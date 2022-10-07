D.H. Conley came into Thursday’s boys’ soccer matchup at crosstown foe J.H. Rose undefeated in Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference play.
However, it was the Rampants needing just 24 seconds to break the ice in the newest chapter of the storied rivalry.
From there, the Vikings, and more specifically Ryan Davis, bounced back to secure a 6-2 victory, as the senior scored all six goals in the win.
“We know (J.H. Rose) always come out hard against us. They’re a great team and they showed that tonight,” D.H. Conley head coach Doug MacRae said. “I think we just needed a little reality check, then we settled in and we were good to go from there.”
With the win, Conley (11-1-1, 6-0 BCC) pushed its winning streak five against the Rampants, while it was also their fifth consecutive win this season and strengthened its hold atop the conference standings.
The Vikings have now defeated each of the six teams in their conference and hold a two-and-a-half game lead over second-place Jacksonville.
Thursday’s contest got off to a furious start, as J.H. Rose took the opening kickoff and quickly worked its way into the offensive end, earning a free throw in the attacking third. Keller Fraley took the throw in from the right sideline, as his high-arching throw made its way into the middle of the box.
A handful of players were able to get touches on the ball but unable to take control as the ball eventually deflected to Dawson McAlduff, who was positioned just outside the 18-yard box. The senior got off a low strike off the outside of his right foot, and the shot found its way inside the right post to give Rose (9-3-2, 4-3 BCC) the lead just 34 seconds into the game.
In the sixth minute, a hard collision between Rampant keeper Drew Sears and a Conley attacker forced the starting goalie to exit the game, as David Given took over in net for the home side.
Conley continued to put pressure on in the offensive end, eventually tallying the equalizer in the 26th minute.
A well-run set piece led to the tying goal, as Henry Conway took a corner kick from the left side into the center of the box. The kick found a charging Davis, who ripped a shot under the bar to tie the game at one with 14:17 left in the opening half.
Less than three minutes later, Davis doubled up, converting on a penalty kick after being pulled down inside the box.
Then, 1:14 after his second goal, the Viking completed the hat trick, as he ran down a long ball to the top of the box, narrowly sneaking a volleyed shot passed a sliding Fraley and inside the left post for his third goal in 4:07.
With time ticking down in the first half, Jackson Coston deliver a high-arching ball into the box from near midfield, and Davis got on the end of the pass. He sent a header into the side netting at the far post for his fourth goal to send the visitors into the half with a 4-1 lead.
While both teams had prime scoring opportunities out of the break, neither were able to convert any of those chances for the first 20-plus minutes of the second half.
Then, in the 64th minute, Davis added his fifth goal of the night to push the lead to four.
Corbin Jefferson sent a through ball up the middle for Davis, who found himself one-on-one with the keeper, and he sneaked around a charging Given and sent the ball into the vacated net.
J.H. Rose responded with a goal of its own less than two minutes later off a corner kick.
The cross into the box deflected off several players before eventually making its way to Gabe Martinez, who fired a low shot inside the left post to bring the score to 5-2 with 15 minutes left in the game.
Davis continued his career night with the final goal of the match in the 72nd minute, as he beat a pair of Rampant defenders outside the box before ripping a shot just inside the right post to bring the final score to 6-2.
“I was telling the guys, even though Ryan had six goals, it was a great team game tonight,” MacRae said. “Every pass to him was perfect, we had some great team play and he just finished the job for us.”
Both teams are back in action Tuesday on the road, as D.H. Conley travels to Northside Jacksonville and Rose visits South Central.