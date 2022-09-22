Greene Central's Jay Wilson

Greene Central head coach Jay Wilson, center, talks with his team following a win over North Pitt last week.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

Five weeks into the high school football season and a zero remains in the loss column for Greene Central.

For the Rams, it is just their second 5-0 start in program history, matching the 2015 season in which the team won eight straight to start the year on the way to finishing 10-2.