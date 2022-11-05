Clinging to a one-point lead nearing the midway portion of the second quarter, J.H. Rose needed a spark in Friday night’s game against Cape Fear in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.
A pair of special teams plays in quick succession provided that spark, giving the Rampants the momentum they needed to surge to a 44-24 victory to advance to Round Two.
First, it was punter Will D’Alonzo booting a 50-yard punt that rolled dead at the Colts’ 9-yard line.
“He’s done a great job all year for us kicking the ball,” J.H. Rose head coach Will Bland said. “He hit it right and pinned them deep on a good roll.”
J.H. Rose’s defense then forced a quick three-and-out, as Tyler Buckley set up to punt from just outside his own end zone. The Rampants broke through and blocked the punt, and the ball skipped into the end zone.
Wright Collins was the first to the ball, pouncing on it for Rose just before it rolled out of the back of the end zone for the big special teams score, and D’Alonzo added the extra point to put the home side ahead 17-9 with 5:45 to go in the first half.
Another stop by the Rose defense set the offense up in plus territory at the 45-yard line late in the half.
“Defense just stepped up tonight and made some big plays for us when the offense wasn’t rolling, so credit to them for doing a great job,” Bland said.
Four plays later, Will Taylor dropped back and hit Landon Richards on a slant route, as the junior wideout took the catch 35 yards to the house to make it a 24-9 game just inside the two-minute mark of the second quarter.
Cape Fear was unable to move the chains on a third consecutive drive, as it was forced to punt inside the final minute.
A low snap led to Buckley’s punt being blocked once again, as the Rampants dove on the ball at the 20-yard line.
On the final play of the half, D’Alonzo split the uprights from 31 yards out for his second field goal of the game to send J.H. Rose into the break on top 27-9.
After having a touchdown wiped off the board on their opening drive of the second half due to a holding penalty, the Rampants added to their lead on their second possession of the third quarter.
On the opening play of the drive, Janari Carmichael burst through a big hole on the right side of the line, going untouched for a 50-yard score with 5:55 remaining in the third.
Late in the frame, Cole Wilson found Jacary Lightsey for a 16-yard touchdown pass as the visitors trimmed the deficit to 34-16 heading into the final quarter of play.
J.H. Rose (8-3) sealed the victory on its ensuing possession after an onside kick attempt set it up near midfield to start the drive.
The Rampants converted on a 4th-and-1 thanks to a nine-yard Carmichael run, then Taylor connected with Kenderius Geddis for a 28-yard pickup to give them a goal-to-go situation.
Taylor finished the game 11-for-25 passing for 300 yards and two scores, with 171 of those yards going to Geddis on three grabs.
On third down from the 1, Carmichael powered into the end zone for his second score of the night to push the lead back to 25 at 41-16.
A Wilson to Favour Murtala eight-yard touchdown brought the score to 41-24 with 5:31 left in the game.
D’Alonzo then capped the scoring with his third made field goal of the night from 29 yards out with 1:24 remaining to bring the final score to 41-24.
The senior also opened the scoring with a 20-yard field goal on J.H. Rose’s first drive of the game.
Following turnovers from both teams, Buckley evened the score at three with a 32-yard field goal of his own with 4:56 left in quarter one.
On the ensuing drive, the Rampants found themselves deep inside their own territory, facing a third-and-13.
Taylor then fired a ball into the left flat for Geddis, and the senior wideout did the rest, streaking down the near sideline for a 90-yard score just 1:19 after the field goal had evened the score.
An eight-yard score from Lightsey on Cape Fear’s next drive nearly tied the game with 44 seconds left in the quarter, but a missed extra point left it at 10-9.
The Rampants would later swing the momentum with the back-to-back special teams plays on their way to the three-score victory.
Last season, Rose played five straight home games in the playoffs on its way to the state title. This year will be much different.
“We were supposed to be on the road last season, but we got some breaks with some teams knocking others off,” Bland said. “It’s not different, we’ve just gotta play Rampant football.”
J.H. Rose will now travel to Fayetteville to take on Seventy-First in the second round next week in a rematch of a Round 3 contest last season, one in which the Rampants won 20-14 on their way to the state title game.
Greene Central 40, St. Pauls 8
The Rams started off slow but then ran circles around St. Pauls in their 2A opener.
Greene Central now treks to Nash Central for the second round on Friday night.
The highlight of the night was actually two highlights, as GC’s Jonathan Willis returned consecutive kickoffs for touchdowns in the third quarter to blow the game open.
The Rams led 20-0 at halftime.
John Paul II 35 Halifax Academy 7
The Saints opened their postseason in style, shutting out the visiting Vikings 28-0 until a Halifax touchdown in the third quarter.
Rion Roseborough ran for a touchdown and caught another, one of two early TD passes from Brody Mitchell to give JP2 a 21-0 lead at the half.
Roseborough scored again to open the second half to make it 28-0, and Mitchell linked up for a second time with Quinn McCaffrey to close out the scoring.
Northeastern 43 Farmville Central 19
The season came to an end for the Jaguars on the road in Elizabeth City in a game that was much tighter in the early going. In fact, it was a 23-19 shootout in the second quarter, but Northeastern outscored Farmville 20-0 the rest of the night.
Leesville Road 30 D.H. Conley 27
The Vikings hung tough on the road in Raleigh but could not piece together a game-winning or game-tying drive in the dying minutes.
The Vikings struck first in the game, scoring on their opening drive to lead 7-0 before the hosts produced consecutive scoring drives to take a 10-7 edge and then tacked on another TD before the half to make it 16-7.
East Duplin 71, North Pitt 16
The Panthers saw their season come to an end in an emphatic road loss in the first round.
The score was not close, even at halftime as East Duplin built its lead to 49-8 with more than six minutes still to play in the first half.
It was 63-16 after three quarters.