NEW BERN — South Central got a pair of dominant title-winning performances from its girls’ and boys’ track and field teams at the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference championship meet Thursday at New Bern High School.
The boys’ team won the title by 90 points over second-place finishing D.H. Conley, closing the meet with 214.5 points to the Vikings’ 124.5.
On the girls’ side, the Falcons put up 188.5 points, topping the field by 80 points as Northside finished with 108.5 points in second.
In all, South Central athletes combined to win titles in 14 events, the boys’ team posted nine championship performances and the girls’ finished with five.
The team standings saw J.H. Rose boys’ team finish fourth with 84 points, while on the girls’ side, the Rampants posted 89 points to place third and D.H. Conley finished in seventh with 39 points.
Here is a closer look at the top-six finishes from area athletes:
BOYS
4x800 relay: South Central first (8:26.77), D.H. Conley second (8:35.65)
110 hurdles: Zavion Hutchinson (SC) first (15.89), Travon Brown (SC) third (16.81)
100: Nazir Nixon (JHR) tied-first (10.84), S’Quan Waters (SC) tied-first (10.84), Jaqharis Brown (JHR) fourth (11.06), Jhi McCuller (DHC) tied-fifth (11.17)
1,600: Nathan Geyer (DHC) first (4:19.26), Elliott Kleckner (SC) second (4:19.58), Cooper Kleckner (SC) third (4:35.52), Matthew Riggs (SC) fourth (4:39.95), Garrett Miller (DHC) fifth (4:40.82)
400: Isaiah Crumpler (DHC) second (50.82), Daniel McNair (SC) third (51.53), Jalen Corey (SC) sixth (53.92)
300 hurdles: Sommy Okwosha (JHR) first (41.26), Travon Brown (SC) second (42.40), Kenderius Geddis (JHR) fifth (44.57), Jameer Roach (JHR) sixth (45.14)
800: Mario Delgado (SC) first (2:00.49), Matthew Riggs (SC) second (2:04.38), Carter Adrias (DHC) fourth (2:07.92), Noah Anderson (DHC) fifth (2:10.46), Simon Thomas (SC) sixth (2:11.51)
200: Emarion McIntyre-Batt (JHR) first (21.78), Isaiah Crumpler (DHC) fourth (22.65), Nazir Nixon (JHR) fifth (22.76), Jaqharis Brown (JHR) sixth (22.81)
3,200: Cooper Kleckner (SC) first (9:34.01), Elliott Kleckner (SC) second (9:37.98), Nathan Geyer (DHC) third (9:57.89), Landen Williams (DHC) fourth (9:59.22), Griffin Brantley (SC) fifth (10:55.00), Bryson Bingaman (DHC) sixth (11:00.00)
High jump: Melachi Keys (JHR) second (5-10), Isaiah Godley (SC) tied-third (5-8), Nick Jones-Greene (SC) tied-third (5-8), Samuel Newkirk (SC) sixth (5-6)
Shot put: Brian Hardy (SC) second (46-7.5), Cooper Marcum (DHC) fifth (41-8), Devon Smith (SC) sixth (40-8)
Long jump: S’Quan Waters (SC) first (21-4.5), Yoerick Bastardo (DHC) second (20-11), Justin Foreman (DHC) third (20-9), Zydavion Matthews (SC) sixth (19-6.5)
Triple jump: Brian Griffin (SC) first (42-7.5), Yoerick Bastardo (DHC) second (39-9), Isaiah Godley (DHC) third (39-5), Zydavion Matthews (SC) fifth (37-9.75)
Discus: Zion Glover (SC) first (150-5), Tyler Ramsay (DHC) second (144-8), Brian Hardy (SC) fourth 127-8), Devon Smith (SC) fifth (123-8), Spencer Axson (DHC) sixth (122-7)
4x100 relay: J.H. Rose first (43.55), South Central third (43.75), D.H. Conley fourth (44.04)
4x200 relay: J.H. Rose first (1:29.56), D.H. Conley third (1:31.77), South Central fourth (1:34.17)
4x400 relay: South Central first (3:37.57), D.H. Conley second (3:37.88)
GIRLS
4x800 relay: South Central first (10:47.42), D.H. Conley second (11:12.11), J.H. Rose sixth (12:50.79)
100 hurdles: La’Shauntia Thomas (JHR) fourth (16.77), Macahia Bryant (SC) fifth (16.92)
100: Melanne Sutton (JHR) first (11.96), Shaliah Jones (SC) third (12.17), Kamari Randolph (DHC) fourth (12.64), Breanna Woods (JHR) sixth (12.86)
1,600: Madison Quinn (SC) second (5:51.37), Maisy Woodmansee (JHR) third (5:57.26), Natalie Baldwin (SC) fourth (6:04.31), Lily McGrew (DHC) sixth (6:18.95)
400: Kayla Smith (SC) first (1:00.25), Kya Walker (SC) third (1:04.26)
300 hurdles: Katie Wilson (JHR) third (49.85), Camya Whitfield (JHR) fourth (50.55)
800: Madison Quinn (SC) first (2:34.26), Kyndall Baker (DHC) second (2:37.09), Ni’Yana Williams (SC) third (2:38.80), Natalie Baldwin (SC) fourth (2:45.45), Maisy Woodmansee (JHR) fifth (2:46.89)
200: Shaliah Jones (SC) second (25.41), Kayla Smith (SC) third (26.20), Kamari Randolph (DHC) fourth (26.37)
3,200: Dahlia Lind (SC) third (14:16.10), Emily Grubbs (SC) fourth (14:21.00), Alexis Robinson (SC) fifth (14:58.00), Waverly Davis (DHC) sixth (15:08.00)
High jump: Katie Wilson (JHR) second (4-8), Desiree Smith (SC) tied-third (4-6)
Shot put: Swyhanna White (SC) second (29-3), Carmin Davis (SC) third (28-7), Tanicia Lewis (SC) fourth (27-6)
Long jump: Danaejah Jones (SC) second (16-5), Jainyah Parris (SC) fourth (15-11), Ni’Yana Williams (SC) sixth (15-7)
Triple jump: Jainiyah Parris (SC) first (34-10), Danaejah Jones (SC) second (34-3), Cameron Daise (JHR) fourth 30-10), Faith Harris (JHR) sixth (25-3)
Discus: Hawa Eva Thiam (JHR) 0-7), Amy Gilliams (SC) fifth (69-1), Tanicia Lewis (SC) sixth (64-5)
4x100 relay: South Central first (49.95), J.H. Rose second (50.09)
4x200 relay: J.H. Rose first (1:45.52), South Central third (1:48.42)
4x400 relay: South Central second (4:23.58), J.H. Rose fifth (4:44.40), D.H. Conley sixth (4:47.57)
SOFTBALL
D.H. Conley 10, South Central 2
D.H. Conley capped the regular season with a 10-2 victory on the road over South Central Thursday night to finish a perfect 12-0 in Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference play.
Olivia Hadnott paced the Vikings with a 3-for-3 night with a home run and a pair of RBIs.
Conley also got a pair of RBIs from Aidan McHugh and Anna Sawyer, while Bri Bowers and Riley Trueblood drove in one run apiece.
Emma Adams got the win in the circle, allowing just five hits and a walk while fanning nine.
Both teams will begin play in the state playoffs Tuesday, D.H. Conley in 4A and South Central in the 3A bracket.
SOCCER
Jacksonville 3, D.H. Conley 0
The D.H. Conley girls soccer team suffered its second shutout loss of the year at the hands of Jacksonville Thursday on the road.
The Cardinals scored one goal in the first half before adding a pair after the break to secure the 3-0 win.
Conley closes out the regular season Tuesday when it hosts New Bern.