sit at 18-4 on the season.
John Paul II has won three of its last four games to get back above .500 after starting the season 3-4.
Conley wrestling goes 1-1
D.H. Conley went 1-1 at a tri-meet Wednesday, defeating South Central 64-15 and suffering a 51-24 loss to New Bern.
The Vikings had a trio of wrestlers go 2-0 on the day in Devlen Morris (132 pounds), Thomas Brann (160) and Caleb Bess (182).
On Saturday, the team will be back on the mat for the Jolly Roger Invitational at Corinth Holders High School.