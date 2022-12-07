D.H. Conley’s wrestling team went 2-0 in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference event at home Tuesday evening.
The Vikings picked up wins over Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville, winning 45-30 and 72-12, respectively.
For D.H. Conley, the wins came despite having multiple starters out for the night with the flu.
“We’re missing three or four starters, so I really challenged some of our backups and they really stepped up today,” D.H. Conley head coach Mike Taylor said.
In the first contest of the night, Conley went up against the Cardinals and took control with five straight wins after the match started knotted at six. Jonathon Hoggard picked up a forfeit win for the Vikings at 145 pounds to start the match before Jacksonville evened the score when Mason McMullen pinned Bryce Smith in the 152-pound bout.
D.H. Conley responded by rattling off the five consecutive wins, a streak that included four pins. Thomas Brann and Yuchan Jo picked up back-to-back pins at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively.
Next to the mat was Caleb Bess in the 182-pound match, as he battled to a 7-2 decision win over Sam Matea. A pair of pins from Jamie Jinks (195) and Dontae Staton (220) followed to help the Vikes take a 33-6 advantage.
Jacksonville fought back with five straight wins of its own on three pins, a decision and a major decision to pull within two at 33-31 with two bouts remaining.
One of those pins came from Cole Hunt at 113 pounds over Colton McClung. Despite the loss, Taylor was pleased with McClung’s effort against a strong opponent.
“He gave that kid all he wanted and we’ve been preaching forever, it’s not just the kids that win that are important,” Taylor said. “He’s really been improving and so if we can just keep making strides like that for the whole team then we’re moving in the right direction.”
Closing out the win for Conley was Devlen Morris, who pinned David Ramirez in the 132-pound bout, and Jesus Ruiz, who capped the 45-31 win by securing a pin in his 138-pound bout.
D.H. Conley closed out the night by taking on Northside-Jacksonville, using a dominant performance to take all but two of the matches in the 72-12 win.
The match got started with Smith bouncing back from an earlier defeat to secure a pin at 152 pounds before a forfeit victory gave the Vikings a 12-0 edge.
The Monarchs got their first points of the match via a pin at 170 pounds before Conley responded with a trio of pins of its own. First it was Bess, then Jinks, followed by Staton as all three recorded their second wins of the night.
Another pin for Northside-Jacksonville in the heavyweight bout gave it its final points of the night and brought the score to 30-12.
The next four weight classes saw D.H. Conley pick up forfeit victories to secure the win.
Morris (132), Ruiz (138) and Hoggard (145) closed out the match and the night with three pins in as many bouts in the commanding victory for the home side.
The Vikings are off to a strong start to the season despite being in a bit of a rebuilding year after losing several key seniors and having just one senior on the roster this season.
“We just want to keep wrestling well. We have that issue sometimes where we get that false sense of hope and fall off your goals,” Taylor said.
D.H. Conley is back in action Saturday when it hosts the Sherman Duals beginning at 9 a.m.