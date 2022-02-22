The D.H. Conley girls’ and boys’ basketball teams came away with a pair of wins on their home court in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs Tuesday night.
With the victories, both Vikings squads will return to action Thursday in the second round.
In the boys’ game to close out the doubleheader, No. 4 Conley led from start to finish in a game primarily dominated by defense as it survived a fourth-quarter scare from visiting No. 29 Ashley to win 36-26.
The Vikings took a 21-16 lead into the fourth quarter, a frame that saw the hosts spend most of their time at the free throw line.
In the final eight minutes, the teams combined to shoot 18 free throws. Sixteen of those were attempted by Conley, but struggles from the line kept the Screaming Eagles in the game.
Conley (19-4) went just 7-of-16 from the charity stripe in the closing quarter as it nearly saw its lead slip away.
After Cooper Marcum and Isaiah Crumpler were both unable to connect on the front end of one-and-ones, a bucket by Ashley’s Coen Locklear cut the deficit to one at 27-26 with 2:21 left to play.
“We struggled from the foul line all night, but Ashley had a great game plan and they never really let us get in a rhythm,” D.H. Conley head coach Rob Maloney said.
The home side then shut the door, scoring the final nine points of the game to hold off the rally and secure the 10-point win.
Marcum provided the momentum-swinging shot by draining a 3-pointer on the ensuing trip down the court with 1:48 to play before senior Tre Clemons took over.
Clemons scored six of his team-high 11 points in the final 1:17 of the game to close out the victory.
Four of those points came from the line, where he went 4-of-6 down the stretch, starting the run by going 1-of-2 with 1:17 left after the Vikings entered the double-bonus.
He then recorded a steal on the other end and a fast-break layup to push the lead to seven with just over a minute remaining before hitting a trio of free throws in the final minutes to help send Conley into the second round.
From the opening tip-off, it was evident the game was going to be controlled by defense, as after Ashley won the tip, the Vikings locked them down for 1:35 before they were able to get off a shot, a miss inside the paint.
“We pride ourselves in our defense. Some nights you play zone and other nights you hang your hat on man defense and tonight, we were able to do that,” Maloney said.
Crumpler opened the scoring with a bucket on Conley’s first possession of the night before Deontay Joseph drilled a 3 to put it up 5-0.
The Screaming Eagles responded with five straight points of their own as Conley went more than two and a half minutes without a point before Joseph closed the first-quarter scoring with a layup at the 1:50 mark to put the hosts up 7-5.
The Vikings’ stout defensive play continued in the second quarter, as they held Ashley without a score from the field and just three free throws to push their lead to 17-8 heading into the half.
The big swing came late in the frame when Joseph drew an intentional foul and hit both free throws to spark a 6-0 run to close the quarter.
Jason Herring then hit a 3-pointer on the extra possession off of the foul before Cam Manning went 1-of-2 in the final minute of the half to send the Vikings into the break up nine.
In the second half, it was more of the same, as both teams struggled to get much of anything going offensively in the third quarter and Ashley used a 8-4 edge to cut the deficit to five heading into the fourth.
“Having a home court made a difference tonight. We’re glad to be here because it’s 4A playoff basketball and it’s going to be a challenge every night,” Maloney said.
Conley will remain at home for the second round Thursday and will host No. 13 Pinecrest, which defeated No. 20 Enloe 78-64 in its opening game.
GIRLS’ GAME D.H. Conley 64 South View 44
In the opening game of the night, the No. 9 Conley girls’ team used a 15-0 run in the third quarter to take control of the game on its way to a 64-44 victory over visiting No. 24 South View.
After leading for most of the first half and taking a 31-23 lead into the break, the Vikings saw their lead vanish when the away side used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to take a 35-32 advantage.
Carson Fleming then sparked the 15-point run to close the quarter by tying the game with a 3-pointer on the following trip down the floor at the 2:51 mark of the frame.
On the ensuing Tigers’ possession, Kylah Silver recorded a steal and drew a foul, going 1-of-2 at the line and tracking down her own miss on the second free throw to score on the inside to give Conley a three-point lead.
Trinity Adams added a score just 12 seconds later, before a bucket by Fleming pushed the hosts’ lead to seven.
In the final minute, Adams came away with a steal and a lay-in at the 55-second mark before knocking down a corner 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Her offensive rebound had kept the possession alive to send the Vikings into the half with a 12-point lead.
An 11-3 run in the fourth quarter allowed Conley to stretch its margin of victory to 20.
Moira Skalak got the run started with back-to-back scores, as Krystal Haddock and Adams added scores and Silver had a three-point play during the stretch.
The Vikings trailed 7-2 in the early portions of the first quarter before closing the frame on a 17-4 run to lead by eight after one.
Silver had the hot hand in the first, drilling a trio of 3-pointers in the frame on her way to a game-high 20 points.
Adams followed with 17, while Haddock also finished the night in double figures with 11 points.
The second quarter saw neither team be able to go on much of a run, as Conley maintained its eight-point (31-23) lead heading into the half.
Then in the third quarter, it was a tale of two runs, first by the Tigers to take the lead, then by Conley to recapture the lead for good on its way to victory.
Conley’s five starters in Silver, Fleming, Adams, Haddock and Skalak were on the court the entire night up until the 1:11 mark of the fourth quarter, when all five were subbed out.
Conley (18-4) will now hit the road for Round 2 Thursday and travel to No. 8 Richmond, which edged No. 25 Wake Forest, 47-45, on Tuesday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL North Pitt 81 Eastern Wayne 34
The Panthers opened the 2A playoffs with another resounding win and another big night from their big three.
Zamareya Jones led the charge with a 27-point, 15-assist double-double, while Aquarius Pettaway cashed in a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double in the win. Kenae Edwards rounded out the win with 12 points.
North Pitt (19-8) travels to Saint Pauls on Thursday.