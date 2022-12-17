In a game filled with momentum swings, it was J.H. Rose coming through with a crucial fourth-quarter run to lift it to a 60-47 win over South Central in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference showdown Friday night in the Rose Garden.
The Rampants led by six heading into the final frame, before Jamir Wright cut the deficit in half by draining a corner 3-pointer at the 6:28 mark of the fourth.
J.H. Rose (4-4, 1-1) then went on a 9-0 run over the span of 2:51 to build its lead to 50-38 with 3:27 remaining.
Hugh Collins hit the big shot of the run, drilling a corner 3-pointer to ignite the capacity crowd.
The Rampants also got a bucket on the inside from Justin Grimes, while TJ Brown and Malachi Green each went 2-for-2 at the foul line during the run.
A quick four-point run by the visitors pulled them to within seven at 54-47 with 1:09 to go, as South Central forced a turnover and had a chance to make it a two-possession game.
Instead, an empty possession squashed any hopes of a last-minute comeback, as the home side scored the final six points of the night to cap the 13-point win.
“Practice was tough because we were trying to get the guys to get into our schemes and you know how their minds are with a rivalry game and it’s a big game,” J.H. Rose head coach James Rankins said.
The head coach noted he was a little concerned coming into the game off a loss to Jacksonville Tuesday in the conference opener, but his players responded in a big way.
“The guys did a wonderful job getting ready and we’re very proud of them,” Rankins said.
Early in the game, both teams struggled to get shots to fall, as the game was tied at one on lone free throws from both sides nearing the midway portion of the first quarter.
Wright and Grimes then traded treys for their respective teams, before an 8-0 burst put the Falcons ahead.
Connor Leitch and Ean Behm both knocked down shots from behind the arc in the run, as 3-pointers proved to be vital in swinging the momentum in both directions throughout the night.
A lay in from Green in the closing seconds pulled Rose back to within six at 12-6 after one quarter of play.
J.H. Rose opened the second quarter on a 13-2 run to recapture the lead, with Grimes scoring nine of those 13 points, including the first seven on his way to finishing with a team-leading 16 points.
Trailing by five in the closing seconds, the Falcons scored four points in the span of two seconds to cut the deficit to a single point (24-23) at the break.
William Spell connected on a free throw before missing the second, as Wright, who scored a team-high 17 points in the loss, came up with the rebound.
The senior then capped the first-half scoring with a 3-point play with eight seconds on the clock.
Following a back-and-forth start to quarter number three, another big run by the Rampants gave them a six-point cushion heading to the fourth.
This time, Rose scored eight straight points to finish off the quarter, with Green, Tyler Nelson and Will Taylor contributing scores in the paint to put it in front 36-30 entering the final frame.
Treys from Behm and Wright would pull South Central (3-4, 1-1) to within three on two separate occasions in the fourth, before the hosts padded their lead with a 9-0 swing.
Rankins stressed close pre-season scrimmage losses were vital in the team’s success Friday night.
“We had several games where we lost by two or three points because we could just not withstand the runs,” Rankins said. “We’ve been working hard on staying strong at the end of the game.”
Both teams are back in action Tuesday on the road, as South Central makes a trip to North Pitt, while J.H. Rose continues conference play at Northside-Jacksonville.
Girls’ basketball
South Central 71, J.H. Rose 32
A dominant middle two quarters led South Central to a commanding 71-32 victory on the road over J.H. Rose Friday in a BCC clash.
The Falcons led 16-6 after eight minutes of play, before a 13-0 run late in the second quarter helped it double its lead to 20 (40-20) heading into the half.
South Central (6-1, 2-0) then opened the second half on a 19-0 run, outscoring the hosts 27-2 in the frame to bring the running clock into effect with 2:37 to go in the quarter.
Niyani Mayo took over in the third quarter, scoring 13 of her game-high 17 points in the frame behind a pair of three-pointers and an old-fashioned three-point play.
The freshman was one of four Falcons to finish the night in double figures, as junior Sabraya Baker added 14, while fellow freshmen Brook Evans and Charmaine Dixon added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
In the fourth, the visitors took their biggest lead of the night (71-22) on buckets from Jaidyn Boswell and Evans to start the frame before Rose (6-3, 1-1) closed the game on a 10-0 run.
Karma May led the Rampants with 10 points in the loss, as Cameron Daise chipped in nine.
North Pitt 49, Goldsboro 4
North Pitt used a dominant performance on both ends of the court to secure a win over visiting Goldsboro Friday.
Leading the way for the Panthers was Zykhela Staton with 12 points, while Kenae Edwards followed with 11.
North Pitt (6-1) hots Farmville Central Tuesday in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference clash.
Boys’ Basketball
D.H. Conley 56, Northside-Jacksonville 48
The Vikings picked up a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference win over visiting Northside-Jacksonville Friday, winning 56-48.
Cooper Marcum paced D.H. Conley with 12 points, followed by Ridge McDonald’s 11 and Bryce Weaver’s 10.
Conley will continue BCC play Tuesday when it hosts Havelock.
Middle School
Girls’ Basketball
C.M. Eppes 54, Hope 15
C.M. Eppes secured a resounding 54-15 victory over Hope Thursday evening.
Leading the way in the defeat for the Mustangs was Amirah Hollis with six points.
Hope returns to action Monday when it visits E.B. Aycock.
G.R. Whitfield 40, Greene County 27
G.R. Whitfield defeated visiting Greene County by a score of 40-27 Thursday, moving to 6-0 on the year.
Whitfield remains at home Monday to take on Bethel.
Boys’ Basketball
Hope 73, C.M. Eppes 22
Hope continued its undefeated start to the year with a 73-22 win over C.M. Eppes Thursday.
The Mustangs, who are now 3-0 on the season, were led by Rooke Knittle’s 13 points, while Cayden Hill followed with eight points and Landon Hill scored seven points in the win.
Jahleel Barrett led the way for Eppes with 10 points.
Hope looks to remain unbeaten on the year when it travels to E.B. Aycock Monday.
Greene County 53, G.R. Whitfield 16
G.R. Whitfield failed to pick up its first win of the season, dropping to 0-6 with a 53-16 loss at the hands of visiting Greene County Thursday.
G.R. Whitfield is back in action Monday at home against Bethel.