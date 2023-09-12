Mostly sunny. High around 90F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 12:22 pm
The Ayden-Grifton volleyball team swiped three straight sets from South Central on a busy Monday night for local teams, and the Chargers remained undefeated heading into another busy slate on Tuesday.
A-G (8-0) scored set wins of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-15 against the Falcons (6-4).
