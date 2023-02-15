North Pitt's Edwards

North Pitt's Kenae Edwards (2) drives around a Knightdale defender during a game earlier this season. North Pitt will take on SouthWest Edgecombe in tonight's Eastern Plains Conference tournament title game.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

The North Pitt girls’ and Farmville Central and Greene Central boys’ basketball teams all punched their tickets to tonight’s respective Eastern Plains Conference championship games with semifinal victories on Wednesday night.

In the Big Carolina Conference tourneys, both South Central teams will vie for titles, and the girls will do so in another game against rival D.H. Conley.