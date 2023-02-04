BETHEL — Zamareya Jones hung around in the North Pitt High School gymnasium to catch a glimpse of the senior night festivities that took place between the two varsity basketball games on Friday.
That ceremony is still a year away for the North Pitt junior, but the spotlight seems to find her anyway. After a 65-18 home win over Washington, a game in which Jones produced a triple-double, fans still couldn’t get enough.
Jones was approached outside the gym by a girl holding a basketball and a black marker. Still wearing her home pinstripe uniform, Jones knew what to do.
The marker glided across the basketball as she signed her name, then Jones posed for a picture with another fan.
“It’s fun right now,” Jones said of the attention. “Some people say I’m too young to be like this figure, but I’m just grateful that I have fans and people that love watching me play.”
It’s difficult not to appreciate what the 5-foot-8 guard does on the court.
Jones made passes at unthinkable angles that would leave mathematicians stumped. She also dazzled in the open court when she tried a through-the-legs layup attempt twice in the game after her steals led to fast break opportunities.
The ball got tangled between her legs on the first try with a little over five minutes to play in the first half. Not satisfied, she tried later in the fourth quarter and got the ball through and up, but the layup circled the rim and fell out.
The move wasn’t a sign of disrespect for her opponent, but instead a glimpse into how Jones and the Panthers approach the game.
“You want to have fun,” Panthers coach Antwon Pittman said. “This is high school basketball and these are memories that they’re going to create. I tell them this is business when we’re trying to win, but you have to have fun and enjoy it.”
Pittman’s message oozes out of this Panthers team, which improved to 19-2 overall and 10-0 in the 2A Eastern Plains Conference, winning the league title outright by taking a three-game lead over Farmville Central with two games to play.
Jones is a big reason for the team’s success. She posted a game-high 28 points to go with 11 steals and 10 assists.
Also for the Panthers, Zykhela Staton scored 14 points, Tanisia Jenkins had 11 and Olivia Johnson-Pittman added 10.
Jones is being recruited by nearly two dozen college programs and has narrowed her choices to about nine schools. And while a decision on a college landing spot looms in the future, Jones has made sure to not let that weigh on her.
There is still plenty of time to worry about the far-off future, she said, especially when she hopes the immediate future includes a lengthy playoff run.
“I know it’s a business,” Jones said of the college game, “but at the same time I’m still a kid so I have to have fun with the whole recruitment process. I’m just trying to enjoy it.”
The Panthers finish the regular season with a pair of road games next week at West Craven on Tuesday and Farmville Central on Friday.
BOYS’ GAME Washington 60 North Pitt 58
North Pitt held a two-possession lead over Washington in the final minute of Friday’s 2A Eastern Plains Conference game, but the Panthers couldn’t prevent the Pam Pack from making a decisive run in a close loss.
The Panthers (8-13, 5-5 EPC) led 58-54 with under a minute to play when visiting Washington made its move. Pam Pack sophomore Jacob Daniels drained a 3-pointer in the corner to cut the Panthers’ lead to 58-57 with 38.7 seconds left.
A missed North Pitt jumper on the next possession allowed Washington to secure the rebound and race the floor for a driving layup and a 59-58 lead with 20 seconds to play. North Pitt in-bounded the ball and called a timeout with 9.7 seconds remaining to cook up a play.
But the set out of the timeout led to a turnover and the Panthers were forced to foul. Washington freshman Chaise Smith went to the foul line with 0.7 seconds remaining and made the front end of a one-and-one.
The Panthers grabbed the rebound off the second shot but didn’t have enough time to get to the other end of the floor and suffered the home loss.
North Pitt’s Devin Crumble scored a team-high 21 points, while Samuel Newkirk added 18. Crumble and Newkirk combined to score 26 of the Panthers’ 31 second-half points.
The loss in their final home game of the season snapped the Panthers’ three-game win streak.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL Jacksonville 56 D.H. Conley 53
D.H. Conley could not bring home a victory from Jacksonville on Friday night despite a tight finish.
The Vikings were led in defeat by Bryce Weaver’s 21 points, while Cooper Marcum and Isaiah Crumpler chipped in nine points each.
D.H. Conley will be back in action on Tuesday versus New Bern.