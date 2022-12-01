BETHEL — D.H. Conley used a pair of furious second half comebacks to sweep a girls’ and boys’ basketball doubleheader against North Pitt on the road Wednesday night.
In the opening game, the Vikings girls’ squad found itself down 11 in the closing minutes of the third quarter.
The visitors then used a 13-0 run that spanned into the fourth quarter to power their way to a 52-41 victory.
“The first half was the worst half we’ve ever played since I’ve been a coach,” D.H. Conley head coach Shawn Moore said. “But, they could’ve easily folded down 11 on the road. I told them, championship teams stay poised in a hostile environment and they did it.”
D.H. Conley (5-0) faced a 35-24 deficit with 51 seconds left in quarter number three before a pair of scores on the inside from Kylah Silver and Trinity Adams trimmed the Panthers’ lead to seven heading to the final frame.
In the fourth, the Vikings scored the first nine points to take their first lead since holding a 7-6 advantage midway through the first quarter.
Britni Silver paced the strong start to the quarter with six points on a pair of baskets and two free throws, while Kylah Silver scored to put Conley on top 37-35 with 4:51 remaining.
After Tanisia Jenkins pulled North Pitt even with a bucket in the paint, the Vikings scored the next seven points of the game to take control heading into the final two-plus minutes of play.
On the ensuing possession, Kylah Silver scored to put Conley back in front for good, as the senior scored four of her game-high 22-points during the seven-point run.
The run also saw Britni Silver hit a pair of foul shots on her way to finishing with 13 points, as both Silver sisters posted double-doubles in the win, with Kylah grabbing 13 boards and Britni following with 11.
North Pitt’s last gasp came on a bucket from Zamareya Jones to cut the away side’s lead to 47-41 with 49 seconds left before the Vikings closed out the game behind free throws from Kylah Silver (3-for-6) and Britni Silver (2-for-2).
In the opening quarter, the Panthers used runs of eight and six points to power their way to a 14-8 lead after eight minutes.
Olivia Johnson scored four points in the 6-0 run, while Zykhela Staton accounted for five points in the second scoring run behind a 3-pointer, while Jones also chipped in a trey.
Jones was honored prior to the game for scoring the 1,000th point of her career on Tuesday night’s win over South Central.
Behind a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter, Jones scored all seven of the home side’s points in the frame on her way to finishing with 17 for the game to help the hosts maintain a six-point (21-15) lead heading into the half.
A 9-1 run in the middle portions of the third quarter saw North Pitt push its lead to double figures, as Kenae Edwards and Staton drilled back-to-back 3-pointers before the Vikings stormed back in the final eight minutes and change.
“For us, we talk about it every day, it’s us versus us,” Moore said. “We don’t play the opponent, we play ourselves, and if we do the things we know we can do, we normally come out on top.”
D.H. Conley is back in action Friday when it visits Cleveland, while North Pitt (3-1) takes on Rocky Mount Saturday.
Boys’ Game D.H. Conley 42, North Pitt 40
D.H. Conley’s boys team also used a strong fourth quarter run to power the way to a two-point victory.
For the Vikings, it was their fourth consecutive game to open the season that was decided by three points or less.
D.H. Conley (2-2) found itself trailing 33-29 with just under six minutes left in the game. The away side then used a 8-0 run over the span of nearly three minutes to pull in front by four.
Cooper Marcum paced the run with a pair of jumpers, while Isaiah Crumpler and Bryce Weaver both added two foul shots apiece.
North Pitt (0-4) responded with five points in just 21 seconds to recapture the lead on a 3-pointer from Devin Crumble followed by a bucket on the inside by Ja’Reon Howard to put it ahead 38-37 with 2:18 left.
Just under a minute later, Jason Herring put the Vikings back up by two with a corner 3-pointer at the 1:21 mark.
The back-and-forth action continued with 66 seconds remaining as Sam Newkirk pulled the home side even at 40 with a score.
Marcum, who finished with a game-high 24 points, delivered the final blow of the game, as the senior got a mid-range jumper to fall with 39 seconds left in the game for what proved to be the game-winner.
In the closing seconds, Keymauri Brooks’ 3 attempt clanged off the front of the rim, and Crumble’s putback at the buzzer was also off the mark as Conley secured the two-point win.
North Pitt led 8-7 after the first quarter, before taking a 19-14 lead into the half behind a five-point frame from Howard, who closed the night with a team-leading 14 points.
The third saw Marcum begin to bring Conley back, as he scored eight points in the quarter to help pull it to within two (31-29) heading to the final eight minutes.
After a highlight reel bucket from Howard started the fourth quarter, Conley’s eight-point run swung the momentum to the visitors’ side.
D.H. Conley returns to the court against Cleveland on the road Friday, while North Pitt is off for a week before hosting Southern Wayne Dec. 7.