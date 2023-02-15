North Pitt's Kenae Edwards (2) drives around a Knightdale defender during a game earlier this season. North Pitt will take on SouthWest Edgecombe in tonight's Eastern Plains Conference tournament title game.
The North Pitt girls’ and Farmville Central and Greene Central boys’ basketball teams all punched their tickets to tonight’s respective Eastern Plains Conference championship games with semifinal victories on Wednesday night.
In the Big Carolina Conference tourneys, both South Central teams will vie for titles, and the girls will do so in another game against rival D.H. Conley.
GIRLS
In the girls’ bracket, North Pitt (22-2) rolled to a 67-34 rout of West Craven
NP got a game-high 20 points from Zykhela Staton, while Zamareya Jones turned in a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists to go along with five steals. Jenkins rounded out the effort by falling just shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
In the other girls’ semi, Farmville Central could not get past SouthWest Edgecombe in a 61-47 setback. SWE will take on the Panthers at 6 p.m. at FC.
In Big Carolina Conference tournament action, top seed South Central (19-4) cruised into Friday’s championship game with a comfortable 60-46 victory over Jacksonville.
In the all-local showdown on the other side of the bracket, D.H. Conley roared into the championship against the Falcons via a 57-37 win over J.H. Rose.
BOYS
The Jaguar boys stayed on a roll by smashing North Pitt, 83-34, on Wednesday at home.
Farmville Central (22-1) will play host to familiar foe Greene Central, a 73-61 winner over Washington in Wednesday’s other semifinal, in tonight’s 7:30 p.m. title game.
In BCC boys’ action, South Central rocketed into tonight’s title tilt by blowing out New Bern in Wednesday’s semis, 73-52.
D.H. Conley suffered a 66-61 loss to Jacksonville in the other semi on Wednesday despite a couple of big performances.
The Vikings got 18 points from Cooper Marcum, while Isaiah Crumpler added 17 and Bryce Weaver 14 in the setback.