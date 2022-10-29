BETHEL — Win the turnover battle, win the game.
The adage proved true for Farmville Central Friday night in a 34-6 victory over North Pitt in the final week of the regular season.
In a damp, windy night north of the river, the ball proved to be tough to handle for both teams.
In the end, it was the Jaguars winning the turnover battle 4-1 to lift them to the win in a game where they only out-gained the hosts by nine yards.
The win all but clinched a playoff spot for Farmville Central, which would be its first playoff appearance since 2017.
“It means everything, especially for these seniors,” Farmville Central head coach Ron Cook said. “It’s been a long, hard road for them and they’ve worked their tail off.”
Two of the Panthers’ four giveaways came in the first quarter, as Farmville Central (5-5) cashed them both in for touchdowns.
North Pitt marched 74 yards on 11 carries to open the game, as it found itself with a first-and-goal on the Jags’ 8-yard line.
The drive quickly came to an end on a fumble on the next play, as Jaquez Dixon pounced on the loose ball to set Farmville Central up for its first offensive possession of the night.
Ten plays and 86 yards later, Alex Moye took a carry around the left end, breaking a tackle on his way to a 19-yard touchdown to open the scoring and give the away side a 6-0 lead with 4:36 to play in the opening frame.
On the ensuing kickoff, a low line-drive kick skipped through the hands of the Panthers’ returner, and the ball was eventually covered by Cameron Sessoms at the 3-yard line.
Farmville Central saw its first three plays net negative-two yards, and it lined up for a fourth-and-goal from the 5.
Moye took a jet sweep to the right, sneaking inside the pylon for his second score of the night to double the Jaguars’ lead with 3:01 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, North Pitt came up with its first takeaway of the night, as the offense capitalized to cut the deficit in half.
Dominic Tyson came away with the fumble recovery for the home side, and the offense started on its own 30-yard line.
The Panthers methodically marched down the field, including moving the chains after facing a second-and-28, and Ja’vion Cherry broke off a 15-yard carry on fourth-and-1.
A five-yard plunge by Devin Crumble eventually capped the 11-play drive as North Pitt got on the board, bringing the score to 12-6 with just over two minutes remaining in the first half.
Crumble closed the game with 130 yards on 26 totes, while Cherry carried the ball 12 times for 102 yards.
On the ensuing drive, Farmville Central faced a third down inside the final minute as it appeared the teams would head into the half in a one-score game.
With a driving wind in the face of the Jaguars, Landen Barnes rolled out to the right and fired a pass down field. Nazir Scott helped out his quarterback, coming back to the ball for a 39-yard pickup to set up a first-and-goal.
On the next play, Barnes found Moye with a backward pass in the left flat, and the junior weaved through the defense for a 10-yard score to send Farmville Central into the half with a 19-6 lead.
The Jaguars offense doubled up with a long drive to start the third quarter to stretch their lead to three scores.
After 10 consecutive run plays to start the second half, the road team found itself facing a fourth-and-10 in plus territory at the 35-yard line.
This time, Barnes rolled out to his left, as he found a wide-open Moye down the left sideline, as he walked into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the night.
Moye finished the night with 94 yards of total offense and the four scores, while Brandon Knight led the offense with 94 yards on 15 carries.
Sam Flanagan split the uprights on the extra point, and the Jaguars pushed their lead to 26-6 at the 7:16 mark of the third quarter.
North Pitt looked to cut into the deficit, as it found itself in the red zone on its next two drives. Both possessions eventually ended with the Panthers turning the ball over via fumbles.
In the fourth quarter, a North Pitt turnover on downs inside its own territory set the Jaguars up for the final score of the night.
Farmville Central faked a handoff to the right, and the ball eventually ended up with Tyvell Foskey. With a majority of the defenders going for the fake, the sophomore had a clear path to the end zone down the left sideline, putting his team up 34-6 with a 30-yard score with 7:41 left in the game.
“We’re definitely trending the right way, we’ve got a lot of young players, we’re playing well and better and better every week,” Cook said. “I think we might be one of the most dangerous 5-5 teams in the playoffs.”
The teams will now both await their fate for the NCHSAA 2A playoffs, as the brackets are set to be released today.
Havelock 35, J.H. Rose 28
The Rampants could not outlast the Rams in a battle for second place in the Big Carolina 3A Conference.
Trailing by what ended as the final score, Rose got the ball back with less than two minutes to play, but the Rampants could not convert to keep the game alive.
Earlier in the fourth, Havelock snared an interception in the end zone to stifle another Rampant attempt to tie the game.
The game was knotted at 14-14 at halftime before a Havelock 73-yard touchdown pass play gave Havelock a 21-14 edge.
D.H. Conley 47 South Central 18
The Vikings scored an easy win over their crosstown rivals could not rally fast enough.
The Vikings (5-5, 3-3) led 20-0 by the end of the second quarter and were never threatened. They were up two scores after one quarter, 13-0.
Parrott Academy 66 John Paul II 60
In a battle for the Big 8 Conference title, the visiting Patriots got a 75-yard touchdown pass with no time on the clock for a walk-off 66-60 win over the Saints.
The loss was the first of the season for John Paul II, as it closes the regular season at 9-1.
The visitors stormed out to a 32-8 lead midway through the second quarter before the Saints cut the deficit down to 38-24 at the half.
Rion Roseborough pulled the hosts even at 52 with a 19-yard score with 2:14 left, before the Patriots responded by taking the ensuing kickoff to the house.
Another Roseborough rushing score and two-point conversion tied the game at 60 with 53 seconds left, then Parrott scored with zeroes on the clock to secure the win.
John Paul II will now begin the NCISAA playoffs next week as it will look to make a run to its third consecutive title game.
Washington 12, Ayden-Grifton 6The Chargers visited the Pam Pack in a battle of teams looking for their first Eastern Plains 2A Conference win.
In the end, it was Washington coming away with a narrow 12-6 victory as Ayden-Grifton finished the regular season 0-10.
The hosts took a 12-0 lead into the half on a touchdown in each of the first two quarters.
A 44-yard scoop-and-score from Connor Loftin got the Chargers on the board with three minutes left, but Washington held on for the six-point win.