J.H. Rose's Grimes

J.H. Rose’s Justin Grimes, left, looks to get space from a Kinston defender earlier this season. Grimes keyed a Rose victory over D.H. Conley on Tuesday night.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

The D.H. Conley boys’ basketball team, having already won the first two meetings this season against rival J.H. Rose, was making a run in the fourth quarter with an eye on a third victory.

Justin Grimes had other ideas.