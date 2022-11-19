KINSTON — John Paul II’s furious fourth-quarter comeback came up just short in a 32-29 defeat at the hands of Arendell Parrott Academy in the NCISAA 8-man title game on the road Friday night.
For the Saints, the title game loss was the third in as many years, while Arendell Parrott Academy claimed its second title in the last three seasons.
Following a pair of Patriots touchdowns just 21 seconds apart, the visitors found themselves in a 32-15 hole with 9:30 left in the game.
The Saints responded on the ensuing drive, charging 71 yards on five rushing plays with Rion Roseborough carrying a majority of the load.
Roseborough broke a 24-yard carry on third-and-eight to keep the drive alive in the early going. Later in the drive, he took a carry to the right side, breaking several tackles on his way to a 26-yard touchdown.
A failed two-point conversion attempt left the score at 32-21 with 7:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Parrott recovered an onside kick but quickly faced a fourth-and-three from just inside of midfield. Aaron Jones then took a carry around the right side and appeared to pick up the first down, but a holding penalty on the play forced the Patriots to punt the ball away.
On the Saints’ next drive, another holding penalty backed them up to a second-and-17 from their own 27-yard line.
Senior Brody Mitchell dropped back to throw on the second-down play but was unable to find an open receiver. Instead, the quarterback scrambled to the right, breaking down the right sideline for a 73-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game.
Roseborough powered in for the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to three at 32-29 with 3:41 to play.
John Paul II’s defense then stuffed the Patriots on back-to-back plays to force a turnover on downs on the following drive.
The Saints took over with less than two minutes left, but they were unable to move the chains as Parrott took over inside the final minute, using a pair of kneel-downs to run out the final seconds and claim the title.
It was all Patriots in the early going as they found the end zone on each of their first two drives around a JP2 three-and-out.
The Patriots opened with a four-play scoring drive, finished off by a 30-yard rushing score from Ashton Brinson. The senior added his second rushing score in as many drives, this time from 12 yards out, to push the lead to 12-0 7:31 into the game.
The margin remained 12 late into the first half before John Paul II used a lengthy scoring drive to get on the board.
A 27-yard rushing touchdown from Mitchell on a fourth-and-eight play trimmed the home side’s lead to 12-7 with 3:12 to go in quarter two.
On the final play of the first half, Brinson took a pitch to the right side, but this time instead of running into the end zone, he used his arm to lead to a score.
The back lobbed a pass into the end zone for Jaylen Soloman to send APA into the half in front 18-7.
Roseborough’s second score of the game on a 19-yard carry pulled the away side within three at 18-15 with 5:14 to go in the third.
Roseborough finished the night with 148 yards on 24 carries, while Mitchell added 110 yards on just six totes.
It remained a three-point game into the final frame, as the Patriots marched down the field and eventually faced a third-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
Aaron Jones was stood up at the goal line on the third-down play, as APA needed a yard on fourth down to add to its lead.
On fourth down, Andrew Daniels took a carry around the left end, and it initially appeared the senior was down before crossing the goal line. After a long discussion from the referees, it was determined Daniels got into the end zone, pushing the home side’s lead to 25-15 with 9:51 on the clock.
The Saints then fumbled on the first play of the next drive, setting up a 15-yard touchdown connection between Caleb Sanderson and Paxton Riley just 21 seconds later to give APA a 17-point lead.
John Paul II then stormed back before the Patriots eventually closed out the three-point victory to claim the title.
The Saints finished the season with an 11-2 record, as both losses came at the hands of Parrott Academy by a combined nine points.
Girls’ basketball North Pitt 78, J.H. Rose 45
Zamareya Jones opened up the season in style on Friday night, pouring in 35 points to go with bube rebounds, eight assists and six steaks.
Zakhela Staton added 17 points in the win for North Pitt, which hosts Currituck on Tuesday.