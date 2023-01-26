BETHEL — Despite a strong night from team champion Washington, eight area wrestlers were able to claim Eastern Plains 2A Conference individual titles Wednesday night at North Pitt.

The Pam Pack finished atop the four-team standings with 208 points behind six first-place finishers. Ayden-Grifton followed with 174 points in second, with North Pitt (120.5) and Greene Central (102) taking third and fourth, respectively.