Through five innings of Tuesday night’s Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference softball clash, D.H. Conley had stranded eight runners on base and found itself knotted at two with host South Central.

Five of those runners were left in scoring position, as the Vikings were on the verge of stranding two more runners in the top of the sixth. Riley Trueblood then ripped a two-out pitch off the fence in right-center field to plate both runners and propel Conley to a 4-2 victory.