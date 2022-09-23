Rose's Taylor-Keyes-Biggs

J.H. Rose’s Will Taylor, center, celebrates with teammates Malachi Keyes, left, and Justin Biggs after his 31-yard rushing touchdown opened the scoring against Northeastern earlier this season.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

Six area teams will cross the midway point of the regular season when they play their sixth games of the year tonight.

All eight local teams will be in action unlike the past two weeks when North Pitt and D.H. Conley, which will play game five of their respective seasons tonight, had bye weeks.