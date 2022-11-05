RALEIGH — J.H. Rose saw its historic season come just one set short in the 3A state championship volleyball match Saturday afternoon at N.C. State's Reynolds Coliseum.
In a battle of teams that had not lost a set in the first five rounds of the playoffs, it was West champion North Iredell coming away with a back-and-forth 25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9 triumph to claim the state title.
"(North Iredell) had a very fast offense, they had a lot of hitting options and they read us well, so we were on the defense at times," J.H. Rose head coach Kelley Krainiak said. "We really pushed through. That's what we do really well, stay composed, we just ended up coming up a little short."
The Rampants came into the match having won 66 consecutive sets dating back to its lone loss on Aug. 27.
J.H. Rose's lengthy streak came to a quick end as the Raiders came out strong to start the match and win the opening set.
Uncharacteristically slow starts in each of the five sets put the Rampants behind the eight ball all afternoon.
In the fifth set, North Iredell used its hottest start of the match before holding off a Rose rally to secure the win in the decisive set.
The Raiders stormed out to an 8-1 advantage to begin the opening set behind the play of championship match MVP Emma Norris, who had four of her match-high 25 kills in the early going of the set, three of which came during a 7-0 run after the set was tied at one.
A six-point service run from Megyn Gaither propelled North Iredell to the large lead, as Eliza Jenkins added a kill, Emily Campbell provided a block and Gaither had an ace during the run. Later in the set, the Raiders held a 10-3 advantage, but J.H. Rose certainly was not going to go down without a fight.
"I have to say, it was like 8-2 and I was like 'Oh, we're winning this,'" Krainiak said. "Never had a doubt in them and the other team just kept swinging."
The Rampants quickly cut the deficit to three with a 5-1 run as first it was a kill from Riley Cutler and a service point from Emily Smith off a Helen Wilford kill that began to swing the momentum.
Wilford added another kill to send Cutler to the service line, and the senior won a pair of points on back-to-back kills by Amelia Taft, who finished the day with a team-leading 16 kills.
Out of a timeout, North Iredell took the next two points on Madeline Sigmon and Kaydan Flowers kills.
Taft provided the Rampants' last gasp with a kill to make it 13-9 before a sideout gave the Raiders match-point at 14-9. The set was finished the same way it was started, with an emphatic kill by Norris as North Iredell took the winner-take-all set to claim its third state title in program history.
Last season, it was the Raiders coming up one win short, as they suffered a loss to Cedar Ridge in the championship match, a team the Rampants swept in the East Regional final this year.
"I think it was just a really fun game. It means a lot to be out here, come to states and play on a collegiate court," Rose senior Forbes Hall said. "We really wanted to fight til the end. We wanted to put it all out there. It meant a lot to just give it all we had and unfortunately we did come up short, but we still fought."
In the opening set, North Iredell set the tone early, as after the set was tied at two, it went on a 9-2 run to take control.
Gaither got the run rolling with two service points including an ace, while Flowers finished things off with a three-point run.
J.H. Rose (28-2) fought back, as a trio of Cutler service points followed a Kathryn Morris kill, and Taft and Wilford aided the run with kills as it trimmed the deficit.
The Rampants were able to get within two on a few occasions late in the set, with the final time coming at 20-18 after a Wilford kill.
After fighting off one set point on a sideout, a service fault gave North Iredell (33-0) set point at 25-20 to give it the early 1-0 advantage.
Suffering its first set loss in over two months, J.H. Rose quickly rebounded to take set two and even the match at one set apiece.
With the set tied at nine, the Rampants used a 10-2 run to power their way to the 25-16 win.
Taft kick-started things with a kill, as Shea Jenkins followed with a block on a Hall service. Jenkins continued her strong play at the net with a kill and a block, the latter of which coming on a pair of points from Bayes, as the first was won on a kill from Taft.
A service fault by the Raiders eventually put Taft at the service line, and the senior gave Rose a commanding 19-11 lead with a run of four straight points behind an ace and a kill of her own, a Smith block and kill from Bayes.
Wilford and Bayes eventually capped the win with back-to-back blocks to send the match into the third set knotted at one.
"I'm just really proud of us and how we kept our focus even when times were tough," Taft said. "We haven't been faced with this kind of adversity for a very long time. It was really exciting the whole match and I feel like I can speak for both of us when I say it was just really fun."
Set three was filled with momentum swings, as the teams eventually battled to a tie at 18.
Two points by Ailena Mykins gave the Raiders the lead for good, as a service fault did pull Rose to within a point at 20-19 before Sigmon took over to close things out.
The North Iredell senior came up with a block, then went on a three-point service run to give it set point, and a sideout eventually closed out the 25-20 win to give it a 2-1 set advantage.
J.H. Rose bounced back once again in a wild fourth set to even the match at two.
Set four was tightly contested from start to finish, as the largest margin of was four when the Raiders held an 11-7 edge.
The set was tied on 10 separate occasions, with the 10th tie coming at 23.
With their season on the brink, Smith delivered for the Rampants, as first it was her kill to take them to set point at 24-23. The junior then finished the set off at the service line, as Wilford slammed home a kill to send the match to the fifth set.
Wilford finished the afternoon with 13 kills, while Smith followed with 11 and a team-high 12 service points, and Bayes added nine and Cutler finished with eight.