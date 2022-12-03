High Schools High School Wrestling: D.H. Conley back on the mat By Craig Moyer Sports Writer Dec 3, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 D.H. Conley’s Chris Bonner works to pin a Cardinal Gibbons opponent during a match last season. Bonner and the Vikings are off to a strong start to the 2022-23 season. Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector. D.H. Conley’s Chris Bonner works to pin a Cardinal Gibbons opponent during a match last season. Bonner and the Vikings are off to a strong start to the 2022-23 season. Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save D.H. Conley’s wrestling team is off to a strong start to its 2022-23 campaign.Opening the season in a quad against Washington, Bunn and West Carteret, Conley went 1-2 to get its season started.The team picked up a 56-21 win over Washington, while dropping matches to Bunn (48-33) and West Carteret (51-30).Sophomore Colton McClung was the lone wrestler to go a perfect 3-0 on the day for Conley.The Vikings then rattled off seven consecutive wins, sweeping a quad match on Nov. 22 before going 4-0 in the James Johnson Duals on their home mat on Nov. 23.In the quad meet, Conley won 77-6 over Ayden Grifton, 78-6 over Tarboro, and 84-0 over Northside.Then, in the James Johnson Duals, the Vikings secured wins over Greene Central (66-12), CB Aycock (54-30), West Craven (53-30), and Manteo (51-26).Six Vikes went undefeated at 7-0 through the first seven matches, including Andrew Bullard (113 pounds), McClung (120), Chris Bonner (126), Thomas Brann (160), Caleb Bess (182) and Jamie Jinks (195).D.H. Conley then placed second at a tri-match with with Athens Drive at Wake Forest Wednesday.The Vikings were able to pick up a 48-27 win over the hosts but suffered a narrow 41-39 defeat at the hands of Athens Drive.D.H. Conley returns to the mat Tuesday when it hosts J.H. Rose and Jacksonville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Conley D.h. Conley Viking Sport Mat Win Wrestling Colton Mcclung Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.