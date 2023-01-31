The D.H. Conley boys’ basketball team, having already won the first two meetings this season against rival J.H. Rose, was making a run in the fourth quarter with an eye on a third victory.
Justin Grimes had other ideas.
The Rose sophomore hit back-to-back 3s to put a lid on the Vikings’ charge and the Rampants held on for a 71-59 home win on Tuesday in Big Carolina 3A/4A play.
“When I hit the second, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m feeling good,” Grimes said. “And normally when I hit a shot, I’m looking for the next one and I normally knock it down. So I was really excited.”
Conley whittled an 11-point deficit to start the fourth quarter down to a 56-53 margin with just over five minutes to play. Grimes, sensing a need to make a play against the conference’s top team, pulled up from the wing and did just that.
Grimes found the bottom of the net on back-to-back possessions and quieted a spirited comeback attempt.
“That was the moment,” Rampants coach James Rankins said. “At halftime, we told them that there will be runs in the game and we have to decide: are we going to accept the run and just give up? Or can we reject the run and finish the game? The kids responded well to it.”
Conley (14-7, 7-2) suffered just its second loss in conference play. The Vikings trailed throughout the game, falling behind 13-7 by the end of the first quarter and 32-21 by halftime.
But Cooper Marcum and Bryce Weaver turned in big second halves to help chase down the host Rampants. Weaver finished with a game-high 19 points and Marcum scored 16. The pair combined for 26 second-half points.
The Marcum and Weaver two-man game made the score close, but the three-point shooting from Rose allowed it to hang onto the lead. The Rampants made 10 3-pointers in all, including four from Grimes who scored 17 points.
Jacier Daniel-Waller added 13 points for Rose, while Tyler Nelson (12 points) and Malachi Keys (11) also finished in double figures.
“We worked hard in practice to defend what they were doing against us and we really hit shots tonight,” Grimes said. “I mean, they’re No. 1 in the conference and we’re like five, so to beat the top team is really good.”
GIRLS’ GAME D.H. Conley 55, J.H. Rose 21
Shawn Moore looked like a well-dressed fan with a premier seat during D.H. Conley’s girls’ basketball game against host J.H. Rose on Tuesday.
The Conley coach rarely left his seat as he soaked in his team’s comfortable win over the rival Rampants in a Big Carolina 3A/4A matchup. The victory sent the Vikings to a season sweep of their rivals while continuing a dominant season where they have won every game but one by double figures.
“Everything I do, I do it in practice,” Moore said. “I put them in a position to succeed and then I just watch. They know exactly what to do. I look at it like you have a job and you can’t walk in the boss’ office every day and ask what to do. … They call their own timeouts and they call their own plays.”
There wasn’t much that Conley needed help with as the Vikings (20-2, 9-0) shined all over the court. Kylah Silver scored a game-high 25 points, with 12 coming from a perfect 12-for-12 showing at the foul line.
Silver said that despite the Vikings winning games by an average of 37.2 points this season, her team has been able to stay locked in as the Vikings have bigger goals in mind.
“(Moore) really stresses us staying locked in because we’re not looking just to win these games, but for us to get farther and farther in the playoffs,” the senior Silver said. “All of these games are preparing us for playoffs. So every game we got to come in locked in and sharp. We can’t take no days off.”
Senior Trinity Adams scored nine points, all coming on a trio of 3-pointers in a decisive third quarter.
Conley led 25-14 at halftime, then used a huge third quarter where it outscored Rose, 22-2, to pull away for good.
Rose senior Karma May scored a team-high 10 points and scored five of her team’s seven points in the second half.
May’s floater in the lane midway through the third quarter put the brakes on the Vikings’ 9-0 run out of halftime, but her bucket were the only points Rose scored in the quarter as the Vikings opened a 47-16 lead by the start of the fourth quarter.
“It feels good,” Silver said of sweeping a rival. “Especially since taking the ‘L’ in volleyball season, it’s good.”
Freshman Britni Silver scored eight points for Conley, while fellow freshman Charlazha Wilson added five points. Krystal Haddock and Moira Skalak each scored four to round out the scoring.
Rose’s Layla Moore finished with seven points, with Camya Whitfield and Amarriah Brown scoring two apiece.
Rose (12-8, 5-5) hosts New Bern on Friday. Conley travels to Jacksonville on Friday before closing the regular season with two home games.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL North Pitt 62 Ayden-Grifton 19
The Panthers continued to roll on Tuesday night, running their record to 18-2 overall and 9-0 in Eastern Plains 2A play.
Zamareya Jones amassed 33 points to go with seven steals and five assists. Zykhela Staton added 20 points in the win.
North Pitt hosts Washington on Friday.