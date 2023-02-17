North Pitt's Manning

North Pitt’s Hayden Manning lifts Washington’s Tate Tucker off the mat during their 126-pound title earlier this season. Manning remained in the hunt for a 2A state title on Friday night.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

A handful of locals remained in the hunt for NCHSAA state wrestling titles on Friday night.

Grapplers from North Pitt and Ayden-Grifton represented the 2A ranks while D.H. Conley sent one wrestler to the 4A tournament. Action concludes Saturday.