After John Paul II squandered an 11-point fourth-quarter lead in Monday night’s boys’ basketball matchup with visiting Liberty Christian Academy, it appeared its Senior Night festivities were going to end on a sour note.
The Saints made sure that would not be the case, however, as they responded with a 7-0 run in the closing minutes to secure a thrilling 62-59 victory.
Early in the fourth, John Paul II (10-7) took its largest lead of the night at 53-42 with 6:50 to play on a putback from Nick Peele, who was one of six seniors honored prior to the game.
“To me personally, they mean a lot, because that class was here when I got here and they’ve been with me the whole time I’ve been here,” John Paul II head coach Ralph Biggs said of his seniors. “It’s going to hurt that we lose them, but I’m glad we got a win for them tonight.”
Then, over the span of 3:39, the Heat went on a 14-2 run to flip the game on its head, taking a 56-55 lead with three minutes to play.
Following a 1:18 span of no points for either side, Nike Wiggins put the Saints back in front with a bucket on the inside.
On the ensuing possession, Quinn McCaffrey came away with a steal and a fast break layup to make it a three-point game entering the final minute.
A few defensive stops, coupled with a free throw from senior Faron Cureton and a pair from McCaffrey closed out the win, as Dylan Bass hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the final deficit in half at 62-59.
Wiggins scored a team-high 15 points, while McCaffrey added 14 and Cureton followed with nine in his final regular season home game.
The game got off to a slow start, with the teams tied at two after three-plus minutes, as the first quarter eventually ended with the game knotted at 12.
An action-packed second quarter saw Liberty Christian pull ahead, taking a 33-30 lead into halftime.
John Paul II used a strong third to swing the momentum in its favor, as it closed the frame on a 7-0 run to take a 49-41 lead into the fourth.
The Saints’ lead eventually grew to 11 before disappearing and forcing the late-game response to claim the three-point win.
Brody Mitchell, Rion Roseborough and Rashod Winslow were also honored prior to the game, along with Joey Koesters, who missed his senior season with an injury suffered during football.
John Paul II travels to New Bern Friday for a conference matchup with Epiphany.
Girls’ Game John Paul II 58 Liberty Christian Academy 5
Despite having no seniors on the active roster, the John Paul II girls’ team still boosted the Senior Night celebrations with an emphatic win over Liberty.
One Saint was honored following the game in Dana Galinis, who was a captain on the team last year but missed the entirety of her senior campaign due to injury.
The younger John Paul II (12-4) players showed up in a big way, surging out to a 22-1 lead after eight minutes of play.
In the second quarter, Liberty Christian scored its first basket of the night, but the Saints continued to dominate, taking a 40-3 lead into the half.
Ariana Atkinson and Ramsey Cureton paced the strong second quarter with eight and six points, respectively.
The duo both finished in double figures, as Atkinson scored a game-high 15, while Cureton added 14 and DeeDee Koesters contributed nine.
John Paul II scored the only 10 points of the third to expand the lead to 50-3, before outscoring the visitors 8-2 in the fourth to cap the 53-point win.
Wrestling Conley wins Pitt Co. title
D.H. Conley defended its title at the Pitt County Championships at North Pitt High School Saturday.
The Vikings won 10 of the 14 weight classes on their way to claiming the title with 223 points, finishing 70 points ahead of second-place Ayden-Grifton.
North Pitt took third with 103 points, while South Central finished fourth with 90.
Individual champions for Conley included Andrew Bullard (106 pounds), Colton McClung (113), Chris Bonner (126), Devlen Morris (132), Jesus Ruiz (138), Thomas Brann (160), Caleb Bess (182), Jamie Jinks (195), Donte Staton (220) and Tucker Jackson (heavyweight).
Ayden-Grifton had a trio of wrestlers claim first in their respective weight classes in Bailor Peebles (120), Sawyer Norville (152) and Keaton Guthrie (170).
The host Panthers had one individual champ in Jacob Crump at 145 pounds.
Swimming
Vikings win County Classic
Six area teams took to the pool for the fifth annual Pitt County Classic at Aquaventrure Saturday.
D.H. Conley came out on top with a total of 149 points, finishing 40 points ahead of the field.
Second-place J.H. Rose closed with 109 points, followed by South Central (96), The Oakwood School (23), Christ Covenant (18) and John Paul II (17).
The Vikings’ rode a win by their girls’ team to victory, as they finished with 89 points ahead of the Rampants (76) and the Falcons (32).
Emily Armen and Kristen Ivey led Conley to the win, as both swimmers recorded four first-place finishes on the day.
Armen won the 200 free (1:58.02) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.48), while also finishing in first as a member of the 200 medley relay (1:56.68) and the 200 free relay (1:44.38).
Ivey also swam a leg of both of the winning relay teams, as well as taking first in the 500 free (5:20.26) and the 100 breaststroke (1:28.59).
Adding wins for the Vikings were Caitlyn Dunnigan in the 200 individual medley (2:25.11) as well as being a part of both relays, Natalie Dunnigan in the 100 backstroke (1:06.71) and Abigail Hornick in the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
The J.H. Rose girls’ team earned a win from the 400 free relay team of Lauren Morace, Saline Kulas, Elizabeth Perry and Maddie Anderson.
Also taking first for the Rampants was Clara Pierce Smith, who swept the freestyle sprints, winning the 50 (26.05) and the 100 (56.62).
In the boys’ competition, South Central was led by Christian Lingle, Carter Mitchell and Ethan Tart, who all won one event as an individual as well as taking first as part of a relay. The three swimmers were all part of the 400 free relay along with Caleb Gliniak which took first place with a time of 4:00.12.
Lingle also won the 100 butterfly (1:11.93), Mitchell took first in the 100 backstroke (1:13.29) and Tart claimed first in the 100 freestyle (50.83).
For the second-place Conley boys’ team, a pair of relay teams took first, including Jay Vasquez, Tyson Cook, Colin Bullard and Bryce Gooding in the 200 medley relay (1:56.62). Cook, Bullard and Gooding then teamed up with Noah Futrell to win the 200 free relay, touching the wall in 1:44.30.
The lone individual first-place finisher for the Vikings was Cook in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.94).
Other event winners in the boys’ competition were J.H. Rose’s Ezra Zapler in the 50 free (22.71), John Paul II’s Luke McCarthy in both the 200 free (1:48.27) and the 500 free (4:53.98), and Oakwood’s Mason Bowler in the 200 individual medley (2:15.36).
In the boys’ competition, South Central (64) narrowly edged Conley (60) for first, while Rose followed in third with 33 points.