The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its brackets for the volleyball state playoffs for all four classifications Thursday afternoon.
Six area teams earned postseason berths, with three in 2A, two in 3A and one in 4A. Teams will all begin play in the opening round Saturday.
J.H. Rose highlights the field, as the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference regular season and tournament champions earned the top seed in the Eastern half of the 3A bracket.
Of the six teams earning playoff spots, five will begin play in their respective brackets on their home court, with Greene Central in 2A as the lone exception.
Here is a closer look at each of the matches:
2A No. 30 East Carteret at No. 3 Farmville Central
Coming off a come-from-behind victory in five sets over Ayden-Grifton to claim the Eastern Plains 2A Conference tournament title, the Jaguars earned the third seed in the 2A East bracket.
Farmville Central will host East Carteret in the opening round Saturday at 11 a.m., as the Mariners overcame a slow start to the year to sneak in at 9-11.
East Carteret opened the season 2-6 before finishing on a high note to earn a playoff spot.
The Jags come in riding a 17-match win streak after starting the year 1-3.
The duo of Savannah Whaley and Danielle Parker leads Farmville Central at the net with 284 and 203 kills, respectively.
A majority of those kills are off of assists from freshman setter Bella Cox, who has 532 helpers this season.
Kate Guthrie paces the Mariners’ attack with 168 kills on the year.
No. 22 East Duplin at No. 11 Ayden-Grifton
Ayden-Grifton will look to bounce back from a five-set loss to Farmville Central in the EPC title match as it begins the state playoffs against visiting East Duplin.
For the Chargers (17-8), the loss put a damper on a strong finish to the season, as they had won seven of their previous eight matches, all via sweeps.
The Panthers (11-9) sputtered down the stretch, losing their final four matches and eight of their last 10 after starting the year 9-1.
Ayden-Grifton is led by the trio of Lainy Evans, Avery Braswell and Haley Pasour, who all have triple-digit kills this fall.
Addyson Jarman paces East Duplin’s attack, as the junior has 143 kills on the year.
No. 31 Greene Central at No. 2 Camden County
Despite losing their final five matches of the year, the Rams did just enough to sneak into the playoffs as the 31st seed and will travel to perennial power Camden County at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Bears enter with a 20-2 record, as their only two losses came at the hands of conference foe Perquimans.
Greene Central opened the season 7-2 but has gone 3-9 since to drop below .500 heading into the state tourney.
The Rams are led by Parker Toole with 126 kills, while Laci Baker runs the offense with 240 assists.
Carlyn Tanis and Tessa Forehand pace Camden County’s attack with 213 and 212 kills, respectively.
3A No. 32 South Brunswick at No. 1 J.H. Rose
The Rampants’ dominant run of 17 consecutive sweeps and a BCC title earned them the top seed in the 3A East bracket.
J.H. Rose will open the playoffs against visiting South Brunswick at 2 p.m. Saturday, as the Cougars went just 4-14 on the year.
On the other side of the court, Rose (23-1) has lost just four sets all season, with three coming in a five-set loss to Cardinal Gibbons back on Aug. 27.
Amelia Taft leads the Rampant attack with 192 kills, while Helen Wilford, Shea Jenkins and Anna Bayes have all surpassed the 100-kill mark as well, as Bayes also has 404 assists on the year.
South Brunswick junior Reagan Phillips has a team-leading 79 kills this season.
No. 21 Scotland at No. 12 South Central
South Central finished the season 12-8 to earn a first-round match at home against the 21st-seed Scots on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The Falcons had an up-and-down season, but a four-match winning streak down the stretch bolstered their position for the playoffs.
After starting the year 7-0, Scotland went 5-7 to close the year with a 12-7 record, as it went just 3-5 on the road.
Brook Evans has had a breakout year for South Central, as the freshman has 249 kills this season.
The Scots are led by Addison Johnson, a sophomore who has recorded 86 kills on the year.
4A No. 27 Northern Durham at No. 6 D.H. Conley
D.H. Conley bounced back from a slow start to the year to finish the season 15-7 as BCC runner-ups, and it will host Northern Durham at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Vikings dropped four of their first seven matches of the season in a tough non-conference slate, but righted the ship with six- and five-game winning streaks.
Across the court, the Knights limp into the match losers of four of their last five matches to close the season with a 14-7 mark.
Kylah Silver and Britni Silver lead Conley’s net attack, while setter Mallie Blizzard paces the offense.
Northern Durham’s Kamryn Stutts has a team-high 176 kills, as Kendall Keaton follows with 126.
Tennis Ayden-Grifton 5, East Duplin 1
The Chargers opened the NCHSAA Dual Team playoffs with a 5-1 victory over East Duplin Wednesday afternoon.
Ayden-Grifton, the 15th seed in the East, will now visit No. 10 East Carteret Tuesday, as it also pulled a first-round upset over No. 7 Clinton.
In Wednesday’s match, the visitors took the top four singles matches from the second-seeded Panthers. Three matches went to tiebreaker sets, as Ayden-Grifton took two out of three to lift it to the victory.
At No. 2 singles, Charger Sarah Fields went up against Za’Tora Jones, winning the first set 6-3 before dropping a hard-fought set two 7-5. Fields bounced back, taking the third set 10-6 to pick up the win for Ayden-Grifton.
Lakin Johnson also secured a three-set win for the Chargers at No. 4 singles, topping Katelyn Jones 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.
In the top singles match, Macy Mann secured a dominant 6-2, 6-0 win for Ayden-Grifton, as it also got a 6-3, 6-4 victory from Sally Harrington in the No. 6 match.
East Duplin’s lone win came in the No. 5 match, where Lauren Landmark suffered a 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 10-6 defeat at the hands of Maggie Ray Bradshaw.