John Paul's McCaffrey

John Paul II’s Quinn McCaffrey hauls in a 33-yard touchdown pass in a game earlier this season. The Saints host Rocky Mount Academy in the NCISAA semifinals tonight.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

One week of high school football playoff action saw the area’s contingent cut in half, as only three teams remain heading into the second round of play.

J.H. Rose and Greene Central are set for NCHSAA second-round games, while John Paul II is in action in the NCISAA semifinals.