D.H. Conley's Dade-El

D.H. Conley’s Yah Dade-El breaks free for a 28-yard touchdown as quarterback Jason Herring, back, begins to celebrate on the play during the third quarter of a game against J.H. Rose on Oct. 7.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

With just two weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, five area teams are in action tonight looking to secure late-season victories.

Three of those teams in D.H. Conley, Farmville Central and North Pitt all enter tonight’s play at 4-4, as they look to boost their playoff positioning.