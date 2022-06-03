DURHAM — In a series that was likely to be dominated by pitching, Game 1 of the 4A state championship best-of-three between D.H. Conley and East Forsyth lived up to expectations.
In the end, it was the Eagles taking advantage of a couple defensive mistakes and using small ball to scrape across enough runs to secure a 3-0 victory to take a 1-0 series lead at the Duke Softball Complex Friday night.
“We were just not very in sync today, as a group we were not really working well together,” D.H. Conley head coach Wayne Deans said.
“The key thing is, there are no trophies being handed out tonight, if we can come out and play with intensity, confidence and discipline that I know we are capable of playing of, then we can even this up come noon tomorrow and then we’re right back to square.”
The three runs proved to be more than enough for Oklahoma commit Kierston Deal, who fanned 16 on her way to the shutout victory in the circle.
“We made her (Deal) look better than what she already is, which is very, very good,” Deans said. “We were just not very disciplined.”
After both teams went down quietly in the first inning, East Forsyth, playing as the away team in the opening game, took advantage of two errors in the second to scrape across the game’s first run.
Sophie Lecnar led the inning off by hitting a chopper to first base, but a bobble followed by an errant throw allowed her to advance to second on the pair of errors.
A single down the left-field line by Madison Jones followed to put runners on the corners with nobody out for Alex Brown.
Brown drove a ball straight back to Emma Adams in the circle, who fired to first for the out. First baseman Riley Trueblood also tagged Jones, who had thought Adams caught the ball before it hit the ground and was attempting to get back to first on the play.
While the Vikings turned the double play, Lecnar did come across to score the eventual game-winning run.
After Deal struck out the side in the bottom of the inning, the Eagles got back to work at the plate.
Kaitlyn King led off by drawing a walk before stealing second and advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt laid down by Grace Flynn.
Madison McCarty then put down a squeeze bunt to score King and advanced all the way to second on the play as the bag went uncovered on the play.
After an intentional walk and a hit batter, the West Regional champions found themselves with the bases loaded and just one out.
Adams limited the damage by getting Lecnar to ground into a 1-2-3 double play to end the inning and keep the deficit at two.
The Vikings looked to build off the momentum of the big defensive play when Trinity Nichols led off the home half of the third by driving a triple that grazed off the right fielder’s glove, as the senior looked to score to cut the deficit in half.
Instead, Deal recorded a pair of strikeouts around a popped-up bunt to get out of the inning.
D.H. Conley got runners in scoring position in the fourth and fifth innings as well, but was unable to convert.
In the fourth, Adams hit a bloop single to right with two away. Courtesy runner Emma Kate Reynolds stole second before Deal fanned the last batter of the inning.
Nichols came up with her second hit of the night in the fifth, this time singling to left-center with one out. She advanced to scoring position by stealing second.
Back-to-back strikeouts by Deal preserved the 2-0 lead, as she recorded all three outs via the strikeout in two straight innings.
East Forsyth added an insurance run in the seventh when Lindsey Clinard led off with a single through the left side before moving to third on a sacrifice bunt by King and a Flynn groundout.
McCarty then came up with a two-out RBI, as she reached on an infield single, scoring Clinard to stretch the lead to 3-0.
Deal then closed out the game by striking out the side once again in the bottom of the seventh to help give the Eagles a 1-0 series lead.
Game 2 will be played today at noon. A Conley win would force a winner-take-all Game 3 at 3 p.m., while an East Forsyth win would give the program its first state title.
The Vikings know as well as anyone that the series is not over. Since the NCHSAA switched to a three-game championship series prior to the 2012 season, the team’s two state titles in 2013 and 2015 came after losing Game 1 of the series.
“We’re going to fight for every single moment tomorrow,” Deans said. “The 12 o’clock game is do or die; we’ve gotta come out here and win that game or our season is over.
“It doesn’t matter which two games you win, you’ve just gotta win two.”