The South Central boys' basketball team survived a tough, back-and-forth first-round game to defeat Cape Fear 46-43 and advance to the second round of the North Carolina 3A state playoffs on Tuesday night.
It was part of a night in which 12 local teams played and produced six winners and six losers.
The Falcons, now winners of five in a row, also survived a 60-57 overtime win over Jacksonville to take the conference championship last week.
“Playoff basketball, the objective is to win the basketball game,” South Central boys coach Chris Cherry said. “Whether it’s by one or 20.”
South Central started hot, leading 12-3 in the first four minutes. Cape Fear caught up, tying it at 26 by halftime and even led SC 35-33 entering the fourth quarter.
“We weren’t focused tonight, we had way too many mental errors early in the game,” Cherry said. “We shot the ball so well early in the game that without the mental errors we’d probably be up 10-15 points.”
Jamir Wright led the team with 12 points, but it was Ean Behm and Troy Loflin who took over late, combining for 12 of the team’s 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Behm had 11 points for the game but scored eight in the final quarter alone.
“Ean in the second half became really aggressive taking the ball to the hole,” Cherry said.
Meanwhile, Loflin scored eight points total but hit four clutch free throws in the last two minutes.
“Troy has done a good job the last two weeks being that guy down the stretch for us who wants to go to the line and make them when it counts,” Cherry said.
South Central is now 16-10 on the season and continues at home in the second round on Thursday, hosting Terry Sanford.
-- Dylan Johnson
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
South Central 72, Richlands 28
The South Central girls' basketball team dominated its first-round game against Richlands by dominating defensively, tallying 28 steals. That created a huge shot disparity, as it attempted 84 shots to just 10 for Richlands.
“As long as we keep hanging our hat on the defensive side of the floor, keep getting better and getting more stops, the offense is going to come,” South Central girls' coach Robert Duck said. “We always say our best offense is our defense.”
That stellar defensive play covered up a slow start offensively. The team shot 38 percent overall, 21 percent from 3 and 44 percent from the free throw line.
The Falcons were led by four players in double-figure scoring. Sabraya Baker had a game-high 19 points, followed by 12 from Brooklynne Evans, Jaidyn Boswel with 11 and Charmaine Dixon with 10.
South Central bounced back after a 63-46 loss to D.H. Conley last week in the Big Carolina Conference tournament, which snapped an eight-game win streak.
“I expected (the bounce-back),” Duck said. “This is a really resilient bunch and they come ready to work every day and it showed up when they stepped on the floor tonight.”
It’s another impressive win for a team that the closest win all season was 14 points and is now up to a 20-5 record, the same record as last year’s team that made it to the third round.
“No matter what the score is, we got to do our job to the best of our ability on the court, executing at a high level,” Duck said.
South Central next hosts Williams High School from Burlington at 6 tonight in the second round.
-- Dylan Johnson
D.H. Conley 59, E.A. Laney 30
The Vikings rode their starting five long enough on Tuesday night to build a commanding lead and then cruise into the second round.
Conley (26-3) will now take on Apex Friendship tonight.
Kylah Silver and Krystal Haddock each poured in 19 points for the winners in a game that saw Conley run out of the gate with an 8-0 lead, stretched the advantage to 32-22 by halftime and led by as many as 30 late in the fourth quarter.
"They been healthy all year and they've been conditioned to play at that pace and play at that level all year," DHC head coach Shawn Moore said. "We knew we had to come out and jump on them early. They didn't travel all the way from Wilmington to have this be their last game, so we just wanted to make sure we came out and we were locked in defensively and not give up easy baskets and make everything for them tough."
It couldn't have been much tougher for the visiting Bucs, who got 14 points from Jada, but no other player scored more than five.
Conley, meanwhile, got all but four of its points from its starters.
"It's hard to stay locked in and focused for that amount of time when you're up 25 or 30 points, but what I wanted them to do is run some offensive sets that we're going to have to run later on down the road later in the playoffs. Moore said. "So I wanted them to slow down and not get easy baskets because they're not going to be there when you get into the third, fourth and fifth round. Those layups in transition aren't going to be there."
The Vikings staggered the Bucs in the first half. Already leading 16-8 after one quarter, Conley opened the second on a 9-0 run en route to a 16-4 disparity in the period.
Haddock scored 12 of her 19 in the first half, while Silver bagged 11 of her 19 in the second to balance to Conley attack.
-- Nathan Summers
North Pitt 60, Cummings 26
The Panthers (24-2) also rolled in their 2A opener with three players in double digits.
North Pitt will host a second-round game tonight.
Zamareya Jones racked up 19 points and 10 assists, while Staton added 17 points and Chance 13 in the win.
Triton 65, J.H. Rose 31
The Rampants could not stay in the hunt against a high-powered Triton team on Tuesday night, being excused from the 3A postseason in a blowout.
Triton led just 27-19 at halftime but then exploded for 18 points in the third quarter and led by 20 points, 45-25, after three.
Eastern Wayne 56, Farmville Central 47
The Jaguars girls suffered a rare first-round playoff loss on Tuesday night at the hands of host Eastern Wayne.
Farmville Central finished the season 13-10.
High Point Christian 60, John Paul II 38
The Saints girls were bounced in the second round of the NCISAA playoffs on the road in High Point on Tuesday.
The hosts led by 10 at the half, 25-15, then started running away with the game in the second half, extending the lead to 40-23 after three quarters.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Farmville Central 79, Fairmont 34
The Jaguars' quest for a 2A state title launched with an easy victory at home on Tuesday night.
The win vaults the Jags (24-1) into the second round tonight, also at home, against old conference rival North Johnston.
Greene Central 62, Camden County 45
The Rams rocketed into the second round of the 2A playoffs thanks to a convincing home win on Tuesday night.
Greene Central will now travel to take on Kinston in the second round tonight.
GC broke open a tight game when the close the first half on an 8-0 run to hold a 28-20 advantage at the half. The Rams controlled the third quarter and led 48-32 heading into the fourth.
Cardinal Gibbons 71, D.H. Conley 57
Conley could not bring home an opening-round victory from Raleigh on Tuesday night.
The Vikings were led by Cooper Marcum's team-high 22 points and Bryce Weaver's 13.
D.H. Conley finished the season 15-12.
First Flight 84, J.H. Rose 64
The Rampants saw their season end in convincing fashion on Tuesday night.
First Flight opened a commanding 22-8 lead after the first period and never trailed or relented after that, leading 48-22 by the halftime intermission.
Rose finished the season 11-13.
Kinston 67, North Pitt 47
The Panthers saw their season come to a close on the road at Kinston on Tuesday night.
North Pitt finished the season 9-16.