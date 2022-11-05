RALEIGH — J.H. Rose saw its historic season come just one set short in the 3A state championship volleyball match Saturday afternoon at N.C. State's Reynolds Coliseum.

In a battle of teams that had not lost a set in the first five rounds of the playoffs, it was West champion North Iredell coming away with a back-and-forth 25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9 triumph to claim the state title.