...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Greene Central’s Tyler Williams, right, records a takedown of Washington’s DaShawn Smith Wednesday in the 220-pound title bout. Williams went on to pin Smith at the 2:54 mark.
BETHEL — Despite a strong night from team champion Washington, eight area wrestlers were able to claim Eastern Plains 2A Conference individual titles Wednesday night at North Pitt.
The Pam Pack finished atop the four-team standings with 208 points behind six first-place finishers. Ayden-Grifton followed with 174 points in second, with North Pitt (120.5) and Greene Central (102) taking third and fourth, respectively.
“It’s fun to host everybody, to show off the school, show what we’re about,” North Pitt head coach Chris Young said. “It’s always fun to see the other schools come here and compete.”
As for his own team’s performance, Young said the team has been hitting some bumps as the season nears an end but is hoping to get back on track for the remainder of the postseason.
“Wrestling is a grind. It’s not like you can physically recover during the season. You have to wait until the end of the season,” Young said.
The Chargers and Rams each finished with three champs apiece, while the host Panthers had a pair of individual champions.
For second-place Ayden-Grifton, Bailor Peebles recorded its first victory of the night in the 120-pound title match.
The junior went toe-to-toe with Pam Pack sophomore Sawyer Vosburgh as the bout headed into the third period. Just more than 30 seconds into the final period, Peebles came away with a pin to claim the title.
Keller Guthrie followed just minutes later by taking first place at 113 pounds. With time ticking down in the opening period, the freshman pinned Washington’s Braxton Woolard at the 1:40 mark to claim the title.
In his first season with the Chargers, Guthrie has posted an overall record of 27-1.
The third and final win for the Chargers came from Jack Ewell in the 195-pound bracket. Ewell needed just 39 seconds to pin Jamorian Thomas of North Pitt in the final bout.
Of the two wins for the host Panthers, the first came in the form of a 19-7 major decision win by Hayden Manning. The junior racked up 19 points on his way to the commanding win over Washington’s Tate Tucker at 126 pounds.
Jacob Crump came up with North Pitt’s other win of the tournament, as the junior took 36 seconds to pin Washington’s Evan Makepeace in the 145-pound final.
Crump and Manning are two of the Panthers’ leaders on and off the mat as juniors on a roster with no seniors, as they have a combined record of 65-10 this season.
“Our two junior captains, Jacob Crump and Hayden Manning, both had some adversity earlier in the season and they’re starting to click now,” Young said.
After going without an individual champion through the first 10 contested weights, Greene Central finished the night on a high, winning three of the final four individual titles.
Alonzo Saldana-Morales recorded the Rams’ first title at 182 pounds over North Pitt’s Dominique Hall. The pair battled into the second period before Saldana-Morales picked up a pin just past the midway point of the period at 3:04.
At 220 pounds, Tyler Williams of Greene Central and DaShawn Smith of Washington faced off in a tightly contested bout. Late in the second period, the Ram pinned Smith at the 2:54 mark of the bout.
In the final match of the night, Greene Central’s Nicholas Herring met Ayden-Grifton’s Josh McCoy in the heavyweight title bout. Herring, a sophomore, eventually came out on top with a pin, securing the Rams’ third win to close out the night.
Ayden-Grifton added five second-place finishers to help lead to the second-place team finish, including Marcus Romero (106), Jamarion Folks (132), Connor Loftin (138), Sawyer Norville (152) and Keaton Guthrie (170), while North Pitt’s Jessi Davidson (160) also took second place on the night.