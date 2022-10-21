D.H. Conley's Rheinfrank

D.H. Conley’s Korinne Rheinfrank (4) fires a kill past a pair of New Bern players during the second set Tuesday.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its brackets for the volleyball state playoffs for all four classifications Thursday afternoon.

Six area teams earned postseason berths, with three in 2A, two in 3A and one in 4A. Teams will all begin play in the opening round Saturday.