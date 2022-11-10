J.H. Rose saw its football season come to an end on Thursday night in rainy Fayetteville at the hands of the yet unbeaten Seventy-First, 28-20.
That final tally was reached after a furious late rally attempt by Rose that proved to be too late, even after the Rampants blanked the hosts 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
The visitors clawed to find some momentum in the third quarter after trailing 20-3 at the half, but Seventy-First added to its lead while Rose settled for only another field goal in the quarter and trailed 28-6 heading into the fourth.
The game grew chippy in the second half with a flurry of personal fouls and extra-curricular activity after the play. Many of those flags were on the Rampants and seemed to keep their comeback attempt stuck in neutral.
But the Rampants (8-4) sustained a drive deep into Seventy-First territory that was capped by a Brandon Sanders TD run that trimmed the deficit to 28-13 in the fourth. Then Rose got a big fourth-down stop to take the ball back again.
Under pressure on fourth down, quarterback Will Taylor scrambled and found receiver Malachi Keyes for another score to make it a 28-20 with less than four minutes to play in the game.
An onside kick was covered by the Falcons (12-0), who got a critical first down with a minute to play and finished the game in victory formation.
Rose actually struck first in the game with a field goal, but the hosts quickly turned the game on its ear, scoring 20 unanswered points to close out the first half with a 20-3 lead.
John Paul II 48
Rocky Mount Academy 13
For the third time in as many seasons, the John Paul II Catholic High School football team is headed to the NCISAA 8-man state championship game.
An expected tight matchup in a semifinal on Thursday against third-seeded Rocky Mount Academy never really materialized as the second-seeded Saints relied on their usual punishing ground game and got a standout effort from the defense.
JPII, which had beaten RMA 48-24 on Sept. 16 on the road, improved to 11-1 and will play at top-seeded Parrot Academy in the final next Friday. Parrott beat fifth-seeded Cary Christian 54-22 in the other semifinal on Thursday as it improved to 10-1.
The Eagles, whose two losses in their five games since the first meeting with the Saints were by a combined four points to Parrott and Cary Christian, finished 6-4.
“RMA is a very good team and was one of the preseason favorites to win it all,” JPII coach Sean Murphy said. “Our kids were excited to play them and it showed tonight.”
Defensively for JPII, Xae Lang had an interception, Quinn McCaffrey and Max Winkler forced fumbles and McCaffrey and Tucker Holmes had fumble recoveries. Additionally, JPII forced a punt and took over on downs twice. Holmes, Winkler and Nick Garza constantly interrupted the offense of the Eagles. RMA scored only on its first and last possessions of the game, with the last one coming against mainly reserves as time expired.
“This was one of our best overall team efforts of the year,” Murphy said. “I thought our defense played their best game of the season, and on offense we controlled the line of scrimmage. Special teams was solid all night.”
Rion Roseborough rushed 33 times for 264 yards and four touchdowns. Even his only miscue — a fumble going in from the 4-yard line — turned into a touchdown as Brody Mitchell fell on it in the end zone with 1:47 left in the first half. Roseborough sat out the fourth quarter after scoring his final touchdown on a 53-yard run on the last play of the third quarter, extending JPII’s advantage to 35-7.
The Saints won the toss and deferred. On a third-and-8 from their own 46, Eagles quarterback Wells Hutson found Jordan Wright on a short pass to the right, and Wright managed to find open space after eluding a crowd of would-be tacklers near the line, breaking free for a 54-yard score.
JPII answered quickly with a 10-yard touchdown by Roseborough, followed by a six-yard Roseborough touchdown run and then Mitchell’s recovery in the end zone.
In the second half, the Saints continued to pull away. They took the opening kickoff and eventually capitalized with a 12-yard touchdown run by Roseborough. In the fourth quarter, Lang had a 1-yard scoring run and freshman Gentry McMinn closed JPII’s scoring with a five-yard touchdown.
Now it’s back to the final once again for the Saints, although unlike the last two years this time they’ll be on the road. JPII, which is in just its fourth year as a program and will move to 11-man football next season, lost the championship game at home to Parrott two years ago and to Cary Christian last year.
“We’re very excited to be going back to the state championship game,” Murphy said. “Our goal was to get back to the final and get one more chance at winning it all.”
- Joe Corley
Nash Central 36, Greene Central 28
The Rams went toe-to-toe with the Falcons for most of the night, but Nash Central always had an answer and successfully closed out Greene Central’s memorable season.
The teams traded blows in a see-saw first half that at one point saw them tied 14-14 early in the second quarter. But it was mostly a night of playing catch-up for the Rams, who fell right back behind 21-14 by halftime.
The comeback spirit from GC endured, however, and Jamari Coppage added to his first half touchdown by scoring again midway through the third quarter to briefly steer the visitors back in the lead 21-20.
Then it was Nash’s turn again, taking a 29-21 lead before Coppage scored again from 30 yards out to make it 29-28 late in the third. But after another Nash Central TD, the Rams had run out of answers, and time.