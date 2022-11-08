NEWPORT — J.H. Rose saw its historic boys’ soccer season come to a halt in the third round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs Monday as it suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Croatan on the road.
Despite being largely out-possessed in the opening 40 minutes, the Rampants found themselves only trailing by one heading into the half.
Down 1-0, J.H. Rose (16-4-2) came out of the break on a mission and accounted for most of the prime scoring opportunities in the early going.
The offensive pressure eventually paid off for the visitors just under 10 minutes into the half.
Off a Cougars’ giveaway on their own end, Will D’Alonzo made a run into the 18-yard box along the left side, eventually earning his side a corner kick. Dawson McAlduff took the corner from the left side, sending the ball into the middle of the box, as Drew Fields got on the end of the cross.
The senior out-jumped his marker, heading the ball inside the right post, as it grazed off the bottom of the crossbar and into the net to even the score in the 50th minute.
Just three minutes later, Croatan looked to retake the lead, as it earned three consecutive corner kicks but was unable to convert on any of the set pieces.
In the 59th minute, Rampant Ty Williams made a run through the heart of Croatan’s defense. A Cougar defender grabbed the junior striker by his jersey, drawing a yellow card and leading to a free kick from 30 yards.
Williams took the set piece but drove a shot directly into the wall. Croatan then used the blocked shot to set up a breakout down the field, as it quickly worked the ball across midfield.
Gavin Beaupre sent a through ball toward the box for fellow senior Danny Metcalf as Rose goalkeeper David Given charged off his line on the play looking to beat the forward to the ball.
Instead, it was Metcalf who got to the ball first, chipping it over the goalie and the ball bounded into the net to put the home side back in front 2-1 with 21:30 left in the game.
J.H. Rose had a flurry of chances over the final 15-plus minutes, but was never able to even the score at two, as Cougar keeper Eugene Wilson was up to the task on every shot put on goal to help his side close out the win to advance to the 3A quarterfinals.
The first half saw Croatan nearly take the lead on several occasions before eventually breaking through in late in the half.
With 5:55 to play in the opening frame, Beaupre delivered a pass into the box for Jack Melton, and the sophomore faced a one-on-one with Given.
Melton was able to fire a shot past the netminder toward the left post for the opening goal of the night.
James Kenan 3 Greene Central 2 (OT)
Greene Central saw its run to repeat as 2A East Regional champs come to an end on the road Monday in an overtime loss to James Kenan.
The Rams trailed 1-0 at the half before a pair of second-half goals from Ariel Nunez in the 48th and 52nd minutes put them in front 2-1.
Eight minutes later the host Tigers leveled the score at two, where it remained after 80 minutes, as the game headed into overtime.
Down a man after a player drew a second yellow card in the first 10-minute overtime period, James Kenan netted the game-winning goal with 65 seconds left.
Greene Central closed out the season with a 19-5 record, while James Kenan will host Manteo in the quarterfinals.
Cross Country State Championships
Ten area runners competed in the NCHSAA cross country championship meets on Saturday in Kernersville.
Of those 10 athletes, seven were from Farmville Central, as its entire boys’ team earned a trip to the 2A state meet.
Gavan Hartman led all of the Jaguars runners with a time of 18:29 to finish 54th in the state, while Lucas Causey also posted a top-100 finish in 95th at 19:33.
South Central’s Madison Emery posted the area’s top finish of the weekend in the 3A girls’ championships.
The freshman took 20th in the state after crossing the line with a time of 20:46.
In the boys’ 3A race, fellow Falcon Simon Thomas placed 68th with a final time of 18:23.
D.H. Conley senior Landen Williams was the area’s lone representative at the 4A level, as he completed the race in 17:11 to finish 83rd.