LITTLEFIELD — Greene Central found the end zone in all three facets of the game on its way to a 64-7 trouncing of Ayden-Grifton on the road Thursday night in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference clash.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but like most games across the state, it was moved up 24 hours due to the forecast of inclement weather associated with Hurricane Ian.
For the Rams, one less day of preparation did not seem to have much of an effect, as they scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams on their way to the victory.
Greene Central moved to 7-0 with the win, one shy of matching its best start in program history from 2015, and it also moved to 3-0 in EPC play.
“(Ayden-Grifton) got a lot of injuries and that really limited what they were able to do,” Greene Central head coach Jay Wilson said. “I told the guys I was really glad we came out and did what we were supposed to do.”
Big plays abounded for the Rams, as out of its nine touchdowns on the night, six were from 25-plus yards out, including a trio of scores from more than 60 yards.
After the Chargers won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half, the Greene Central offense needed just 1:27 to open the scoring.
Jamari Coppage, who had a monster night for the visitors, set the tone with a 32-yard carry on the first play of the game, and Wilkes Thomas eventually kept it himself on a read-option, rumbling in from 28 yards out for the game’s first points.
The Rams’ defense built on the momentum, forcing a fumble on Ayden-Grifton’s second play from scrimmage, as Isaiah Campbell jumped on the loose ball. Two plays later, Coppage burst through a hole up the gut before cutting down the near sideline for a 66-yard house call.
Coppage finished the night with 196 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just seven carries to go along with a 34-yard touchdown grab and a 60-yard kick return for a score.
“I’ve said it 100 times and I’ll say it until I’m blue in the face, I know on this side of 95 there is not a more special athlete playing football right now,” Wilson said of Coppage.
The senior paced the Rams’ ground game which finished with 344 yards, as Greene Central finished with a 412-26 advantage in total offense.
Ayden-Grifton’s second possession also ended with a fumble, as an errant snap bounced around and several players were unable to fall on the ball. Eventually, it was Tylike Wooten scooping up the loose ball at the 6-yard line, as he walked in for a score to make it 18-0 at the 6:37 mark of quarter No. 1.
A three-and-out ensued on the Chargers’ next drive, and Jonathon Willis ripped off a 60-yard punt return for what appeared to be the away side’s fourth score of the night. Instead, a penalty for a blindside block wiped out the touchdown, but Greene Central would not be denied, as Coppage broke off his second lengthy run of the quarter, this time from 63 yards.
The score pushed the visitors’ lead to 24-0 with 2:47 left in the first quarter. The Rams had four touchdowns while having run only eight offensive plays.
After the high-scoring start to the game, the next 12-plus minutes of game action were scoreless before the home side got on the board.
On the first play of a Rams’ drive following an Ayden-Grifton (0-7) punt, Thomas saw his pass into the left flat intercepted by A-G’s Jemarion Folks, who tore down the far sideline for a 40-yard pick-six to cut the deficit to 24-7 with 2:17 to play in the first half.
Any momentum the Chargers may have had quickly dissipated, as Coppage took the following kickoff back 60 yards for a touchdown.
Another defensive stop ensued, as Greene Central took over in plus territory at the 46-yard line with just 15 seconds remaining.
Thomas found Okie Edwards for a 12-yard pickup on the first play, as Edwards stepped out of bounds with five ticks on the clock.
With the Ayden-Grifton secondary sitting back near the goal line expecting a throw to the end zone, Thomas dropped a throw off to Coppage in the left flat.
Coppage weaved his way between a handful of defenders for a 34-yard score with no time on the clock to send the Rams into halftime with a 40-7 lead.
The second half was more of the same, as the Chargers fumbled on the first play of the third quarter, leading to an 11-yard Willis rushing score 1:52 into the half.
Willis added a 58-yard touchdown on the ground less than three minutes later on the Rams’ second drive of the third quarter.
Greene Central capped the scoring with 4:48 left to play when Thomas found Christian Tavarez for an 11-yard score to close out the 57-point win.
“It’s just the next step. We’re 7-0, but we have three huge ball games left,” Wilson said. “Everybody loves a 7-0 team, but everybody forgets a 7-3 team.”
Both teams continue EPC action next Friday, as Greene Central visits Washington, while Ayden-Grifton welcomes North Pitt.
J.H. Rose 33 Northside Jacksonville 13
Rose went on the road and tacked on another comfortable win, warding off a brief glimmer of a comeback by the Monarchs in the third quarter before rolling to a win and a 6-1 record.
With rain picking up steadily in the third and Rose leading 20-7, Northside authored a long drive to open the second half that was capped by a passing touchdown that made it a one-score game at 20-13.
But from there, the Rampants coasted to the finish line, outscoring the Monarchs 13-0 the rest of the way.
Jaceire Daniels-Waller turned the game on its ear when he picked off a pass, made a great cut near midfield and dashed to the end zone for a touchdown and a 27-13 late in the third. Rose then turned away the Monarchs on downs on the following drive before adding a late insurance score.
Farmville Central 45 Washington 12
The Jaguars kept on clicking against the Pam Pack, chalking up an easy win to roll over the .500 mark at 4-3 on the season.
Farmville Central took a 22-12 lead into halftime and immediately added to it with a touchdown to open the third quarter, stretching the lead to 29-22.
Farmville cashed in another TD off a Washington turnover and upped the lead to 37-22 at the of the third.
SouthWest Edgecombe 41 North Pitt 28
The Panthers found themselves on the wrong end of a roller-coaster affair with SWE on Thursday night.
Further details were not available at press time.
Havelock at D.H. Conley, ppd.
The Vikings’ matchup with Havelock was postponed Thursday afternoon, according to an announcement from the school.
No makeup date for the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference game has been announced.
Both teams sit at 3-2 on the season and each have passed their bye weeks.
Volleyball Croatan 3, South Central 1
South Central suffered a four-set defeat on its home court at the hands of visiting Croatan in a non-conference match Wednesday.
With the match even at one set apiece, the Cougars took the final two sets to win 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19.
The Falcons were led by another strong performance from Brook Evans, who finished with 18 kills, six blocks and 12 service points.
Somer Davenport added 35 assists and 18 service points, and Miriam Hardy followed with 12 points at the service line.
South Central (8-6) returns to its home court Wednesday to take on Northside-Pinetown.