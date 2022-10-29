Five area soccer teams earned state playoff spots with three headed to the postseason in 2A, one in 3A and one in 4A.
The NCHSAA announced the brackets for all four classifications Friday afternoon.
Greene Central and D.H. Conley lead the field, as the teams both earned No. 7 seeds in 2A and 4A, respectively.
Also earning a home game in the opening round was J.H. Rose in 3A, while the area’s final two teams in the 2A bracket in Farmville Central and North Pitt will both hit the road for their openers.
First-round games are set for Monday, with the second round Thursday and Round 3 on Nov. 3.
The Regional finals are scheduled for Nov. 15 and the state title games will be played on Nov. 18 and 19.
Here is a closer look at each of the five games:
2A No. 26 North Lenoir at No. 7 Greene Central
The defending East Regional champion Rams will start the playoffs at home against the Hawks.
After starting the season 2-3 in a tough non-conference slate, Greene Central has since gone 15-1 to close the regular season at 17-4.
On the other side of the pitch, North Lenoir had lost five in a row before closing the season with back-to-back wins to finish 8-12-1.
The Hawks have some familiarity with the Eastern Plains 2A Conference this season, as they lost 1-0 to North Pitt and dropped a pair of contests to Washington by scores of 1-0 and 4-2.
Greene Central swept the Panthers 9-1 and 7-0, while splitting its two games with the Pam Pack, winning 2-1 before suffering a 1-0 loss at home.
No. 20 North Pitt at No. 13 Washington
North Pitt will travel to Washington for a battle with an EPC foe in the opening round.
In two head-to-head meetings this season, the Pam Pack came away with a pair of 2-0 victories.
An ability to win close games proved vital to the Panthers’ success this season, as they are 5-1 in games determined by one goal, lifting them to a 12-6-2 record.
Washington finished the regular season 17-4, as it comes in riding a 10-game winning streak, with seven of those wins coming via shutouts.
Freshman Alexis Martinez leads North Pitt’s offensive attack with 13 goals and 10 assists.
The Pam Pack play a much more defensive-minded game, as they have allowed just 18 goals all season, with eight of those coming in a pair of losses to 3A and 4A powers J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley.
No. 21 Farmville Central at No. 12 Research Triangle
A strong defense propelled the Jaguars to a 9-5 record and a spot in the playoffs, as they open on the road against Research Triangle.
Farmville Central held its opponents to one goal or less in nine of its 14 games this fall.
Senior Zaiere Evans leads the Jags with 14 goals while also playing a key role on the defensive end of the pitch.
Research Triangle also relies on a stout defense, as it has pitched 11 shutouts on the season and surrendered only 16 goals.
The Raptors are paced by the duo of Davis Wallace and Cade Wiggins with 21 and 18 goals, respectively.
3A No. 21 Orange at No. 12 J.H. Rose
J.H. Rose comes into the 3A playoffs with no shortage of momentum, as it won nine of its final 10 games on the season and will host Orange in Round One.
The Panthers had a streaky season on their way to finishing 11-9, as a majority of their wins came in a pair of five-game winning streaks.
The strong finish for the Rampants led them to a 14-3-2 finish to the season, and they avenged all three of their losses on the year to Big Carolina Conference foes Jacksonville, New Bern and D.H. Conley.
Leading the way on the offensive end for Rose this season has been the duo of Fin Peters and Drew Fields.
Peters has 17 goals and four assists on the year, while Fields is tied for the team lead in assists with five to go along with 11 goals.
4A No. 26 Clayton at No. 7 D.H. Conley
D.H. Conley earned the seventh seed in the 4A bracket after finishing the regular season at 15-3-1, and it will host the Comets Monday.
A high-powered offense was crucial to the Vikings’ success, as they averaged just under four goals per game this season.
Clayton comes into the matchup at 12-6-4 as it won its final two games after going 0-3-1 in its previous four contests.
The Comets had 15 games decided by one goal or less this season, while Conley had five.
Ryan Davis leads the Vikings’ attack with 33 goals, while fellow senior Corbin Jefferson is also in double figures with 10.
Clayton’s lone double-digit goal scorer this fall is Erick Pastrana, as the senior has found the back of the net 12 times.