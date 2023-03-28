Through five innings of Tuesday night’s Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference softball clash, D.H. Conley had stranded eight runners on base and found itself knotted at two with host South Central.
Five of those runners were left in scoring position, as the Vikings were on the verge of stranding two more runners in the top of the sixth. Riley Trueblood then ripped a two-out pitch off the fence in right-center field to plate both runners and propel Conley to a 4-2 victory.
The Vikings saw their 37-game conference win streak come to a halt in their previous game, dropping a 1-0 decision on the road against New Bern Thursday. Tuesday’s matchup saw the teams go back and forth in the early innings before a pair of scoreless innings left them all square at two entering the sixth.
Freshman Lena Zurface started the inning with her third hit of the game, lining the opening pitch of the frame back up the middle for a leadoff single. Saylor Whitley then dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move Zurface into scoring position.
The batting order turned over for Ava Gaddis, who singled to center and took second when the Falcons’ throw into the infield missed the cutoff. A shallow flyout to center field resulted in the second out of the inning, as South Central looked to escape yet another jam.
Instead, Trueblood doubled into right-center, scoring both Zurface and Gaddis for the game-winning runs.
“We’ve really been struggling this year getting runners across and we’ve stranded a lot of baserunners all season long,” D.H. Conley head coach Wayne Deans said. “We’re still adjusting with having some new faces, a lot of freshmen and a lot of returners who are asked to be front and center as leaders and that’s a different role for them.”
In the home half of the inning, Maddie Zobre doubled down the left-field line as the Falcons looked for a quick response. A walk issued to Haven Roebuck followed before a fly out to center field resulted in the first out of the inning.
Blaire Adee then hit a bloop single to left field, which fell just in front of Viking left fielder Mia Trueblood. Both runners were forced to hold up to wait for the single to drop in, and Mia Trueblood quickly fired to third, forcing out Zobre.
D.H. Conley (6-2, 4-1) starting pitcher Emma Kate Reynolds followed by forcing a fly out to left to preserve the two-run lead, as she finished off the complete game by sitting down three straight after a leadoff hit by pitch.
The Vikings looked to take an early lead in the first inning, as they loaded the bases on a Gaddis single and a pair of walks drawn by Riley Trueblood and Olivia Hadnott.
South Central (6-4, 3-2) starter Somer Davenport induced a fly out to left field to keep the game scoreless heading to the bottom of the first.
In the home half of the opening inning, Jadyn Smith legged out an infield single to short, eventually moving into scoring position with two away on a groundout off the bat of Roebuck.
Davenport helped her own cause, driving a pitch down the line in left to score Smith for the first run of the night.
“I heard Bri Bowers make a statement to the team as they came off the field and tried to get a fire lit under them,” Deans said. “They have to be self-motivated and willing to push each other to be the best.”
A quick response from Conley ensued in the second, as Aidan McHugh drew a walk, stole second and scored the tying run on a Zurface single to center. The freshman went 3-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI.
Whitley followed with an infield single as both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch, and Zurface later scored the go-ahead run on a groundout to second from Mia Trueblood.
In the bottom of the third inning, Roebuck evened the score at two with a solo blast to left field before Conley plated the winning runs in the sixth.
South Central continues BCC play Thursday when it hosts Northside-Jacksonville, while D.H. Conley returns to the field Saturday against Gray’s Creek.
BASEBALL
John Paul II 7, Greenfield 4
The Saints grabbed a road victory on Tuesday thanks to multiple-hit games from Nike Wiggins (2-4, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Axel Keller (2-4, 2B, RBI, R) and Tyler Winkler (2-4, 3B, 2 RBI).
On the mound, J.T. Williams and Ethan Staton combined to keep Greenfield at bay. Williams got the win, going three innings and striking out five, and Staton got a quality save, finishing the game and allowing no earned runs.
JPII (8-4 overall, 4-2 CPIC) broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the top of the fourth, all scored with two outs. Wiggins delivered an RBI single, then stole second and came around to score on Ray Shaw's single. Later in the inning, Keller doubled to center to score Shaw and two more runs came home on a single to center by Winkler.
The Saints travel to Grace Christian in Sanford on Friday.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
BOYS' SOCCER
Hope 6, Farmville 0
Hope rode four goals from Alex McJunkins, who also set up the other two goals, on Tuesday.
Jayvion Darden added a goal on a rebound and Luca Passalaqua added a goal off a McJunkins missed shot. Ayden Nitcheu, Gabriel Chavala and Jhoan Uribe all added assists.