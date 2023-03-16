...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 5 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From noon Friday to 5 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The J.H. Rose boys’ tennis team recorded another lopsided victory on Wednesday afternoon, taking down visiting Nash Central by a score of 8-1.
Netting singles wins once again for the Rampants were Stockton Rouse, Bryson Wall, Kaiji Fu, Wyatt Schmidt, Dylan Sawyer and Dillon Patel in a clean sweep.
Wall and Schmidt teamed up for one of Rose’s two doubles wins, with Patel and Nicholas Gates getting the other.
GIRLS’ SOCCER Hoggard 1, D.H. Conley 0
The Vikings split their midweek games after seeing visiting Hoggard snare a second-half goal en route to victory on Wednesday night.
Conley traveled across town to J.H. Rose on Thursday night.
D.H. Conley 6, Havelock 0
Conley scored a big conference win on Tuesday thanks in large part Mallory Richardson’s hat trick.
Those three goals were supplemented by Aubrey Mayberry’s two-goal brace and another goal from Annelisa Black. Madison Hopkins and Reagan Dixon combined on the shutout in goal.
BASEBALL John Paul II 12 Rocky Mount Academy 3
The Saints (5-2) built a firm 7-0 lead after three innings on Tuesday and cruised past host Rocky Mount Academy.
Freshmen J.T. Williams and Noah Sugg kept the RMA bats mostly under control with the help of a JPII defense that played error-free ball, and the Saints also totaled 11 hits and took advantage of 10 free passes from Eagles pitchers to get the key victory. Williams earned the win, going 3.2 innings and striking out four. Sugg was quite efficient in relief as he gave up a trio of hits and struck out three more while throwing 36 of his 61 pitches for strikes.
Caleb Thrift had a key two-run single to pace JPII and later delivered an RBI double. Nike Wiggins added an RBI double as part of his two-hit outing, and James Donofrio had two hits and an RBI in the win.