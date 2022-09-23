Six area teams will cross the midway point of the regular season when they play their sixth games of the year tonight.
All eight local teams will be in action unlike the past two weeks when North Pitt and D.H. Conley, which will play game five of their respective seasons tonight, had bye weeks.
Conference play continues for most teams, while the Panthers and John Paul II will take on non-conference opponents.
The slate is highlighted by a pair of intra-area tilts, as J.H. Rose hosts South Central, while Farmville Central welcomes Ayden-Grifton.
Here is a closer look at this week’s games:
South Central (1-4) at J.H. Rose (4-1)
A pair of teams trending in opposite directions will do battle tonight when Rose hosts crosstown foe South Central in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference clash.
The Rampants come in winners of three straight, including a key BCC road win over Jacksonville last week, while South Central was unable to build on its opening win and suffered a blowout loss in its conference opener.
Will Taylor paced the Rose offense once again, throwing for 253 yards and three scores in the win over the Cardinals.
The senior surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in the win, as he now sits at 1,046 yards and 15 touchdowns to just three interceptions on the year, with Kenderius Geddis (383 yards, 9 TDs) remaining his top target.
For the Falcons, turnovers, and more specifically interceptions, have hurt their offensive productivity all season.
South Central turned the ball over four times in last week’s loss, including three interceptions, one of which the Monarchs took back for a touchdown.
J.H. Rose has won the last three meetings in the series, with the Falcons’ last win coming in 2018.
Northside Jacksonville (1-3) at D.H. Conley (2-2)
Coming off a bye week, the Vikings will look to snap a two-game losing streak and get back above .500 in their BCC opener.
Conley will face a Monarchs team that snapped a 16-game losing streak of their own last week with a triumph over South Central.
The Vikings’ back-to-back losses came to a pair of 4-0 teams in Cleveland and Northern Nash, and they hope a tough non-conference slate will prepare them for conference play.
Jason Herring will look to surpass 1,000 yards through the air this week, as the senior has thrown for 843 yards and six touchdowns on the year but has also been picked off five times.
Both Cooper Marcum (367 yards, 2 TDs) and Isaiah Crumpler (269 yards, 3 TDs) continue to be a solid one-two punch in the passing game.
Northside-Jacksonville brings in a pass-heavy offense led by junior quarterback KJ Pollock, who has thrown for two scores in each of the team’s four games and has 641 passing yards on the year.
Ayden-Grifton (0-5) at Farmville Central (2-3)
Farmville Central will look to make it three wins in as many weeks when it hosts a Chargers squad still in search of their first win of the year.
The teams had vastly different starts to conference play last week, as the Jaguars topped SouthWest Edgecombe 30-14, while Ayden-Grifton suffered a 37-2 loss at the hands of West Craven.
For the Jags, the running game was key in the win like it has been all season, as Brandon Knight (524 yards, 5 TDs) and Alex Moye (342 yards, 4 TDs) continue to have strong seasons on the ground.
Defense continues to be a looming issue for the Chargers, as they have surrendered 41.4 points per game this season.
Farmville Central is looking to snap a steak of six consecutive losses in the series, a drought that dates back to 2014.
A Jaguars win would give them their first three-game winning streak since 2016, when they opened the year 3-0.
SouthWest Edgecombe (1-4) at Greene Central (5-0)
Opening Eastern Plains 2A Conference play did not slow the Rams’ furious start to the season, as they look to remain undefeated against a sputtering SouthWest Edgecombe squad.
Greene Central has been dominant over the last few weeks, outscoring its last three opponents by a combined 128-12, while the Cougars come in losers of three straight.
The Rams have a handful of playmakers on both sides of the ball, as last week it was a four-touchdown performance from Jamari Coppage (two rushing, one receiving, one interception return) that lifted them to a win over North Pitt.
Wilkes Thomas has thrown for 734 yards and 10 scores to just one interception, while Justice Debro (497 rush yds.) is set to surpass the half-century mark, and Jonathon Willis (372 yds., 5 TDs) continues to be a big-play threat in the passing game.
Greene Central will try to a avenge a 61-20 loss from last season’s meeting in Pinetops.
North Pitt (1-3) at North Johnston (1-3)
In a matchup of teams looking to snap losing streaks, North Pitt travels to Kenly to face North Johnston as both teams try to get back on track heading into the second half of the season.
North Pitt has suffered back-to-back blowout losses by a combined 101-14, while North Johnston has scored just 12 points on its current three-game skid.
Offensively, Devin Crumble and Famous Wilson continue to split time behind center for North Pitt.
North Johnston brings a mostly one-dimensional offense into the game, as all eight of its offensive scores have come on the ground behind 748 yards, led by Cooper Gibson’s 258 yards and five touchdowns.
Fork Union Military (1-2) at John Paul II (5-0)
Coming off back-to-back wins over undefeated opponents, John Paul II will look to keep a zero in the loss column as it hosts a Blue Devils team looking to build off their first win of the fall.
The Saints reached the 2,000-yard mark on the ground in last week’s triumph of Rocky Mount Academy.
Rion Roseborough enters the game needing only one yard to reach 4,000 rushing yards for his career, as he comes into the game with 927 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
Fork Union has a mirroring offensive style, as much of its success with the ball comes in the passing game.
The Blue Devils’ top playmaker is Emerson Smith, who had seven grabs for 166 yards this season going into last week’s win.
Volleyball
D.H. Conley 3, West Carteret 0D.H. Conley pushed its winning streak to five with a road sweep of West Carteret in a non-conference match Wednesday, winning 25-13, 25-14 and 25-19.
The Vikings’ net attack was led by Kylah Silver with 15 kills, while Britni Silver added 11 and Reagan Kresho finished with six, as Maddie Vestal recorded a team-leading 10 blocks.
Mallie Blizzard paced the offensive attack with 35 assists and Carson Corey led the team with nine digs.
D.H. Conley (9-4) returns to the court Monday when it visits Hoggard.
South Central 3, Northside-Pinetown 0
The Falcons traveled to Pinetown and came away with a 27-25, 25-21, 25-19 sweep on Wednesday in a non-conference matchup.
South Central was paced by Brook Evans, who finished with 15 kills and 13 service points in the three-set win, while Somer Davenport led the team with 21 service points and 36 assists.
Also keying the sweep for the Falcons were Haven Roebuck, who finished with 17 service points and 11 kills, and Miriam Hardy, who added 12 service points.
Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference play continues tonight for South Central (7-4) when it hosts Northside-Jacksonville.
JV Volleyball
D.H. Conley 2, West Carteret 0The Vikings moved to 8-3 on the year with a 25-12, 25-14 sweep of West Carteret on the road Wednesday.
Leading the way for D.H. Conley were Riley McGalliard with eight assists and five kills, Sydney Carden with four kills and Autumn Dukawicz with five assists and three kills.
Conley visits Hoggard Monday for another non-conference match.