Coming into a rivalry game with J.H. Rose on the road at Guy Smith Stadium Wednesday night, D.H. Conley was in desperate need of a spark.
The Vikings’ bats had gone cold recently, as they had lost three consecutive games, all by one run, scoring only six runs during the skid.
In the crosstown throwdown, Conley turned things around in a big way with a dramatic 8-6 victory over the Rampants in a Big East 3A/4A Conference matchup.
“We beat a great team tonight. (Rose) are No. 1 in the state for a reason,” D.H. Conley head coach Jason Mills said. “Those two guys on the mound and (Andrew) Wallen at the plate, I mean, he’s electric.”
In a starting lineup that has just three seniors, it was one of those upperclassmen leaders that kick-started the visitors’ at the plate in the opening inning. After the first two batters of the game were retired via flyouts, Luke Lambert ripped a pitch over the fence in center field to give the Vikings (9-3, 5-1) an early one-run lead.
J.H. Rose looked for some two-out success of its own in the bottom of the frame, as Wallen lined a double off the fence in left before Mitch Jones and Wyatt Fagundus drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.
Riley Williams then escaped the jam with a strikeout, preserving Conley’s 1-0 lead after an inning of play.
In the top of the third, it was another Viking senior in Mason Tyre sparking the offense by drawing a walk before stealing second with one out in the inning. Williams then helped his own cause, scorching a pitch through the right side for a single as Tyre raced around third and looked to score on the play.
The throw to the plate beat Tyre by several feet, as Rose catcher Perry Eveleth tagged him for what appeared to be the second out. Instead, however, the home plate umpire ruled Eveleth had blocked the plate before the ball arrived, granting Tyre the run and in turn giving the away side a 2-0 advantage.
The margin remained at two into the top of the fourth before more two-out magic helped Conley balloon its lead to six.
Riley Treadaway and Connor Edwards both drew walks around a strikeout, before a groundout to second resulted in the second out of the frame. Hugh Collins looked to escape the jam, but instead had a pitch drift inside and hit Tyre to load the bases for Jacob Scott.
The nine-hole hitter delivered in a big way, driving a double to the right-center gap to score Treadaway and Edwards to double the lead.
Williams followed with a two-run double of his own, bringing in Tyre and Scott after the ball narrowly sailed over the glove of a diving right fielder Will D’Alonzo to make it a 6-0 game entering the bottom of the fourth.
J.H. Rose got one of the runs back in the home portion of the inning, as Ives Howard was hit by a pitch, then Campbell Seymour drove a two-out single to left and D’Alonzo drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases. Leadoff batter Hunter Pope legged out an infield single to third, allowing Howard to score the Rampants’ first run of the night.
A groundout induced by Williams limited the damage, and Rose stranded the bases loaded for the second time in the opening four innings.
D.H. Conley quickly pushed its lead back to six in the fifth inning, capitalizing on a pair of Rampant errors.
Lambert singled up the middle to lead off before Treadaway reached on an error on what looked to be a tailor-made double play ball that instead skipped into right field and allowed Lambert to advance to third.
Eveleth then attempted to pick Treadaway off of third, but a low throw skipped down the right-field line, allowing Lambert to trot home.
The Vikings took their largest lead of the night in the top of the sixth when Tyre led off with a towering solo home run to right field to extend the lead to 8-1.
Rose (13-2, 5-1) continued to battle back, as Howard started the bottom of the inning with a walk before Seymour drove a one-out double to center, ending Williams night on the mound. The junior allowed two runs, one earned, over 5.1 innings of work, surrendering five hits and five walks, hitting one batter and striking out seven to record the win.
Aaron Holley then took over on the bump and seemed to have induced an inning-ending groundout to second off the bat of Pope. Instead, the ball skipped off Treadaway’s glove, allowing Howard to score, as Seymour took a wide turn around third, forcing a throw to the plate.
Pope looked to take second on the throw home, but Scott had other ideas, as the Conley catcher fired to second for the final out.
Down six in the final frame, the hosts fought back. Wallen, who had come up just short in the first and third innings on a pair of doubles, hit a solo shot to right with one out to energize the Rampant dugout.
Jones was then hit by a pitch, before a deep flyout to center brought Rose down to its final out. Howard and Alex Popovich kept the game alive by drawing consecutive walks, bringing the tying run to the plate.
Back-to-back errors in the infield allowed Seymour and D’Alonzo to reach as Howard and Popovich came across to score, cutting the visitors’ lead to two.
With the tying run at first and the go-ahead run at the plate, Pope hit a liner into left-center that appeared destined for the outfield grass but was instead chased down for the final out, as D.H. Conley held on for the close win.
“When you put six or seven guys on base free with that team over there, you’re lucky to come out with the win,” Mills said. “When that last ball went up to our left fielder, I didn’t think we were going to catch it to be quite honest, and thank God he did.”
Both teams return to action Friday in Easter Tournament action as D.H. Conley meets A.C. Reynolds and J.H. Rose battles Rolesville in games slated for Guy Smith Stadium.
SOFTBALL
D.H. Conley 19, J.H. Rose 1 (5 inn.)
The Vikings made quick work of the Rampants in the softball installment of Wednesday night’s local showdowns, piling up 10 runs in the second inning and seven more in the third.
Conley had 14 hits and did not commit an error, while the Rampants notched their lone run of the night in the opening frame but managed just two hits all game and committed four fielding errors.
Olivia Hadnott struck out 11 batters to chalk up the win, while Riley Trueblood (3 RBIs), Lena Zurface (RBI), Taylor Getsinger (2B, RBI) and Saylor Whitney (3B, RBI) all had two-hit games for D.H. Conley.
Farmville Central 12
West Craven 1 (5 inn.)
The Jaguars scored five runs in the first two innings, then seven over the fourth and fifth to put the game away early on Tuesday night.
Laycie Eastwood laced a double as part of her 3-for-3, three-RBI day that also included three runs scored. Notching two hits and two RBIS apiece were Corri Houston and Claire Neely, and Raegan Hogge also drove in a pair.
Winning pitcher Savannah Bland struck out four and scattered four hits over five innings.
BOYS’ GOLF
Vikes place ninth
The Vikings played at Wedgewood in Wilson in a non-conference match on Wednesday, taking ninth in the event.
Conley shot 319 (+31) as a team, led by Coleton DuRant’s round of 2-under 70 that tied for sixth on the individual leaderboard. It marked DuRant’s first-ever subpar round for Conley.
Behind him for the Vikings were Jae Yoon (81), Wilson McCann and Johnny Southern (84s) and Hudson Truell (89).
Conley is back in action when it hosts a Big Carolina Conference match at Ayden on April 17.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
Hope 13, P.S. Jones 1 (5 inn.)
The Mustangs rolled to victory on Wednesday behind the bats of Carson Logan (3-3, 6 RBIs) and Harrison Corey (2-2).
On the mound, Caleb Case (4 Ks, BB), John Rose (2 Ks), Willis Lucas (2 Ks) and Landon Brown combined for the win.
TRACK AND FIELD
Hope teams 2nd
Hope competed against A.G. Cox and Ayden on Tuesday, with both the girls’ and boys’ teams laying claim to second place.
The following athletes won their respective events: Boys’ 4x200 Relay (Shammah Cabell, Cayden Harmon, Jaleek Parson, Gavin Vause); 1600 (Cayden Hill and Ella Barrow); Boys’ 4x100 Relay (Daran Bell, Michael King, Zane Pitzer, Vause); Girls’ 4x100 Relay (Sophia Bear, Charlotte Johnson, Zemira Jones, Aiyanna Marquez); 400 (Owen Houston); 800 (Noah Windley); Shot Put (Bear); Long Jump (Cabell).