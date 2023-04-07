...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING
TO 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Farmville Central erupted for seven of its eight runs in the top of the first inning on Thursday, then held on for a tight 8-6 victory on the road.
That included stopping a serious rally from West Craven in the bottom of the seventh that was ceased at three runs.
Claire Neely ripped a triple and drove in two runs as part of her 2-for-4 outing, while leadoff hitter Haleigh Long added three hits and Corri Houston two. Hannah Sugg, Savannah Bland, Savannah Pollard and Jayden Speight all added RBIs.
Bland earned the pitching win.
TRACK & FIELD Conley teams second
D.H. Conley’s track and field teams both earned a second-place finish on Wednesday at South Central.
Mary Heritage won the 3200 to pace the Vikings girls, while Kamauree Randolph took the top spot in the 200 (25.28).
All three Vikings girls’ throwers turned in personal-best outings in the discus, while Makenzie Washington took second in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the triple jump (31-3).
On the boys’ side, the 4x200 relay team won and the Vikings took second in the 400 relay and the 3200 relay. Meanwhile, Elijah Kirby won the shot put (43-5), Jack Morse won the 800, Christian Villasenor won the 1600 and Ayden Hamilton took third in the 3200.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS SOCCER Wellcome 3, Hope 1
Wellcome ran past the Mustangs on Thursday, with Hope’s lone goal coming from the penalty spot by Alex McJunkins.
Hope takes on A.G. Cox on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL Hope 14, P.S. Jones 0
Kendall Howard, Braelyn Johnson and Peyton James combined to pitch a shutout game on Wednesday, setting the stage for an easy victory.
At the plate, Howard (HR), Harper Bradley, Braelyn Johnson, Reagan Stocks and Mya Blunt each contributed multiple hits.