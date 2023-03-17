...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM
EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From noon today to 5 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
High School Roundup
High school roundup: Conley softball splits midweek games
The D.H. Conley softball team split a pair of midweek games this week and will enter a busy week next week at 4-1.
The Vikings suffered a rare lopsided loss at home to Washington on Thursday night, 8-2, for their first setback of the season in non-conference action. That came on the heels of a 10-1 blowout win over Havelock on Tuesday.
Olivia Hadnott went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in the loss, and she also pitched five innings and struck out six while yielding eight hits. Ava Gaddis went 2-for 3 and Emma Kate Reynolds singled and drove in Conley’s other run.
The game was briefly tied at 2-2 before Washington (4-3) unloaded four runs in the bottom of the second inning.
D.H. Conley 10, Havelock 1
Hadnott allowed just two hits, struck out 11 and walked one, and her team scored four runs in the first inning and was never threatened.
Aidan McHugh drove in a pair of runs and Skylar Ulrich went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Conley’s offense. Also for the Vikings, Bri Bowers went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Reynolds and Hadnott both went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Gentry Oakley tripled and Gaddis drove in a run.
The Vikings host D.H. Conley on Tuesday before traveling to New Bern on Thursday.
BASEBALL Bear Grass 9, John Paul II 6
The Saints lost a tight game on Thursday afternoon, falling behind big early and not being able to rally until a five-run burst in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Trailing by eight runs heading into the bottom of the seventh, JPII (5-3) made things interesting, even bringing the tying run to the plate before making the final out.
Down 9-1, Tyler Winkler and Axel Keller started the rally with RBI singles followed by a run-scoring infield error to make it 9-4. Two more runs came home on a hit batsman and a passed ball before the rally was stopped.
The Saints host to Freedom Christian (Fayetteville) on Monday before visiting Wayne Country Day on Tuesday.