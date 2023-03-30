The J.H. Rose boys' tennis team kept its spring rolling earlier this week with a doubleheader sweep of Northside-Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon.
The Rampants won 9-0 and 8-1 The second match was a make-up from a rainout on March 2.
In the shutout opener, Rose got singles wins from Stockton Rouse, Bryson Wall, Harrison Evans, KaiJi Fu, Wyatt Schmidt and Dylan Sawyer
In the doubles sweep, Wall teamed with Schmidt, Fu teamed with Evans and Mac McCall and Dillon Patel got together to finish things off.
In the second match, Rouse, Wall, Fu, Evans, Schmidt and McCall all netted wins, and then the tandems of Wall-Schmidt and Jamar Almond-Tyler Rappleyea closed out the win.
D.H. Conley 9, Havelock 0
The Vikings got a clean sweep on the road on Wednesday and improved to 6-1 this season.
That included a 6-0 singles showing from Garrett Anderson, Jake Hickey, Watson Davenport, Ethan Jones, Daniel Park and Kean Dao. The Vikings continued that momentum into the doubles matches with a 3-0 shutout.
Conley hosted Rose on Thursday in a key early-season showdown.
TRACK & FIELD
DHC boys, girls 2nd
Jhi McCullor a pair of personal bests and claimed first in both the 100 and 200 at D.H. Conley's home track meet on Wednesday to highlight a second-place finish for the Vikings. The girls' team also placed second.
Isaiah Crumpler had a season-best finish in the 200 good for second place, while freshman Andrew DeSoto posted a personal-best 57 seconds and placed 4th in the 400. Patrick Woodall 9 (PR 37-10) placed fourth in the triple jump, and while Landen Williams and Spencer Rundell placed first and second, respectively, in the 1600.
Also for Conley, Elijah Kirby took third in the shot put (41-6), the boys' 4x400 relay team came from behind to win and Baker Brimhall and Ayden Hamilton placed first and third in the 800.
For the girls, Kamauree Randolph swept the 100 and 200, while freshman Kennedy Bunting claimed the medal in the 400 and Mary Heritage won the 3200. MaKenzie Washington took second in the 300 hurdles, Karissa Thurnau was second in the 1600 and Janiya Ellis-Small placed third in the 200.
Both Conley squads compete on Saturday at Croatan.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
SOFTBALL
Hope 18, E.B. Aycock 0
Kendall Howard, Braelyn Johnson and Peyton James pitched a combined perfect game with no hits or runs allowed for Hope on Wednesday.
Anna Rose, Lily Howard and Braelyn Johnson led the offense with one hit each.
BASEBALL
Hope 11, E.B. Aycock 1
Rooke Knittle went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Brody Brannon drove in two runs and Harrison Corey and Landon Scott also plated runs for Hope on Wednesday.
Corey allowed no hits and struck out four, while Caleb Case worked out of an early bases-loaded jam before Caleb McLawhorn finished out the game on the mound.
Hope is at A.G. Cox on Monday.
