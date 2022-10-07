With just four weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, a quartet of pivotal conference games are on tap for Friday night.
Six area teams will be in action, as South Central is on a bye week, while John Paul II played Thursday night.
The schedule is highlighted by the next chapter of the J.H. Rose-D.H. Conley rivalry, as the Rampants look to continue their lengthy winning streak.
Greene Central tries to remain undefeated, and Farmville Central aims to build on its winning streak as well.
Here is a closer look at this week’s games:
D.H. Conley (3-3) at J.H. Rose (6-1)
The Rampants try to make it three straight wins over their crosstown foe D.H. Conley as they look to stretch their winning streak this season to six.
Over the last four seasons, the series has been split and nearly even on the scoreboard as well, as Rose holds a slight 119-109 edge.
This season has brought varying levels of success for the teams, as the Rampants are undefeated since Week 2, while Conley has had an up-and-down season.
Coming off a short week after suffering a one-score loss to Havelock Monday night, the Vikings will attempt to build off a strong passing game in which Jason Herring threw for 349 yards.
Most of the yardage through the air (233) went to the duo of Cooper Marcum and Isaiah Crumpler, who both continue to put up big numbers at their wideout positions.
On the other side, Rose also brings a potent aerial attack into the game, as Will Taylor has thrown for 19 touchdowns this fall behind 1,356 yards, as four Rampant receivers have surpassed the 240-yard mark.
Kenderius Geddis leads the receiving core with 30 grabs for 467 yards and nine scores.
Greene Central (7-0) at Washington (2-4)
Greene Central will hope to keep its undefeated season alive as it hits the road for the second time in as many weeks to face a Pam Pack squad trending in the wrong direction.
Three teams remain undefeated in Eastern Plains 2A Conference play, and the Rams have a chance to set themselves to claim the conference title in the final two weeks when they face the other two teams in West Craven and Farmville Central.
For the Pam Pack, the season started off on a strong note at 2-1, but they enter tonight’s game losers of three in a row.
The Rams’ defense has not allowed a touchdown each of the last two weeks, as they outscored SouthWest Edgecombe and Ayden-Grifton by a combined 94-10.
Jamari Coppage continues to be a walking highlight reel for Greene Central on both sides of the ball, as since switching to more of a featured back, he has run for 630 yards and nine touchdowns.
Washington has struggled to get its offense going over its last four games, as it has averaged just 11 points per game after posting 31.5 over the first two weeks.
West Craven (3-3) at Farmville Central (4-3)
Following an 0-3 start, the Jaguars turned things around in a hurry, as they come in winners of four straight and host West Craven in a crucial EPC contest.
Farmville Central sits at 3-0 in conference play, as the Eagles come in at 2-0, with both teams battling to remain in contention for an EPC title.
The Jaguars’ bye week had no effect on their winning ways, as in each of their last four games, they have increased their margin of victory from week to week.
West Craven has taken a similar route to its current position, as after going 1-3 in a tough non-conference slate, it has rolled in its first two conference matchups.
A rush-heavy offense for Farmville Central continues to be the key to its success, as Brandon Knight (689 yards, 8 TDs) and Alex Moye (469 yards, 6 TDs) pace the ground game.
North Pitt (2-4) at Ayden-Grifton (0-7)
The Panthers head south on Highway 11 to visit Ayden-Grifton in a battle of teams looking to pick up their first conference win of the year.
Injuries have hindered both teams over recent weeks, as neither have been able to get much traction offensively on their current skids.
North Pitt has averaged just 12.5 points per game in its four losses, as apposed to 42 points a game in its two wins.
For Ayden-Grifton, the offense is averaging 14.1 points a game, while the Chargers have surrendered 29 or more points in all seven of their losses.
The Panthers won last year’s meeting 28-20, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the series.