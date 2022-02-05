John Paul II Catholic School had its Senior Night festivities spoiled, as visiting Wayne Christian held off late-game rallies by the Saints to win both the boys’ and girls’ games.
In the boys game, the Eagles held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by the hosts to secure a 67-61 win.
The visitors led by 17 (41-24) at the half and took a 55-43 lead into the final quarter before the Saints battled back.
John Paul II then opened the final frame on an 8-0 run behind three-pointers from Max Dooley and Jude Wisman-Raven.
The duo were among the three seniors along with Elijar Eger who were honored prior to the game.
Wisman-Raven finished the game with 15 points, while Dooley added five points in his final home game.
A pair of foul shots from Tyler Nelson sparked the eight-point run.
The game then became a bit of a foul-shooting competition, but both teams struggled at the line, going a combined 3-of-9 over a 50 second stretch.
Oliver Thomas pushed the away side’s lead back to six at 62-56 with a bucket in the paint with just over a minute remaining in the game.
Wisman-Raven then drilled a three-pointer while drawing a foul before stepping to the line to finish off a four-point play to bring the Saints within two with 53.6 seconds left.
John Paul II then forced a turnover on the ensuing inbounds play and had a chance to tie the game when Nelson stepped to the line with 43.3 seconds to go.
Nelson saw his first free throw roll off the rim before converting the second to pull the Saints within a point at 62-61 with 43 ticks to go.
Wayne Christian then delivered the dagger in the form of Jay Curry, who went coast to coast off the inbounds and scored on a hard drive to the hoop while drawing a foul.
Curry finished the three-point play at the line to make it a two-possession game with only 38 seconds left.
After a JP2 miss on the other end, Rayshawn Boston was able to sink two free throws to put the game out of reach at 67-61 with 17 seconds remaining, which proved to be the final points of the night, as the visitors closed out the six-point win.
Wayne Christian got off to a hot start shooting the ball, as it jumped out to a 24-8 lead after one quarter of play.
The Eagles took control right away, as Paul Rose and Connor Batts each connected on treys in the opening minute to go up 6-0.
John Paul II eventually got back within two at 8-6 after a score on the inside from Nelson before the visitors took control of the game with a 14-0 run over the next 5:02 of the quarter.
Nick Peele finally put an end to the run with a bucket off an offensive rebound with 50 seconds left, but the Saints still found themselves down 16 after eight minutes of play.
Wayne Christian continued to control the game in the second quarter, using runs of 7-0 and 5-0 to build on its lead.
Nelson closed out the first-half scoring with a basket just before the buzzer as the Eagles took a 41-24 lead into the locker room.
John Paul II began to work its way back into the game in the second half, as it opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run to get back within 10.
Cash Daniels-Moye started the run with a basket, before Nelson added back-to-back scores and Daniels-Moye capped the run with a free throw.
Nelson finished the night with a team-high 20 points for the Saints.
The teams then traded scores for the remainder of the third, as Wayne Christian took a 55-43 edge into the fourth quarter.
The Saints then controlled the game for the first handful of minutes in the final frame, as their rally was sparked by a pair of threes from Dooley and Wisman-Raven before the Eagles held on for the win.
The game was the regular season finale for the Saints.
GIRLS’ GAME Wayne Christian 48, John Paul II 43
The John Paul II girls’ team also faced halftime (29-22) and three quarter (41-29) deficits before fighting back in the fourth, but eventually fell short in a 48-43 defeat.
The Saints opened the final frame on a 15-4 run to pull within three at 45-42 with 1:23 to play.
Ramsey Cureton, who finished the night with nine points, got the fourth-quarter run rolling with a three-pointer just 22 seconds in.
Samiah Barnett, DeeDee Koesters and Ariana Atkinson all added buckets during the 11-point swing run.
Dana Galinis made a free throw to help the run along, while two free throws from Cureton followed by a foul shot from Simone Rogers brought the hosts within three at 45-42 with just under a minute and a half remaining.
Wayne Christian was then able to shut the door with a pair of free throws to stretch the lead back to five before closing out the 48-43 road win.
The game was back-and-forth early, as the teams were tied at 13 after the opening quarter.
The teams traded three-pointers in the opening minute, as Atkinson connected from deep for JP2 as she hit a pair of treys in the frame on her way to finishing the game with a team-high 19 points.
Koesters scored the final points of the frame with a basket with 52 seconds left to send the teams into the second knotted at 13.
The Eagles then scored the first six and last four points of the second quarter to take a 29-22 edge into the break.
Atkinson and Koesters each connected from behind the arc in the quarter to keep the Saints within striking distance.
A 5-0 run early in the second half proved to be the difference in the third quarter as Wayne Christian stretched its lead to 12.
Atkinson drained her fourth trey of the night in the frame and scored five of JP2’s seven points in the quarter.
The Saints then battled back in the final eight minutes before seeing their rally come up just short.
Destini Hunt was the lone senior honored after the game for JP2.
The game was the final one of the regular season for the Saints.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL North Pitt 66, Washington 26
The Panthers secured a 66-26 road win over Washington Friday night to move to 18-3 overall and 9-1 in Eastern Plains 2A Conference play.
North Pitt was led by 20 points from Aquarius Pettaway, while Zamareya Jones returned from injury and scored 17 and Kenae Edwards chipped in 12.
The Panthers return home Tuesday to host West Craven for Senior Night.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL DH Conley 59, Washington 54
The tandem of Deontay Joseph and Cooper Marcum led the Vikings to a 59-54 road win over Jacksonville in Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference action Friday.
Joseph finished with a team-high 18, while Marcum followed with 17 points to help move Conley to 16-3 overall and 8-1 in conference play.
DH Conley returns to the court Tuesday when it visits New Bern.