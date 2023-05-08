J.H. Rose’s Andrew Wallen (32) is greeted by his teammates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a win over South Central earlier this season. Rose is the top seed for the 3A playoffs, which begin on Tuesday night.
J.H. Rose baseball and D.H. Conley softball both nabbed No. 1 seeds in the East for the NCHSAA state playoffs, which begin on Tuesday night.
In all, there will be 11 local teams playing first-round games across the two sports, according to brackets released on Monday afternoon.
The top-seeded Rampants (20-3) enter the 3A playoffs riding a seven-game winning streak and will host 32 seed Swansboro (11-12) at 7 p.m. Also in 3A, No. 12 South Central (15-8) plays host to No. 21 Williams (16-10) at 7 p.m. in the first round.
In the 2A baseball ranks, Greene Central (19-3) grabbed the No. 2 seed and will host No. 31 St. Pauls (8-13) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. No. 20 Nash Central (15-8) will travel to take on 13th-seeded Ayden-Grifton (14-8), also at 7 p.m., while No. 26 Farmville Central (8-11) travels to No. 7 Roanoke Rapids (13-8) at 7.
In 4A, D.H. Conley (17-4) is the No. 3 seed and will host No. 30 Heritage (11-13) at 6 p.m.
In the NCISAA playoffs, John Paul II (14-8) is set to open the postseason by hosting Grace Christian (3-14) at 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Conley (16-2) owns the top 4A East softball seed and will host 32 seed Cardinal Gibbons (8-6) at 6 p.m., while in 3A, No. 7 South Central (15-5) hosts No. 26 Southern Wayne (10-10) at 6 p.m.
In 2A, 19 seed Ayden-Grifton (14-8) travels to face No. 14 Roanoke Rapids (14-4) at 7 p.m., while No. 24 Farmville Central (14-7) also opens on the road at No. 9 South Columbus (14-7) at a time to be announced.
Second-round games in both sports are slated for Friday night and third-round action is scheduled for next Tuesday.