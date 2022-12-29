From buzzer-beaters to walk-offs, to thrilling victories and heartbreaking losses, the 2022 calendar year saw plenty of storybook performances from area high school teams and athletes.
All three seasons saw at least one team or individual competing for a state title in their respective sports.
In the end, two area teams and two individual athletes finished their seasons with the ultimate high, an NCHSAA title.
Here is a closer look at the top-10 storylines and games from the past year:
1. Vikings rally for 4A title
After one game of the NCHSAA 4A softball best-of-three series, D.H. Conley’s hopes for a fourth state title in program history were looking grim.
The Vikings had no answer for East Forsyth’s Kierston Deal in Game 1, as the Oklahoma commit struck out 16 on her way to a 3-0 shutout victory.
D.H. Conley had no shortage of talented pitching itself, as Emma Adams outdueled Deal in Game 2 in a 2-1 win to force a winner-take-all third game.
Olivia Hadnott then took to the circle in the final game, as the sophomore pitched six-plus shutout innings before Adams secured the final three outs in a 3-0 title-clinching win.
D.H. Conley closed out the year with a 30-2 record, as its playoff run also included a pair of walk-offs, first in a 1-0, eight-inning win over Clayton in the second round, then again in a 2-1 victory over Fuquay-Varina in Game 1 of the East Regional final.
2. Rose golf shines
A historic season by the J.H. Rose boys’ golf team was capped with a dominant performance at the NCHSAA 3A title tournament at Pinehurst No. 6.
The Rampants claimed the state crown by 17 strokes over second-place Terry Sanford, as the team shot a combined 616 (40-over) for the two-day tournament.
Leading the way for Rose was sophomore Luke Mosley, who sank a birdie putt on the second tiebreaker hole to claim the individual state title.
Both titles were the first in program history for the Rampants, as other members of the team included Cameron Hardison (T-5), Lake Williams (18), Will Guidy (T-30) and Jack West (T-46).
3. Golden in Greensboro
North Pitt’s Raheem Jones put together a dominant season on the mat last winter on his way to claiming the 182-pound 2A state wrestling title in Greensboro.
Jones finished his senior year 42-0, with plenty of accolades along the way including an Eastern Plains 2A Conference title and an Eastern Regional 2A title, but the end goal was always a state title.
The Panther opened his weekend at the state championships with back-to-back pins before securing a 16-0 technical fall in the semifinals to reach the title match, where he faced Eli Becker of East Surry. Both wrestlers came into the title bout undefeated on the season, and Jones found himself down 4-3 in the third period before securing the final four points to win by a 7-4 decision to bring a state title back to Bethel.
4. Battle at Reynolds
A match between two of the best teams in the state in the 3A volleyball title match certainly did not disappoint.
J.H. Rose and North Iredell both came into the championship having not lost a set through the first five rounds of the playoffs.
Each team quickly saw their set-winning streaks snapped as the teams split the first two frames.
The Raiders won set three, but the Rampants bounced back in a tight fourth set that saw 10 ties, winning 25-23 to force a decisive fifth set.
North Iredell surged out to an 8-1 advantage in set five on its way to taking the title with a 15-9 win.
5. Back on the big stage
In recent years, Farmville Central basketball has been synonymous with trips to the NCHSAA title games, and the 2021-22 season was no different.
Both the Jaguars’ girls’ and boys’ teams had dominant seasons on their way to reaching the 2A championship games at UNC’s Dean Dome, a fourth consecutive title berth for each team.
The girls’ game saw the Jaguars rally to pull within six points late before eventually suffering a 54-44 defeat at the hands of Salisbury.
On the boys’ side, Farmville Central was looking to make it four consecutive state title wins as it matched up with Robinson.
The Jags trailed by 14 in the second half, before storming back to tie the game in the closing minutes.
An action-packed final minute eventually saw Jah Short’s three-quarter court heave at the buzzer bounce off the rim as the Bulldogs held on for a 70-68 win.
6. Rose-SC extra innings
With two crosstown foes meeting in the NCHSAA 3A baseball quarterfinals, drama is to be expected.
Nobody could have predicted, however, what would ensue in the battle between South Central and J.H. Rose with a spot in the East Regional final on the line.
Eleven innings and three hours and 34 minutes later it was the Falcons coming away with a thrilling 5-3 victory to stun the defending state champs.
Both sides had potential game-winning runs wiped off by strong throws to the plate before a pair of runs in the top of the 11th eventually lifted South Central to the win.
Rose loaded the bases with one away in the ninth looking for the walk-off win, but a 9-3-2 double play sent the game into the 10th inning.
South Central went on two fall to eventual state runner-up South Brunswick in the East Regional final.
7. JP2 falls just short
For the third consecutive season, John Paul II saw its football season come up just one win short of an NCISAA 8-man title.
Despite a furious fourth-quarter rally, the Saints suffered a 32-29 loss on the road to Arendell Parrott Academy.
John Paul II trailed 32-15 with 9:30 left in the game before pulling within three on back-to-back touchdown drives.
Following a defensive stop, the Saints had a chance to pull ahead in the final two minutes but went four-and-out, as the hosts were able to run out the clock to claim the title.
8. Jags rally for title
Farmville Central quickly found itself down two sets to zero in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference volleyball championship match against visiting Ayden-Grifton.
The Jaguars then stormed back, winning the final three sets to take the match 25-27, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 15-9 to claim the conference title.
Like they did all season, junior Savannah Whaley and senior Danielle Parker paced the Jags with 26 and 15 kills, respectively, in the comeback win.
For Farmville Central, the win was part of a 12-match unbeaten streak that saw it make a run to the NCHSAA 2A quarterfinals where it fell to eventual state runner-up Camden County.
9. Rams make history
The last time Greene Central did not win a conference regular season title in girls’ tennis was 1993, as the Rams broke the NCHSAA record with their 29th consecutive title this fall.
Greene Central finished the season with a team record of 20-4, as it made a run to the semifinals of the 2A dual tournament before suffering a loss to Raleigh Charter.
10. Rose boots Vikings
In a game both football teams have circled on their calendars every fall, J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley battled to the final seconds in the 2022 edition of the Crosstown Throwdown.
A wild fourth quarter filled with big plays and momentum swings eventually saw the teams knotted at 21.
Rose senior Will D’Alonzo then booted the Rampants to a 24-21 victory with a 20-yard field goal with five seconds left on the clock.