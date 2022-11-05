J.H. Rose's Taft

J.H. Rose’s Amelia Taft (5) rips a shot past a pair of Cedar Ridge players during the first set last week.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

Something has to give.

J.H. Rose will meet North Iredell in a juggernaut battle for the NCHSAA 3A state title at 1:30 p.m. today at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum.