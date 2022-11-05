Something has to give.
J.H. Rose will meet North Iredell in a juggernaut battle for the NCHSAA 3A state title at 1:30 p.m. today at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum.
Both teams have had dominant seasons on their way to the championship match, combining for 182 set victories to just 11 losses, as neither side has lost a set through five rounds of states.
In fact, the Rampants have not lost a set in 10 weeks, dating back to a five-set defeat at the hands of Cardinal Gibbons on Aug. 27, the only loss between the two regional champs. J.H. Rose has lost a total of only five sets on the year, dropping one in a pair of wins over Croatan and Cedar Ridge, the latter of which it swept in Tuesday’s East Regional final.
While J.H. Rose comes into the championship match winners of 66 consecutive sets, the seniors and the rest of the team know it’s the next three sets that mean the most.
“We’re ready, we’re ready for anyone, but the job is not finished yet. We’ve got a lot of work to do for Saturday,” senior Anna Bayes said.
The 3A title match is the second of four on the day at Reynolds Coliseum.
The Raiders have only fallen in six sets all season, as they come in with a perfect record of 32-0, having only played a fifth set once all season as well in an early-season win over Watauga.
While the Rampants enter on a streak of 22 straight sweeps, North Iredell has won 10 consecutive matches in straight sets, last dropping a set on Oct. 5 to Foard.
The West champions have since swept the Tigers twice, first for the conference title, then again in the regional final Tuesday to reach their second consecutive 3A title match.
Both teams are looking to become just the ninth team out of the last 40 NCHSAA champions to sweep all six playoff matches on the way to a title.
For J.H. Rose, a sweep for the title would give it the longest streak of consecutive sweeps ending with a state title in the last 11 years, as Cedar Ridge currently holds the mark with 18 in a row in 2018.
Last season, the Raiders came up just one win short, falling in four sets at the hands of Cedar Ridge, which Rose is fresh from bouncing out of the postseason.
North Iredell, which returned all but one player from last year’s runner-up squad, is making its sixth all-time appearance in a title match and is 2-3 in the previous five, while the Rampants are 3-1 in their previous four appearances.
J.H. Rose last won a state title in 2014 at the 4A level, while the Raiders took home the 3A crown in 2017.
Saturday’s match will see a pair of senior-laden teams go toe-to-toe on the biggest stage.
The Rampants are led by an eight-member senior class, while North Iredell has six seniors on the roster.
J.H. Rose head coach Kelley Krainiak said the large senior class has meant everything to the team this season.
“I can just tell them strategic things and they have the rest for the mental part of the game and everything else,” Krainiak said.
Of those seniors, Amelia Taft leads Rose’s net attack with 243 kills, while Helen Wilford follows with 208 kills to go along with a team-high 103 solo blocks.
Senior setter Anna Bayes plays a key role all over the court for the Rampants. She is one of their top servers, their leader in assists with 576 and is also a factor at the net with 138 kills.
J.H. Rose has three other players in triple digits for kills this fall in juniors Shea Jenkins (197) and Emily Smith (139) as well as senior Riley Cutler (125).
The Rampants will look to continue executing their game plan, which they have done throughout their current winning streak, including most recently against Cedar Ridge.
“Our mentality coming into the game was to come out swinging, come out hard and just try our best and that’s what we did,” Cutler said.
On the other side of the court, senior Emma Norris is a force at the net for the Raiders, as she is coming off a 17-kill performance in the regional final sweep.
Seniors Emily Campbell and Ailena Mykins also play crucial roles for North Iredell, as Campbell is coming off a nine-kill night against Foard and Mykins had 20 assists in the match.