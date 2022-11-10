J.H. Rose's Carmichael

J.H. Rose's Janari Carmichael breaks free for a 50-yard touchdown run during last week. The Rampants saw their season come to an end in a 28-20 loss to Seventy-First on Thursday night.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

J.H. Rose saw its football season come to an end on Thursday night in rainy Fayetteville at the hands of the yet unbeaten Seventy-First, 28-20.

That final tally was reached after a furious late rally attempt by Rose that proved to be too late, even after the Rampants blanked the hosts 14-0 in the fourth quarter.