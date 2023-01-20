D.H. Conley honored its lone senior Devlen Morris with a pair of wins over visiting Southern Wayne and South Central Thursday night.
Morris helped the cause with a pair of pins, as the Vikings defeated Southern Wayne 66-18 before capping the night with a 63-15 win over South Central.
The Falcons and Saints went head to head to start the night, as a back-and-forth battle saw South Central come out on top 42-36.
In the hosts’ first match of the night, they won the first 11 bouts on their way to the resounding win over the Saints.
Colton McClung opened the match with a pin at 113 for Conley to spark the strong match.
Next to the mat was Cameron Bullard in the 120-pound bout, as he too came away with a pin to double the Vikings' lead.
After a forfeit win for Conley, Morris then got his senior night off to a strong start with a pin of Oswaldo Quiroz at 132 pounds to put his team up 24-0.
Jesus Ruiz added a pin at 138 pounds, while another victory by forfeit followed, stretching the hosts' advantage to 36.
In the 152-pound bout, Elijah Morris came away with a win on an injury forfeit, as the next four Vikings to take to the mat all secured pins.
Thomas Brann (160), Yuchan Jo (170), Caleb Bess (182) and Jamie Jinks (195) recorded four consecutive pins to cap the commanding win.
Southern Wayne got on the board by winning the 220-pound, heavyweight and 106-pound bouts all on pins to bring the final score to 66-18.
D.H. Conley closed out the sweep with another dominant win over the Falcons in the final match of the night.
The home side surged out to a 21-0 lead by winning the first four weights of the match.
Following a forfeit win at 120, Bullard added his second win of the night at 126 pounds, securing an 8-1 decision victory over Oxendine.
Another forfeit stretched the lead to 15-0, before Devlen Morris finished off his senior night with a pin of Licari at 138.
South Central bounced back, cutting the deficit to nine points behind a pair of pins in the next two bouts.
Justin Martin first took down Bryce Smith at 145, then it was Falcon Mustafa Hijawi pinning Elijah Morris in a 152-pound clash.
D.H. Conley then clinched the win by taking the next five bouts on three pins and a pair of forfeits.
Brann (160) and Jo (170) both secured their second pins of the night over Elliott and Noah Brewster, respectively.
Between forfeit wins at 182 and 220, Jinks added another pin as well at 195, defeating South Central's Whichard.
In the final contested weight of the match, Falcon Caleb Stahl claimed an 8-2 decision victory against Tucker Jackson in the heavyweight matchup.
Leading 51-15, the final two weights went to Conley on forfeits as it closed out the night with another comfortable win.
“I knew Conley was going to be tough, they’ve got a really good program and a really good feeder program as well,” South Central head coach Justin Harrel. said.
“We’ve got a lot of freshmen. My team is really young, so I’m ready to see what happens the next few years. I’ve got some matchups I’m looking forward to this weekend at Pitt County (Championships).”
In South Central's opening match with Southern Wayne, a forfeit win opened the match for the Saints, before back-to-back pins put the Falcons on top.
Zainab Hijawi leveled the score at six with a pin in the 113-pound bout, before Chayton Oxendine put South Central ahead with a pin at 120 pounds.
After a double forfeit, the Saints pulled even at 12 with another forfeit victory at 132 pounds.
The Falcons then began to pull away, taking the next three weight classes on a pair of pins around a forfeit.
Mason Licari picked up the first pin at 138, while the 152-pound bout saw Justin Martin secure a pin.
Over the next four weights, the teams alternated pins, with Timothy Elliott (170) and Trevian Whichard (195) securing wins for South Central.
Whichard's win put the Falcons in front by 18, clinching the victory with just two bouts remaining, as Southern Wayne won both on pins to close the final margin of victory to six.
The Falcons and Vikings both return to the mat Saturday in the Pitt County Championships at North Pitt.