J.H. Rose’s girls’ basketball team overcame a slow start and pulled away down the stretch on its way to a 53-36 triumph over visiting Kinston Tuesday night.
A sluggish first half of play saw the Rampants exit with a narrow 17-14 lead. They got into a groove in the third quarter to take control of the game.
The visitors stayed within striking distance in the early portions of the second half, as a Katara Fisher free throw trimmed the deficit to 23-19 with 4:14 remaining in the frame.
Six consecutive points scored by the hosts then quickly pushed the lead to double digits, as Cameron Daise capped the run with a basket. Daise scored seven of her 13 points in the quarter, adding a 3-pointer and a score in the paint as part of an 8-2 run to help Rose take a 37-25 advantage into the fourth quarter.
J.H. Rose (2-1) held the Vikings to just three made field goals in the final eight minutes and closed the game on a 12-4 run to win going away.
A 6-0 run by Daise on her own in the span of 55 seconds all but ended the game, giving the Rampants a 50-32 lead with just more than two minutes left.
In the opening quarter, Kinston jumped out to an 8-5 lead before Rose scored the final six points of the frame to take the lead for good.
Four of those points came from Karma May, who finished with a team-high 14 to go along with 19 rebounds.
The second quarter saw each side convert just two buckets, as a 6-0 Kinston run evened the score at 14 in the final minute of the first half.
After May scored the first three points of the quarter, J.H. Rose went nearly six minutes without a point.
Aniya Hemby put an end to the drought with a three-point play with 38 ticks to go in the second quarter to send the hosts into the break on top 17-14.
Boys’ Game Kinston 74 J.H. Rose 54
J.H. Rose was unable to build on a strong start as Kinston surged ahead late in the opening quarter and slowly pulled away on its way to a win over the host Rampants Tuesday night.
The teams got off to a torrid start on their respective offensive ends, as the home team found itself with a 17-11 lead just 4:31 into the game.
Trailing 9-4 early, the Rampants responded with a 13-2 run in the span of 2:04 to pull in front.
Justin Grimes led the way during the stretch with 10 of his team-leading 23 points, while Malachi Green added a corner 3-pointer.
After the rapid scoring slowed down a bit, TJ Brown added a pair of free throws to push the scoring run to 15-2 and give Rose a 19-11 advantage with 2:17 left in the first quarter.
Kinston then scored the final 11 points of the frame over the last 1:59 to jump ahead 23-19 after one quarter of play.
J.H. Rose (1-2) pulled even early in the second quarter on back-to-back scores in the paint from Grimes and Trey Swann.
The visitors responded by going on a 16-5 scoring run to take control of the game, eventually taking a 44-32 lead into the break.
Kinston’s lead ballooned to 19 in the third quarter as it opened on an 8-1 run before the Rampants battled back with an 11-3 run of their own to pull back within 11 at 55-44 heading to the fourth.
In the final frame, the Vikings held Rose without a field goal for the first 3:56 of the frame, scoring nine of the first 11 points of the quarter to take a comfortable 18-point lead.
J.H. Rose remains at home to take on Washington Thursday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL North Pitt 59 South Central 58
Zamareya Jones netted her 1,000th-career point and led the Panthers to a one-point triumph over the host Falcons.
Jones had her usual big night with 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as North Pitt ran its record to a perfect 3-0.
The Panthers are right back at it tonight when they host D.H. Conley.