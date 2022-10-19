Nearly two months have passed since the J.H. Rose volleyball team last lost a set, a run of 17 consecutive sweeps.
The streak was capped with a pair of three-set victories Tuesday, the second of which came in the form of a 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of D.H. Conley to claim the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference title on its home court.
“It feels really good. It was very, very exciting to be able to play two matches in a day and feel the pressure of being tired, rivals, being at home,” J.H. Rose head coach Kelley Krainiak said. “It was a great challenge for them and they pushed through and did a really good job in tight sets.”
With the win, J.H. Rose moved to 23-1, as it went 14 matches against conference foes without losing a set, including all three against its crosstown foes.
Both sides advanced to the title game with straight-set semifinal wins, as J.H. Rose swept New Bern in the first match of the night before the Vikings defeated South Central in the second semifinal.
In the title match, the Rampants held off a late-set run by Conley to secure an opening-set win.
Early in the set, the Vikings used back-to-back aces from Carson Corey to jump out to a 9-7 lead. A kill by Anna Bayes then swung the service back to Rose’s side, as fellow senior Riley Cutler took to the service line.
Cutler won four straight points behind a block from Helen Wilford and a kill by Amelia Taft to give Rose a 12-9 advantage. Later in the set, a four-point run by Bayes behind a pair of aces gave the Rampants an 18-12 edge.
D.H. Conley responded by winning the next five points to pull within one after a four-point Reagan Kresho run.
The teams then went back and forth, with Rose eventually holding a 22-20 edge, as back-to-back kills from Wilford brought it to set point.
“We had an issue siding out a couple times, but because of their calm demeanor and their great positivity, they do a really good job under pressure,” Krainiak said.
After the Vikings fought off one set point, Bayes closed out the 25-21 victory for the top seed Rose.
Set two saw the Rampants never trail despite Conley pulling even on six separate occasions.
Mallie Blizzard’s four-point run helped the Vikings pull even at 11 before a three-point stretch from Shea Jenkins gave Rose an 18-14 edge.
The teams traded the momentum a handful of times late in the set, as the final tie came at 23 apiece off a kill from Conley’s Britni Silver, who finished the night with 11 kills.
Jenkins then gave the Rampants set point with a kill, leading to an ace from Taft to put Rose on the brink of the title at 2-0 with the 25-23 win.
In the third set, Rose jumped out to the lead in the early going at 11-6 thanks to a three-point Cutler run.
The Vikings slowly battled back, as Rebecca Money won three straight points at the line on a pair of Kylah Silver kills to even the score at 14.
D.H. Conley eventually pulled ahead on a Britni Silver kill off of Corey’s service, taking a 17-16 advantage.
As it appeared the second-seed Vikings had all the momentum, Wilford flipped the script with an emphatic kill to even the score.
The kill sent Cutler to the line, where she continued her strong service performance with a seven-point run to give Rose match point.
Cuter finished the night with a match-high 15 service points, as the run was boosted by a pair of aces as well as Taft’s strong net play, as she had two kills and a block during the stretch.
Rose’s net play was led by the trio of Taft, Wilford and Jenkins, who finished with eight kills apiece on the night.
A kill from Kresho kept the Vikings in the match for one more point, as a service fault closed out the sweep for Rose.
The teams will now await their seeding for the NCHSAA playoffs, with the opening round on Saturday.
Tennis NCHSAA Duals
The NCHSAA dual team playoffs are set to get under way today, as three area teams will be in action.
In 2A, Greene Central (17-3) earned the No. 3 seed and will host No. 14 Fairmont in the opening round.
Ayden-Grifton (10-4) is also representing the area in the 2A bracket as the 15th seed, as the Chargers will visit No. 2 East Duplin today.
Also in action on the road today is J.H. Rose (8-3) in 3A in a match against No. 7 Swansboro.