SNOW HILL — Greene Central scored 20 unanswered points and held off a furious fourth quarter rally by visiting Farmville Central to secure a 26-20 Senior Night victory Friday in Eastern Plains 2A football action.
The one-score victory closed out a 9-1 regular season for the Rams, as they bounced back from a narrow loss at the hands of West Craven last week.
“I told them my favorite saying, ‘That’s football’,” Greene Central head coach Jay Wilson said. “Farmville came in with a great game plan, they executed it and we made some adjustments at halftime, put 26 on the board and the defense closes it out.”
After turning the ball over on downs, Greene Central found itself down 13-6 late in the first half with the Jaguars in possession.
Two plays later, the hosts forced a fumble, as Tyler Williams jumped on the loose ball to send the offense back onto the field in plus territory with 3:18 left.
Eight plays later, Greene Central had worked its way down to the 2-yard line, using its final timeout prior to a third-and-goal play with 20 seconds left.
Jamari Coppage tried to power his way into the end zone but was stuffed by the Farmville Central defense as the seconds ticked down.
The Rams rushed to the line, getting a snap off just before the halftime buzzer, and this time Coppage took a carry around the right end for a score to cut the deficit to one at 13-12 heading into the half.
“As you can see, it made a difference in the game,” Wilson said. “Last week against West Craven, we weren’t able to execute that play. This time we were, so it was a really big play momentum wise to give us a little confidence.”
After winning the opening coin toss and deferring to the second half, the Jaguars’ offense took the field to start the third quarter. On the ninth play of the half, Coppage made a leaping interception on a Landen Barnes’ deep ball down the right sideline.
Coppage then broke off a 54-yard carry on the first play of the ensuing drive, as the senior accounted for all 68 yards on the scoring drive on three carries.
He capped the drive by sneaking inside the left pylon for an 11-yard score to give Greene Central its first lead of the night at 18-13 with 7:37 remaining in the third.
The Jaguars’ next drive stalled, and a three-yard punt set the hosts’ offense up at the 30-yard line.
An incomplete pass on the first play of the drive saw Coppage shaken up, as he had to be helped off the field. Montreal Yancey-Moore took over the load at running back, eventually ending the drive with a four-yard touchdown plunge to put the Rams up 26-13 with 3:14 to play in the quarter.
Another interception ended Farmville Central’s following drive before its defense came up with a stop in the fourth quarter to give the offense another chance.
This time, the Jaguars were able to cut it to a one-score game, as Brandon Knight scampered in from nine yards out to pay off a seven-play, 47-yard drive.
Sam Flanigan split the uprights on the extra point, and the visitors pulled to within six at 26-20 with just under five minutes left in the game.
Farmville Central then went for an onside kick, but the ball failed to travel 10 yards and the Rams took over at the 37-yard line.
With 3:12 left to play, Greene Central faced a fourth-and-5, but an offside penalty on the visitors moved the chains as it continued to run down the clock. The Jaguars’ defense eventually forced a turnover on downs with 1:36 to play and their offense started on their own 27-yard line.
Three plays later, Farmville Central had marched 31 yards to Greene Central’s 42, with the big play being a 20-yard connection between Barnes and Te’Shon Brock.
Barnes then dropped back to pass on first down, as he looked to find a receiver deep downfield. Instead, Coppage stepped in front of the pass to record his second interception of the game at the 9-yard line with 49 seconds left, as the Rams took a knee for the final seconds to close out the win.
Farmville Central started the game strong, forcing a three-and-out before a scoring drive ended with a 13-yard Alex Moye touchdown run to put in in front 7-0 5:15 into the game.
Coppage’s first of three touchdown runs on the night came early in the third quarter as the Rams got on the board to make it a 7-6 game. He finished the game with 132 yards on 18 carries.
“If he ain’t the player of the year in Eastern North Carolina or North Carolina period, I don’t know what it is,” Wilson said. “I don’t know what else that he has to do. That young man is electric, he’s special and he’s probably one of the best high school players you’re going to see.”
The Jaguars responded on their next drive, as they faced fourth-and-12 from the 42-yard line. Barnes dropped back to pass, finding Knight over the top down the middle for a 42-yard score to stretch the lead to 13-7 with 8:21 left in the first half.
With no time left, Coppage’s score sparked Greene Central’s run of 20 unanswered points on its way to the six-point victory.
Farmville Central closes out the regular season next week with a visit to North Pitt, while Greene Central awaits its seeding for the NCHSAA playoffs, which kick off Nov. 4.
Jacksonville 51 South Central 6
Jacksonville rolled to a blowout win over South Central in a battle of teams looking for their first Big Carolina Conference win of the year.
The Cardinals scored the game’s first 41 points before a 75-yard rushing score got the hosts on the board late in the first half.
A score in the closing minutes sent Jacksonville into the half up 48-6, as it added a field goal early in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
South Central (1-8) closes out the regular season next week when its hosts D.H. Conley.
West Craven 26, North Pitt 14After North Pitt opened the scoring, the visiting Eagles scored 26 unanswered points on their way to a 26-14 victory.
Devin Crumble put the home team in front 6-0 with a five-yard rushing touchdown 2:32 into the game.
West Craven then took the lead for good with a passing score less than three minutes later, as it eventually took a 16-6 lead into the half behind a score with 1:28 left.
The Eagles built on their lead with a third quarter touchdown and a field goal early in the fourth to go up 26-6.
A Famous Wilson-to-NiJay Lee touchdown connection helped North Pitt cut it to a 12-point game, but the visitors held on for the win.
North Pitt hosts Farmville Central next week to close out the regular season, as both teams enter the key matchup with 4-5 records.
New Bern 49, D.H. Conley 0
The Vikings ran into the same New Bern buzz-saw on Friday night as everyone else in the Big Carolina Conference this season.
The undefeated Bears (10-0) ran roughshod over Conley (4-5), leading 28-0 at the half before pulling away to 42-0 at the third-quarter turn.
New Bern capped an undefeated regular season.
John Paul II 56 Cary Christian 18
The Saints kept their undefeated season alive with a 56-18 triumph of Cary Christian on the road Thursday night.
John Paul II (9-0) finished the game with 440 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, led by Rion Roseborough’s 254 yards and five scores on 27 carries.
Keiveon Moore added 70 yards and a score, while Xavier Lang chipped in a touchdown behind 42 yards.
The visitors led 21-6 after the opening quarter, before outscoring the Knights by a combined 27-6 in the second and third quarters.
John Paul II wraps up the regular season next week when it hosts Arendell Parrott Academy in a battle for the Big 8 Conference title.