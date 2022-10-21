With just two weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, five area teams are in action tonight looking to secure late-season victories.
Three of those teams in D.H. Conley, Farmville Central and North Pitt all enter tonight’s play at 4-4, as they look to boost their playoff positioning.
J.H. Rose and Ayden-Grifton are both on bye weeks, while John Paul II was in action Thursday night at Cary Christian.
All four of tonight’s games are set to kick off at 7 p.m.
Here is a closer look at tonight’s games:
D.H. Conley (4-4) at New Bern (9-0)
The Vikings look to spoil New Bern’s bid for an undefeated regular season as they try to get back above .500 for the first time since Week 3. D.H. Conley comes in off of three straight one-score games, finally breaking through last week with a 34-28 home win over Jacksonville.
On the other side, New Bern secured another emphatic victory last week, dropping J.H. Rose to secure at least a share of the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference crown.
The Bears have won their nine games this season by an average of 39.6 points, with their closest conference game being a 27-0 win over Havelock.
Jason Herring leads Conley’s balanced offense behind center, as the senior has 1,686 passing yards and nine touchdowns on the year.
New Bern relies heavily on its ground game, as Arone Herring is at the forefront of the rushing attack, coming off his fifth multi-touchdown game last week and sitting at 1,211 yards and 13 scores on the year.
Jacksonville (3-4) at South Central (1-7)
South Central hosts the Cardinals in a battle of the BCC’s final two teams in search of a conference win.
While both enter at 0-4 in conference play, those losses have come in vastly different fashions.
The Falcons have been outscored by 37 points per game during their four-game skid, while Jacksonville has lost three of its four conference games by one score.
S’Quan Waters has been a bright spot for the South Central offense all season, as he leads the team in both rushing and receiving yards.
For the Cardinals, Damon June is the main touchdown threat, finding the end zone 11 times on the ground this season.
Farmville Central (4-4) at Greene Central (8-1)
The Jaguars and Rams come into tonight’s matchup with one thing in common, as both teams saw lengthy winning streaks snapped at the hands of West Craven in their last games.
Greene Central was looking for its best start in program history last week and had hopes of locking up at least a share of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference title before suffering a 21-14 defeat.
On the other side, Farmville Central saw its four-game winning streak snapped at home against the Eagles, as it looks to get back in the win column coming off a bye week.
Both teams have a key 1-2 punch of playmakers on both sides of the ball. For the Rams it is the duo of Jamari Coppage and Jonathon Willis, who have combined for 31 touchdowns this fall.
Coppage has accounted for 22 of those scores, with half coming in the ground game behind 894 rushing yards. He is also a playmaker on defense and special teams.
Alex Moye and Brandon Knight lead the charge for Farmville Central, as the pair has 11 and eight touchdowns on the year, respectively.
Knight has a team-high 707 rushing yards, and Moye follows with 579 and also leads the defense with four interceptions.
West Craven (5-3) at North Pitt (4-4)
Coming off back-to-back road wins, North Pitt returns home to host West Craven in a key EPC battle.
The Eagles come into the game coming off a big road win over Greene Central last week in a battle for first place in the conference.
A resurgence of the Panthers’ offense has keyed a turnaround, as they have averaged 45 points per game over the last two games.
Devin Crumble’s dual-threat ability has keyed the offense, as he comes into the game with 418 rushing yards and 408 yards through the air.
In last week’s win over the Rams, West Craven rushed for 239 yards behind Isaiah Pelham’s 160 yards and three touchdowns.