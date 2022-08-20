With the high school fall sports season in full swing, several area teams are off to strong starts to the year.
Here is a closer look at area results:
With the high school fall sports season in full swing, several area teams are off to strong starts to the year.
Here is a closer look at area results:
The J.H. Rose volleyball team moved to 3-0 on the young season with a 25-11, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of West Carteret on Thursday night.
Amelia Taft finished with six kills and a pair of aces for the Rampants, while Helen Wilford had eight blocks and five kills, and Shea Jenkins chipped in four kills, three blocks and two aces.
J.H. Rose is back in action Tuesday when it visits Croatan looking to keep its winning streak going.
The Vikings are also undefeated on the year, picking up their second win in as many matches with a four-set victory over visiting Hoggard after dropping the opening set.
After the visitors took the first set 25-18, Conley bounced back by winning three straight sets by scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-14.
Kylah Silver led the way for the Vikings with 15 kills to go along with three blocks, while Britni Silver followed with 14 kills, six blocks and two aces.
Also playing a key role in the win for Conley were Reagan Kresho with eight kills, and Mallie Blizzard with 24 assists, four kills and a pair of aces.
D.H. Conley returns to the court Tuesday when it hosts Cedar Ridge.
Conley opened its season with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of Ashley on the road Tuesday.
The Vikings got nine kills for Kylah Silver, while Reagan Kresho and Britni Silver added eight kills apiece in the three-set win.
D.H. Conley led 1-0 at the half before scoring three second-half goals to power its way to a 4-1 triumph of visiting Rocky Mount Wednesday.
The Vikings got a pair of goals from Corbin Jefferson, while Jackson Coston and Isaac Congleton also found the back of the net.
Henry Conway assisted on a pair of the goals and Josh Mills added one helper in the win.
Conley returns to the pitch Tuesday when it visits Cardinal Gibbons.
The Vikings season got underway Tuesday with a 2-0 shutout victory over Ashley.
Ryan Davis netted both goals for Conley on assists from Henry Conway and Rodrigo Gomez.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.